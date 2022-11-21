Four things we learnt from Wales' 1-1 draw with the US

Wales, competing in their first World Cup since 1958, drew their opening game of Group B 1-1 after starting the game very nervously and tentatively.

The build up to the game was shrouded in controversy after Wales captain Gareth Bale along with England captain Harry Kane decided to not wear the Rainbow ‘OneLove’ themed armband after FIFA threatened to book players who disobeyed the diktat.

The US were dominant in the first 45 and duly took a deserved lead after Timothy Weah opened the scoring, finishing off a well worked move ten minutes before the break.

After tactical tweaks and bringing on Kiefer Moore, Wales were much better in the second half. Their improved play was rewarded when Bale earned his side a penalty after being felled by Walker Zimmerman. The former Real Madrid player fired the ball home to earn a well deserved point.

The point see’s both sides sit joint second, Wales face Iran next on Friday morning and the USMNT play England on Friday night.

The US could cause a stir at the tournament with their ferocious youngsters

With the majority of their starting line up under the age of 25, the USMNT took to the field at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium with a tenacious approach, not allowing Wales time to breath in possession. Only for some fortunate goalkeeping from Wayne Hennessey in the first half, they could really have been well and truly out of sight.

The energy provided by the midfield 3 of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adam and Yunus Musah aided by the width provided by Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson helped to force Wales into repeatedly losing possession. The sharpness and direct nature of their passing stretched the Welsh defence throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Fatigue and the lack of experience in the second half - only DeAndre Yedlin has featured at a World Cup in this squad - along with tactical tweaks by Robert Page saw a decline in American dominance. A wise old head in midfield could have helped slow the play down, focus on a more possession based approach to conserve energy and manage the game better.

They could be a dark horse at this tournament but one thing is for certain the experience gained in Qatar will benefit this young team greatly in four years when the World Cup returns to North America.

Wales cannot afford to start games so passively

Whether the pressure of participating at their first global tournament since 1958 or an unlikely tactical plan from Rob Page; Wales in the opening half sat very deep, seeding possession and struggling with the intensity of the play from Gregg Berhalter’s side.

Setting up in a 3-5-2 formation, full backs Conor Roberts and Nico Williams found themselves pinned back, turning the 3 into more of a 5. With no outlet and Daniel James offering little up top on his own, the Red Dragons struggled to get out of their own half.

Credit to Page, he changed things up at half time and off came James for the more physical Kiefer Moore. He also pushed his side further up the field looking to drive the US back towards their own goal.

Roberts and Williams started to take up more advanced positions, giving Dest and Robinson a taste of their own medicine. Bringing on Brennan Johnson for Forest teammate Williams gave the attack an extra thrust and he played his part in the build up to the penalty being awarded.

Though it could be a wise move to conserve energy and hope to hit teams hard in the second half at this unique tournament, against better opposition Bale and co might suffer for starting so slowly. Against Iran, the second half performance needs to be replicated from the off to get the three points they will desperately need going into the final group game with England.

Gregg Berhalter’s side lack a quality forward

After an impressive first half display, Berhalter would have gone into the break most likely proud of how his team had played. There is a but, for all their excellent play; they had only scored once and not created nearly enough chances for their dominance.

Josh Sargent is an industrious forward whose efforts cannot be faulted, but a master craftsman in the art of forward play he is not. What the US manager would have given for someone like the forwards of yore who have pulled on the star spangled banner jersey.

A Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey or even a Brian McBride would have benefited greatly from the quality of play and trickery provided by Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah and Musah. In what will be a close contest between the two nations to see who takes one of the qualifying spots for the knockout rounds, they will feel like they missed a glorious opportunity to steal a march on their group rivals.

There are plenty of brilliant, technically gifted players progressing through the youth systems and club sides around the world for the USMNT. Surely for a country of 331 million people, a first truly World Class striker isn’t far away to end disappointing results like tonight.

Kieffer Moore has to start

With the Welsh performing so limply in the opening exchanges, it came as a surprise that Kieffer Moore was a substitute and that he also stayed there for the entirety of the first half. James lacked the service and muscle to hold the ball up to allow his side to take a breath and create goal scoring opportunities.

His second half introduction provided an outlet and a spark for the marked improvement in Page’s team’s performance. Outside the obvious selection of star performers Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and when fit Joe Allen, Moore surely has to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Since making his debut for the national team in May 2019, he has contributed to some of the key moments over the last few years. With Iranian confidence low after the battering by England and the effect he had in this game, the Bournemouth striker needs to lead the line on Friday morning.

If he can play a part in rekindling the spirit of ‘58’, it would be a fantastic achievement for a player who was playing National League football less than a decade ago.