World Cup 2022 Day 3 Preview: Much-fancied Argentina, holders France and dangerous Denmark feature in first four-game day

Day Two: England and Netherlands win as Wales earn valuable point

As Mondays go, this felt a pretty eventful one.

The Three Lions flew out of the blocks against Iran to blow away any lunchtime dreariness back home and put themselves top of Group B.

3-0 ahead by half-time, Bukayo Saka’s double, plus goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish gave Gareth Southgate’s side a 6-2 win over Carlos Queiroz's team, for whom Mehdi Taremi scored twice.

There were noticeable moments ahead of the match, too.

Iran’s players opted not to sing their national anthem – seemingly in a show of solidarity with those currently protesting against their country’s regime.

England, meanwhile – who decided, alongside Wales and other European nations, not to wear the OneLove armband due to the potential that their captains may receive a yellow card for doing so – took the knee ahead of kick-off.

The other Group B fixture saw Gareth Bale’s late penalty cancel out Timothy Weah’s classy opener to secure a 1-1 draw for Wales against the USA. That left England two points clear at the top of the group ahead of their meeting with the US on Friday night and Wales’ match against Iran earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen gave the Netherlands a 2-0 win over African champions Senegal – putting the Dutch level on points with Ecuador at the top of Group A.

Tuesday now marks the first of 11 consecutive days where four games will be played – and it starts with Argentina and a certain Lionel Messi.

Today’s action

Argentina v Saudi Arabia – 10am GMT

Denmark v Tunisia – 1pm GMT

Mexico v Poland – 4pm GMT

France v Australia – 7pm GMT

Argentina v Saudi Arabia – Group C: Matchday 1

Kick-off time: 10am GMT

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen

Where can I watch? ITV (UK)

Tournament favourites for many, the South American outfit begin their campaign against Hervé Renard’s team on Tuesday morning, UK time.

Understandably, many eyes will be trained chiefly on Argentina captain and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, in what is set to be his fifth and final World Cup finals. And the 2022 edition may represent his best chance of winning it yet.

Manager Lionel Scaloni – who was in the squad alongside a teenage Messi in his first World Cup, in 2006 – appears to have built a genuinely excellent team.

Copa América champions last summer and unbeaten in 36, they are solid, hard-working, flexible and rich in quality.

Things, logically enough, remain largely centred around Messi and maximising his attributes – but in a way that tends to benefit the collective.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martínez is likely to operate slightly ahead of him up top, Ángel Di María tends to float threateningly between the lines from the right flank, while midfield options including Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes and Benfica youngster Enzo Fernández offer balance aplenty.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has established himself as his nation’s first choice in recent times, while the likely centre-back pairing of Cristian Romero and Nicolás Otamendi often thrive off front-footed defending.

They look quite the unit, and that perception is only enhanced by the fact that Julián Álvarez and Paulo Dybala are often among the options from the bench.

Now 35, Messi has been in excellent form for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season. The former Barcelona star may not dominate every game nowadays, but Argentina have built a platform upon which he is regularly able to define them.

This opening clash with Saudi Arabia could offer an interesting test, too.

Scaloni's side will be expected to comfortably overcome them, but The Falcons have become additionally well-drilled since Renard took over in 2019. That they topped their AFC World Cup qualifying group ahead of Japan and Australia goes some way to demonstrating that.

If they can limit Argentina’s openings, which is an admittedly big ask, they could offer a threat – particularly through the dangerous Salem Al Dawsari.

However things go, it ought to be an enticing way to start the day.

Denmark v Tunisia – Group D: Matchday 1

Kick-off time: 1pm GMT

Venue: Education City Stadium, Doha

Where can I watch? ITV (UK)

If Argentina are seen to be within the ‘favourites’ conversation, it is widely felt that Denmark are firmly in ‘dark horse’ territory.

After so impressively reaching last summer’s Euro 2020 semi-finals in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their opening match against Finland, they have continued to grow under head coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Helpfully, that process has seen them beat fellow Group D occupants France home and away in the UEFA Nations League within the last six months.

The excellent Eriksen – admirably and potentially crucially – is now a central figure for his country again, while quality, experience and leadership flows throughout much of the side.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, captain Simon Kjær, Andreas Christensen, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Thomas Delaney are just some of the excellent figures within their ranks.

Capable of playing a back-three or four, they appear a team that is both unpredictable and thoroughly familiar with each other and their roles. A healthy combination.

Their recent good work will only add to the feeling that they should overcome Tunisia.

The Carthage Eagles aren’t widely seen as one of the stronger African outfits at the tournament, although former Sunderland favourite Wahbi Khazri and skipper Youssef Msakni – who missed the 2018 World Cup through injury – possess considerable attacking quality.

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, currently on loan at Birmingham City, could also feature in midfield. Certainly not one to shirk a challenge, he could offer valuable energy in the centre of the park.

Denmark ought to win this one, but the growing sense of expectation around them could pose an intriguing challenge in itself.

Mexico v Poland – Group C: Matchday 1

Kick-off time: 4pm GMT

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha

Where can I watch: BBC (UK)

Arguably the most difficult match of the day to call – and so perhaps the most interesting.

There is a feeling that this contest could prove decisive in Group C, with Argentina widely expected to take top spot.

Mexico have progressed to the last 16 – but no further – in each of the last seven men’s World Cups, although progressing from their group this time could be a big ask.

Canada’s superior goal-difference saw them claim top spot in CONCACAF qualifying ahead of El Tri, while there is a sense that the team is lacking in potency at present. That notion could be enhanced if Raúl Jimenez isn’t fit for the opener.

They do still possess considerable quality, however.

Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega could bring notable excitement to the forward line, while Ajax’s Edson Álvarez offers an excellent base in midfield.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and captain Andrés Guardado are set to feature in their fifth World Cup finals, meanwhile.

There are doubts over Poland, too, but they ought to possess plenty of cutting edge. Captain Robert Lewandowski – arguably the best No.9 in world football – will lead the line, while Piotr Zieliński, a big part of Napoli’s superb start to the season, is a two-footed, energetic creative influence who may operate just behind a front-two.

Poland, arguably, have an edge. The perceived limitations and traits of both of these sides, though, largely add to the fascinating nature of this matchup.

France v Australia – Group D: Matchday 1

Kick-off time: 7pm GMT

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Where can I watch? BBC (UK)

World champions France remain among the favourites, but they’ve taken several knocks on the injury front in recent weeks.

Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté – the midfield duo that took them to victory in Russia four years ago – were each ruled out prior to the tournament, while both Christopher Nkunku and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema saw their hopes of participation ended by injuries in training within days of joining up with the French squad.

Nonetheless, Didier Deschamps still has an immense breadth of quality to choose from. Aurélien Tchouaméni and one of Eduardo Camavinga and Adrien Rabiot look likely to come into the midfield roles, while Olivier Giroud could now be the most likely to lead the line – as he did four years ago.

There may now be additional responsibility on the shoulders of the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, but both are players who tend to be more than comfortable with leading roles.

Like Denmark, Australia were also within France’s group in 2018 and Les Bleus will again be expected to overcome the Socceroos in their opener.

They did so with a narrow 2-1 victory four years ago and it could be tight again, with Graham Arnold’s side likely to aim to remain compact while getting the ball to main danger man Ajdin Hrustić in as many promising areas as possible.

France should have too much for them over the 90 minutes, but the Aussies may feel that they can capitalise on some of the injury-induced disruption that has hit the holders in the buildup.