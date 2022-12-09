Croatia (4) 1-1 (2) Brazil: Livakovic stars to send The Seleção crashing out

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Mateo Kovacic of Croatia and Casemiro of Brazil battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Croatia produced an unlikely shock in the quarter finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, knocking out tournament favourites Brazil on penalties in dramatic fashion.

In the first half, it was an even contest with neither side having a clear-cut chance. Ivan Perisic came closest with an audacious flick, but Alisson Becker was never threatened from it.

Brazil increased the tempo in the second half, and they came close through Neymar and Lucas Paqueta. However, they were unable to penetrate Croatia's defence, leading to extra-time in Qatar.

Brazil's pressure paid off in the 105th minute through a stunning team goal. Neymar played a one-two with Paqueta, before rounding the goalkeeper and firing home. It gave Croatia a huge task in the remaining 15 minutes.

It seemed unlikely that Croatia would find the precious equaliser, but, with just three minutes remaining, they did. Bruno Petkovic converted a precise finish into the bottom corner after latching onto Mislav Orsic's cross. It came against the run of play, but Croatia had forced a penalty shoot-out.

Dominik Livakovic was the star once again for Croatia in the shoot-out. He saved Brazil's opening penalty, which gave his nation an early upper hand. After Croatia maintained a 100% conversion rate in the shoot-out, it meant Marquinhos had the cruel moment of sending his country out of the World Cup.

Story of the Match

Brazil were unchanged from their 4-1 win against South Korea, whilst Croatia made two changes from their dramatic win against Japan. Mario Pasalic and Borna Sosa replaced Bruno Petkovic and Borna Barisic retrospectively.

Vinicius Junior had the first shot on target early on. The winger made an audacious curling shot towards goal, but it was easily saved by Livakovic.

Despite the pre-tournament favourites starting strongly, it was Croatia who come closest in the opening 15 minutes. Pasalic whipped in a stunning low cross into the box, but Perisic could only direct it wide of goal.

Vinicius came close once again after perfect link-up play between himself and Richarlison. The winger found space on the edge of the box, exchanged passes with the Tottenham Hotspur forward, before shooting tamely towards Livakovic. Vinicius was proving to be the greatest threat, but he was lacking the final product.

Half-way through the opening 45, Danilo earnt a yellow card for a high boot on Josip Juranovic. The defender pleaded his innocence, but, in truth, he was lucky to stay on the pitch.

In the closing minutes, Neymar had a free-kick in a promising area, but he could only direct it straight towards Livakovic. As the half-time whistle blew, little had happened at the Education City Stadium. It was an evenly-matched contest between the two nations, with both sides lacking any fear factor in the final third.

Frustrating The Seleção

The second half immediately provided more action early on. Livakovic stopped Josko Gvardiol's crucial clearance from ending up in his own net. Seconds later, Neymar found space in the box, however his shot was valiantly blocked once again. In the midst of the madness, there was a VAR check for a possible penalty for handball, but play was swiftly waved on.

Brazil started the second half with far greater intensity, and it proved evident. Richarlison played a precise through ball to Neymar in the 55th minute. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar took it in his stride perfectly, but his shot was strongly saved by the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper.

Surprisingly, Rodrygo replaced Vinicius with 30 minutes remaining. The Real Madrid starter was Brazil's bright spark throughout the match, but it was not enough to see him stay on the pitch. Tite's substitutions provided his side with fresh legs, but he chose to keep the same tactical formation despite being overran in midfield.

Paqueta was the next player to test Livakovic. The playmaker pounced on a loose ball, but his shot was directed straight towards the goalkeeper. Livakovic was making a name for himself against Brazil after a series of stunning saves.

He continued his superb performance in the 75th minute when he denied Neymar once more. The winger rushed in on goal, but his shot was tipped away for a corner. Frustration was beginning to grow within the South American camp. However, the tempo was beginning to improve from the Brazilian's. There was fire in their belly, and Paqueta was the next to test the 27-year-old.

Brazil's new look attack of Neymar, Antony, Rodrygo and Pedro caused new problems for Croatia's defence. But it was the unconventional threat of Eder Militao who nearly opened the scoring. The defender had two attempts in quick succession, however his best effort deflected narrowly wide of the post.

Brazil were unable to find the valuable goal, which forced the tie into extra-time. Eight of Croatia's last nine knockout matches have gone to extra-time, showing just how hard they are to beat.

The five-time World Cup winners started extra-time in the same trend. They possessed a greater threat, but it was Croatia who had the best chance out of the blue. Bruno Petkovic made a scintillating run, before he laid it off to Marcelo Brozovic. But the Inter Milan midfielder blazed his effort comfortably over the bar.

It seemed Brazil would never find the crucial goal, but their pressure paid off in the 105th minute. Neymar drove forward, combined brilliantly with Paqueta on the edge of the box, before rounding the onrushing goalkeeper and firing into an empty net. It was one of the goals of the tournament, and it showed exactly why Neymar is one of the greatest players of all time.

Croatia threw their game plan out of the window for the final 15 minutes. They placed Brazil under pressure and it seemed it would not be enough.

However, out of nowhere, Croatia stunned the Brazilians. Orsic stormed down the left flank on the counter-attack, before laying it off to Petkovic on the edge of the box. The striker placed it in the bottom left corner, albeit with a slight deflection, to send the Croatian fans into raptures. No one could quite believe it, but Zlatko Dalic's men forced a penalty shoot-out.

Croatia took an early lead in the shoot-out. Nikola Vlasic converted the opener, whilst Rodrygo's weak penalty was saved by Livakovic. Both nations scored their next two, and when Orsic converted Croatia's fourth penalty, it meant Marquinhos had to score to keep Brazil in the World Cup. However, his penalty dragged wide and hit the post, sending Croatia through to the semi-finals!

Player of the Match - Dominik Livakovic

There was only really one option wasn't there? The Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper kept his nation in the match with eleven saves. He was almost unstoppable until Neymar's magic. Meanwhile in the shoot-out, he saved Rodrygo's penalty, which ultimately led Croatia to victory.