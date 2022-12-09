Netherlands vs Argentina: A World Cup rivalry renewed

The Netherlands and Argentina will meet for the sixth time in World Cup play when they take to the pitch in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

With such legends as Dennis Bergkamp, Johan Cruyff, Mario Kempes and Lionel Messi featuring in this rivalry, the Oranje and Albiceleste have contested some of the most memorable matches in tournament history.

As a spot in the semifinal is on the line, VAVEL takes a look back at the three previous meetings between two of football's heavyweights ahead of their last eight clash.

1974: The Oranje run riot in Gelsenkirchen

The first-ever World Cup matchup between the sides came in the second group stage as the Dutch "Total Football" machine tore apart their South American rivals 4-0.

Played in the second group stage, the Netherlands opened the scoring in the 11th minute when a chipped pass by Johan Neeskens was latched onto by Cruyff, who rolled home past Argentina goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali.

The Oranje doubled their lead on 25 minutes as a bullet by Ruud Krol from the edge of the area found the back of the net from a corner.

It was more of the same after halftime as the imperious Cruyff sent in a perfect cross to the far post that Johnny Rep was on hand to head past Carnevali.

On the sidelines, the Netherlands manager, Rinus Michels, laughs, claps and rubs his hands with glee.

The Dutch would add a fourth a minute from time after more fluent passing as Wim van Hanegem's close-range shot is beaten away by Carnevali, but Cruyff's audacious volley from an angle put a capper on a spellbinding performance.

1978: Argentina gain their revenge on home soil

The two sides would meet again four years later and much like the current edition of the tournament, human rights issues took center stage under the dictatorship of Jorge Rafael Videla.

An international boycott is called before play begins and Cruyff chooses not to play, prompting a kidnapping attempt on him and his family in Barcelona.

Rijsbergen and teammate Wim Suurbier instructed to ride bicycles while recovering from injuries during the tournament, visit Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, to witness protests by the mothers of the disappeared.

On the pitch, Argentina finished second in Group 1, defeating Hungary and France before losing to eventual group winners Italy.

The Albiceleste didn't allow a goal in the second group stage while scoring eight, topping Poland and Peru either side of a goalless draw against Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Dutch ran out easy 3-0 winners over Iran, drew with Peru and were edged out by Scotland, finishing second in Group 4.

Much like Argentina, the Oranje won their first and last matches in the second group stage with victories over Austria and Italy in between a 2-2 draw against West Germany.

Played in the capital city of Buenos Aires, the Estadio Monumental was the host venue to what would be a spicy and exciting final.

The start of the final was mired in controversy, as the Dutch accused the Argentines of using stalling tactics to delay the match, causing tension to build in front of a hostile crowd.

The host team eventually came out five minutes late after the audience was whipped into a frenzy. Argentinea also questioned the legality of a plaster cast on the wrist of Rene van de Kerkhof, despite him having worn it in earlier games without objections, causing the Dutch to threaten to walk off the pitch.

Italian referee Sergio Gonella upheld the complaints and forced Van de Kerkhof to apply extra bandage. In retaliation, the Netherlands team refused to attend the post-match ceremonies.

The match itself saw a number of fouls, and a hostile atmosphere. Ticker tape and confetti in the stadium worked its way onto the pitch. Kempes opened the scoring, slotting under Jan Jongbloed from 12 yards out.

The Oranje nearly equalised as Rob Rensenbrink latched onto to a headed pass from van de Kerkhof, but the shot was kept out by the boot of Ubaldo Fillol.

Eight minutes from time, the Dutch equalized, the excellent van de Kerkhof crossing for substitute Dick Nanninga, who headed home.

The Oranje could have nearly won it in the final minutes when Rensenbrink latched onto a long ball poking a shot past Fillol, but the shot bounced off the post, and the match went to extra time.

In the 105th minute after running into the box, Kempes got by two Dutch sliding tackles and his shot was saved by Jongbloed and after jumping to avoid him, but the ball bounced off of Jongbloed and hit Kempes twice, first in the knee, then in the foot, before bouncing off Jongbloed's head, all before Kempes had even landed.

The ball bounced high in the air, and two Dutch defenders came rushing to clear the ball from the open goal. Although the goal was officially given to Kempes, the replay from behind the goal showed that the ball might have come off Suurbier last.

Argentina sealed the game in the second half of extra time after Kempes made a long run into the box, and was tackled by a Dutch defender. The ball ricocheted several times before landing at the feet of Daniel Bertoni. who slotted home.

1998: Bergkamp wonder strike seals last four place for the Dutch

Twenty years after their last meeting, the two sides staged a memorable quarterfinal at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille with the Netherlands coming out on top 2-1.

The Netherlands take the lead in the 12th minute as a sensationally cushioned header by Bergkamp finds Patrick Kluivert, who delicately lifts his shot over Argentina goalkeeper Carlos Roa.

Five minutes later, the Albiceleste are level. Michael Reiziger botches an offside trap, allowing Claudio Lopez to sprint through before finishing between the legs of Edwin van der Sar.

Ronald de Boer would strike the post from 25 yards as the match remained 1-1 at halftime.

Both teams had a player sent off, Arthur Numan for the Oranje after fouling Diego Simeone and Ariel Ortega for Argentina two minutes from time after diving under the challenge of Jaap Stam.

Two minutes later, one of the most iconic goals in World Cup history is scored when de Boer advances to the halfway line, sends in a long-diagonal ball for Bergkamp, who brings the ball perfectly under control after it floats over his left shoulder, cuts back inside the covering run of Roberto Ayala and expertly clips beyond the helpless Roa in goal.

The Dutch would lose in the semifinals to Brazil and then the third-place match to Croatia.

2006: A draw is played in the group stage finale

Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages after each had defeated the Ivory Coast and Serbia and Montenegro, leading Marco van Basten and Jose Pekerman to make several changes.

Despite this being the least memorable of their five World Cup encounters, Argentina have the better of the play, Carlos Tevez hitting the post and Juan Riquelme twice going wide.

The Albiceleste top the group, setting up a Round of 16 showdown with Mexico, which they win in the 98th minute courtesy of Maxi Rodriguez before a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of hosts Germany.

Netherlands are dumped out at the first hurdle by Portugal with Maniche's 23rd-minute goal the difference in a 1-0 defeat

2014: Albiceleste advance to final after tense penalty shootout victory

The most recent encounter between the Netherlands and Argentina occurs in the semifinals with neither team able to find the back of the net after 120 minutes of play.

Messi is largely kept under control by the Oranje defense save a first-half free-kick hit straight at goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Arjen Robben is denied from an excellent sliding tackle by Javier Mascherano with full-time approaching.

In the 115th minute, Rodrigo Palacio should have won it for the Albiceleste, but he tries to head Messi’s bouncing through ball rather than take it on the half-volley.

Sergio Romero saves from Ron Vlaar and Wesley Sneijder leaving Rodríguez to smash a shot through Cillessen’s hands and send Argentina to the final.

This would be as close as Messi would come to adding the World Cup to his resume, the South Americans falling in the final against Germany 1-0.

The Netherlands rebounded from the heartbreaking defeat to thrash hosts Brazil 3-0 in the third-place match.