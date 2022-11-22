Four things we learnt from Denmark's draw with Tunisia

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Mathias Jensen of Denmark and Ellyes Skhiri of Tunisia battle for the ball after Andreas Cornelius of Denmark (on floor) hits the post from one meter where it looks easier to score during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The second match on day three saw one of the tournaments dark-horses Denmark take on Tunisia, a side still yet to make the knockout stages of this tournament during their history.

The game was a shadow on the total stadium atmosphere, with neither side creating enough chances to walk away claiming they deserved to win the match.

However, two goals were disallowed in total, as well as a big VAR decision by the referee and a contender for miss of the season from Denmark substitute Andreas Cornelius.

With the game ending goalless, here are the four things we learnt from the match:

Eriksen's personal delight

The last time Denmark made an international tournament saw a horrific incident for midfielder Christian Eriksen, his cardiac arrest, during a group stage game against Finland at the European Championships.

At the time of the incident, questions arose about whether Eriksen would be able to play again, let alone make the 2022 World Cup, however he has made it.

Without being too critical, Eriksen was kept at bay by Tunisia, and created very little in terms of opportunities.

This is mainly down to the opponents doing their research very well before the game.

He may not have scored or even contributed to a goal but his inclusion and performance is enough to win the hearts of every football fan watching.

Miss of the tournament

Denmark forward Cornelius had a difficult time in English football, during a brief spell with former Premier League side Cardiff City several years ago.

His time in England was summed up by arguably the worst miss of the tournament so far and possibly even overall.

A cross was played across the area, and somehow Cornelius failed to connect with the loose ball from just two yards out, with the entire goal to aim for.

Instead of going for a header, he appeared to try and chest the ball in, making zero contact whatsoever.

Coming away from the match, Denmark will be left kicking themselves that they could not grab all three points, something which could affect them in the coming games.

Hannibal Mejbri impresses on the international stage

Coming into the tournament, Tunisia made a brave but risky decision to name Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri in the squad, but based off his opening game, it certainly paid off.

The youngster is currently on loan at Championship side Birmingham City, and showed a real sense of belief and encouragement, something which is hard to show at such a young age.

Tunisia are also one of the lower ranked sides in the tournament, and with this comes almost zero pressure in any of their matches.

Therefore, with the freedom to play in any way they want, Tunisia can fly under the radar if results go their way.

For this to happen, they need players to standout and Mejbri certainly did that.

A goal would have been the only thing that could have topped off what was a very impressive performance, and it is certainly a major confidence booster for him and his teammates moving forward.

The referee saved Tunisia

In the dying minutes of second half added time, there was a possible handball decision which could have awarded Denmark a late penalty.

This could have led to victory for the European side, when it may not have been deserved.

Following a late set-piece, the ball appeared to hit the hand of Yassine Merriah's hand.

However, initially it looked more like a chest to hand situation, rather than a deliberate handball.

The referee was instructed to go and have a look at the VAR monitor, usually leading to the original decision being overturned.

However, the referee decided that his original decision was in fact correct and no penalty was awarded.

None of the Denmark players seemed bothered by the referee's decision and Tunisia were more than happy to sit back and see the final two minutes out, earning them a huge point during their opening group game.

