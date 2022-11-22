Four things we learnt from Mexico's draw with Poland

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Robert Lewandowski of Poland reacts after missing a penalty to score during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 on November 22, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The final group game for group C, saw an evenly matched affair between Mexico and Poland in a game full of chances.

Mexico had the better of the chances and were unlucky not to come away with the result with Hirving Lozano testing Wojciech Szczesny on more than one occasion.

Despite this, Poland had the game's best opportunity but somehow the experienced Robert Lewandowski failed to supply the goods when it mattered the most.

Therefore, what four things did we learn from the second goalless draw of the tournament so far?

Lozano continues to improve

In club football, Italian side Napoli have been one of the country's standout teams and now on the international stage, their tricky winger Lozano is continuing to set the bar for his teammates.

Lozano may not have managed to beat Szczesny on this occasion, but his overall play throughout the match was extremely impressive and on another day, he could have had two goals.

Mexico need to ensure they keep a certain level of performance, and having a player like Lozano will be a major factor if they successfully manage to progress through the tournament.

He created the joint most chances, as well as completing all but one of his dribble attempts throughout the game.

Jimenez returns

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has had a difficult few years for both club and country, missing a large number of matches due to injury, including his horrific head injury a few years ago.

He is one of his nation's leading forwards and his successful return will be a major plus for his country, going into the remaining two group-stages matches of the tournament.

Goal difference is likely to play a major role in who reaches the knockout stages, therefore having one of your team's top scorers at your disposal again is a big advantage moving forward.

If he can find the back of the net during their next game, he could go on to play a vital role in the remainder of the competition for his side.

A day to forget for Lewandowski

When a smaller footballing nation such as Poland or Wales have a big named player like Robert Lewandowski or Gareth Bale, all of the eyes from the opposition lie with that particular player.

The pressure must have got to the striker, as Lewandowski struggled to get going throughout the game. He had a golden opportunity to give his side a lead late on, but failed to convert a penalty and in truth, it was poorly struck.

Even despite the missed penalty, Lewandowski managed just 12 successful passes out of 22 and missed another opportunity earlier on in the game.

If Poland are going to make the knockout stages, they need their leading man to bounce back and fire them through but they have given themselves the worst possible start to the competition.

Youngsters struggling to have the desired affect

Within their starting eleven, the Polish national team took a big risk, starting three players who were under the age of 23, something you rarely see at major tournaments unless the nation is full of good, young talent.

In the wide positions, Poland had two 20-year-olds, in the form of Jakub Kaminski from German side Wolfsburg as well as Nicola Zalewski from Italian side AS Roma but both players struggled to get a foot-hold in the game.

There was a third player who had a very good game, which was defender Jakub Kiwior who plays his club football for Italian side Spezia. He was one of Poland's more improved players as the game went on, but was bailed out by his more experienced team-mate Kamil Glik towards the end of the game.

It is definitely an interesting tactic to deploy young players for Poland, especially in a very tough group against Mexico, Argentina and the group leaders Saudi Arabia. Time remains to tell whether the decision will be a major success or a complete flop for the European side.