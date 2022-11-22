USA 1-1 Wales: post-match player ratings

The US Men's National Team played out a 1-1 draw with Wales in their Group B opener at the 2022 World Cup.

Tim Weah put the Stars in Stripes in front in the 36th minute before Gareth Bale's penalty equalized for the Dragons.

Here are the full player ratings for both teams.

USA

Matt Turner - 7

Had nothing to do in the first half. Made two terrific saves in the second half and got a hand on Bale's penalty, which he couldn't do anything about.

Sergino Dest - 6

Had a good match overall. Was booked on a night where refereeing was poor, his touch on the ball was below average, but he was solid defensively.

Walker Zimmerman - 4.5

He had six clearances, a testament to how he can read the game and get himself in excellent positions, but the foul that gave away a penalty to Bsle is why his rating plummets.

Tim Ream - 7

The 35-year old had an excellent evening, showing his composure and dealt with Bale well, especially in the first half. Dealt with Wales' counterattack and tracked back with pace.

Antonee Robinson - 6.5

Played higher up the pitch than Dest and did really well pushing the ball forward. Connected with teammates and was useful in creating chances.

Tyler Adams - 8

His first match as USA captain was a brilliant one. Kept his back-line from counters, which allowed the Stars and Stripes to dominate possession. Industrious, creative and energetic, he is the heartbeat of the side.

Yunus Musah - 6.5

Sharp with his passes, his importance to the possessional buildup of the side is invaluable. Broke his lines a couple of times to start the attack.

Weston McKennie - 5.5

Not his best performance, which is probably due to the yellow card he picked up. Off with his passing and wasn't involved in the attack as much as he would have liked.

Tim Weah - 8

Grew into the game and was the primary source for the Americans' creative play. His off-ball movement and crossing were especially sharp.

Josh Sargent - 6

Hit the post with his first effort. His hold-up play allowed Pulisic to start the passage of play that led to the goal. Didn't get as many touches as he would have liked, but was important to the success of the attack.

Christian Pulisic - 8

Was fouled on numerous occasions, but assisted on the goal. moved into space well, and led USA in chances created, carries and impact in the opposition box. A terrific night for him.

Subsitutions

Brenden Aaronson - 6

Brought real energy to a flagging side in the second half, turned into space beautifully and was a positive overall.

De'Andre Yedlin - 5.5

His late cross forced Hennessey to pnuch, nearly causing a massive calamity for Wales. Had numerous chances to put balls in and lost the ball far too often.

Haji Wright - 5

A bit harsh as he wasn't on the pitch long enough to get a true measure of what he could do, but he showed good movement and could have been more effective if used correctly.

Kellyn Acosta - 5

His most notable contribution was his booking for a tackle on Bale, but it prevented the Wales talisman finding an open net.

Jordan Morris - NA

Came on in the closing stages for Weah and was tasked of seeing out the match.

Wales

Wayne Hennessey - 6

Made a crucial save when Rodon nearly put the ball past him and was left no chance on Weah's goal. Rewarded Page for starting him over Danny Ward.

Chris Mepham - 6.5

Solid defensive performance. Fouled Pulisic on a few occasions and went into the book for a harsh tackle, but one was also important to kept the US' star man from possibly scoring.

Joe Rodon - 5.5

Nearly cost the Dragons if not for Hennessey's quick reactions and took a risk by pushing up high and it cost him on the USA goal.

Ben Davies - 6

Sloppy in possession and a bit ragged, but was an aerial presence and forced a fine save out of Matt Turner.

Connor Roberts - 5.5

Not great on crosses, but picked it up when Moore was introduced. Still struggled to make a genuine impact.

Aaron Ramsey - 6

Was invisible in the first half, but was also more effective when Moore came on, playing off of his towering teammate going forward.

Ethan Ampadu - 7

Defended well and was industrious in the middle of the park, showing his heart and determination.

Harry Wilson - 7

Provided the perfect cover for the back three and sent in some fine crosses. His set-pieces were from the top drawer.

Neco Williams - 6

Was a focal point for the Americans to target, but showed toughness in continuing to run at them. Had some crucial interceptions, but was technically average.

Gareth Bale - 7

Wasn't a factor for most of the match, a credit to the USA defense, but came through when presented the opportunity.

Dan James - 3.5

Was by far the Dragons worst player and thankfully came off at halftime for Moore. Would be a shock if he started the rest of the tournament.

Substitutes

Kieffer Moore - 8

Man of the Match performance. His ability to link up with Bale and Ramsey as well as providing a threat in every attacking passage of play was the difference in Wales' performance from the first half to the second.

Brennan Johnson - 6.5

Struggled in his time on the pitch.

Joe Morrell - N/A

Did nothing of note.

Sorba Thomas - N/A

Same as Morrell. Could have been brought on sooner.