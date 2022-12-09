Preview Portugal - Morocco: World Cup Quarter-Final, 2022

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

After shocking the world against Spain, Morocco will look to go one step further and spring another surprise against Portugal in the World Cup Quarter Final on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions have passed every test so far with flying colours, triumphing over Belgium and Canada to top group Group F.

Walad Regragui's side then pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the tournament, defeating Spain on penalties after an enthralling 120 minutes.

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Morocco survived Spain's 'death by 1000 passes' gameplan, restricting Luis Enrique's side to just one shot on target.

A heroic shootout performance from Bono, saving penalties from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets meant that Madrid born Achraf Hakimi could book Morocco's place in the World Cup Quarter final for the first time ever.

(Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The right-back stepped up and dinked a delicate chip down the middle, sending a Moroccan dominated Education City Stadium into raptures.

Morocco have already made history, becoming the first Arab nation to reach the quarter-final.

They are only the fourth African team to reach this stage after Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).

(Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Blessed with a plethora of talent throughout the squad, Portugal have emerged as an outside bet to lift the prestigious trophy.

After qualifying from Group H, A Selecao ran riot against Switzerland in the Round of 16, triumphing 6-1 on a night which saw the rise of a prolific Portuguese forward and the fall of another.

Fernando Santos made the bold call to drop star forward Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench for the first time in in 31 matches (major tournaments).

The decision payed dividends as his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, announced himself on the world stage, netting a hat-trick.

He became the first player to score three on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002.

Portugal's attack looked more fluid with the Benfica man up top, with the forward line perhaps playing with more freedom, rather than having to cater to the needs of the 37-year-old.

Team News

Morocco centre-backs Nayef Aguerd and Roman Saiss both face a race against time to be fit for the clash after picking up knocks against Spain, in what could be a monumental blow to The Atlas Lions.

The West Ham defender left the pitch in tears after complaining of groin discomfort and it remains to be seen whether he will feature.

Saiss was struggling with a thigh issue towards the end of the Spain game but it was not serious enough for him to be withdrawn, meaning he is likely to start.

Joao Cancelo will be pushing for a start after being dropped in favour of Diogo Dalot. The Manchester City man is yet to reach his club standards for international level.

Nuno Mendes remains sidelined after sustaining a serious thigh injury against Uruguay.

The big decision for the Portugal boss is whether to bring Ronaldo back into the fold.

It would be a big call to leave a forward with 118 international goals on the bench in such a high stakes game, but it seems unlikely that Santos will rip up the system that worked wonders against Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on from the bench prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Likely Lineups

Morocco - Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Portugal - Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Otavio, Carvalho, Silva; Fernandes, Ramos, Felix

Key Players

Morocco - Sofyan Amrabat

Morocco are yet to concede a goal from an opposition player this tournament - the only goal conceded being an own goal.

While much of these rock solid performances can be credited to their stubborn defence, the protection that Amrabat has offered in shielding the back four can not go unnoticed.

The Fiorentina midfielder bossed the middle of the park against Spain, winning 7/7 ground duels and 4/4 tackles.

The athleticism that he possesses can help counter the attacking threat of Bernardo Silva, which promises to be an interesting matchup.

Reports have broke in recent days that Liverpool are planning a January move for the 26 year old, with Jurgen Klopp keen to bolster his midfield options.

Amrabat has certainly made a compelling case that he is the man to solve the Reds' issues and will look to carry on his impressive form on Saturday.

Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco and Pablo Martin Gavi of Spain during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Portugal - Goncalo Ramos

The Benfica star certainly took his chance in his first start for the national team.

After unleashing a venomous strike into the roof of the net to break the deadlock, he went on to complete an impressive hat-trick.

With the 21-year-old expected to get the nod over Ronaldo, he will look to further add to his impressive tally, but faces a tough test against a near impenetrable Moroccan backline.

Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match will be contested at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha.

What time is the match?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm UK time.

How can I watch?

Coverage will be shown live on ITV.