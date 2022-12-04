Four things we learnt from England's victory against Senegal

England's forward #17 Bukayo Saka scores his team's third goal past Senegal's goalkeeper #16 Edouard Mendy during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 4, 2022. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

England have reached the World Cup quarter-final stages, after an impressive, but challenging match against Senegal at the Al Bayt stadium.

The Three Lions took the lead after 38 minutes, when Liverpool's Jordan Henderson slotted home a cross from Jude Bellingham into the back of the net.

England skipper Harry Kane grabbed his first goal of the competition, after smashing home a shot from the edge of the area, assisted by Phil Foden.

In the second-half, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was on-hand to lift a Foden cross over Chelsea's Edouard Mendy to confirm their place in the last eight of the competition.

Following the final whistle, what four things did we learn from this World Cup clash?

Kane finally has his goal

Although a striker's main job is to score goals, Kane has had a very successful tournament so far, having a hand in a couple of goals, whilst creating plenty of opportunities in each of England's four matches so far.

The 29-year-old grabbed his first goal of the competition in the knockout stages, when he blasted a ball past Mendy into the back of the net, in the final seconds of the first-half.

This goal now means that Kane is just one goal away, from equaling Wayne Rooney's record of 54 international goals for England, despite playing 41 games less.

That goal will do Kane the world of good, especially given the task at hand for the Three Lions in the next round of the competition in Qatar.

England to face the reigning champions

The difficulty has firmly been taken up to an entirely new level, as England will take on the reigning World Cup champions France in the quarter-finals of the competition.

After winning three of their four matches so far in Qatar, the Three Lions are definitely looking like one of the tournaments stronger sides, but that will certainly be tested next weekend.

The biggest challenge that England will face, is the objective of keeping France sensation Kylian Mbappe quiet. Doing this would be England's best opportunity to progress, but this is something that is much easier said than done.

Mbappe is a speedy forward as well as a natural goalscorer, already scoring five goals as well as two assists in just four matches. Eyes will almost certainly be placed on Kyle Walker as he is the only defender, quick enough to keep-up.

Missed chances cost Senegal

Despite it seeming like a comfortable win for England, they were lucky not to find themselves behind early doors. With Senegal, creating two excellent chances in the opening 30 minutes of the game.

Winger Ismaila Sarr, forced goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into an excellent one-handed save, whilst also claiming a penalty after he believed John Stones handled the ball, something which the referee and VAR disagreed with.

Forward Boulaye Dia also missed a golden chance from close range, after connecting with a dangerous looking cross, following a mistake in defence.

England were definitely the better of the two sides, and thoroughly deserved to win the game by the scoreline they did. However, the game could have been very different had Senegal managed to convert one of their brilliantly worked opportunities.

Senegal exit with their heads held high

It was always going to be a tough ask for Senegal to pull off another World Cup shock and knock England out. However, they have certainly left the competition with their heads held high.

In the group-stages, Senegal finished second, ahead of another strong side in Ecuador. Despite defeat to the group winners Netherlands, the African nation certainly impressed with six points from three games, and had a couple of early chances to cause England some problems.

Despite being unable to dominate the top-scorers charts, players like Sarr and Dia, had very positive tournaments, and will return to their clubs, full of motivation and belief that they can inspire their sides to do a lot more.

Even with star-man Sadio Mane out injured before the competition began, his nation have put their bodies firmly on the line when it mattered, and have definitely raised the awareness around the nation, going into future tournaments.