The four things we learnt from Argentina's win over the Netherlands

A spectacular contest saw Argentina book their place in the semi final of the World Cup with a win over Louis van Gaal's Netherlands on penalties.

Despite a strong start from the Oranje, it was La Albiceleste who took control of the tie after taking the lead.

It was a superb threaded pass from Lionel Messi to tee up Nahuel Molina for his first goal for his country in a vital match.

Messi converted a penalty in the 73rd minute to double the lead for Argentina, coolly slotting the ball past Andries Noppert.

Wout Weghorst turned the tie on its head off the bench with an 83rd minute header and a superb free kick routine in the dying seconds to give the Burnley loanee his brace, taking the match to extra time.

It was not enough however, as Emi Martinez continued his usual heroics for Argentina, saving two spot kicks to offset Enzo Fernandez's miss to send Argentina into the final four.

Following the match, here is what we learnt from Argentina's quarter final win at the Netherlands' expense.

Messi magic

Messi was superb, and water is wet.

One of the all time greats, the context around his tournament is well known, as the 35-year-old is surely playing in his final World Cup.

Messi may well have been on a million backs as Peter Drury famously once said, but he rose to the occasion as he has done many times before in his glittering career.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker and Barcelona legend was largely kept quiet by the Netherlands' defence, but given a few opportunities to run towards goal, the mercurial talent did what he does best.

The magician made his first contribution in the tie in the 21st minute, which he curled over the bar from range.

It was a superb pass that set up Molina for the all-important goal too, which was characteristic of a Messi performance.

It was a superb run on the hour mark from Messi that caused Virgil Van Dijk to bring him down, who was unable to contain him.

He was on hand to score from the spot twice, once in normal time and again in the shootout, in another impressive display.

There was talk of the changing of the guard at the start of the tournament, and whilst so far Cristiano Ronaldo has done little to suggest football is not moving into a new era, Messi has still been at his brilliant best.

Embed from Getty Images

Is this La Albiceleste's year?

With the likes of Germany were disposed of in the group stage, and Brazil were dumped out by Croatia on penalties earlier on in the day, the World Cup is firmly in the balance with it all to play for so far.

Argentina have not avoided all the shocks this tournament, with their loss against Saudi Arabia to begin their World Cup one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

That said, having not been at their best, as shown by the capitulation in normal time, Lionel Scaloni's side are into the final four, setting up a tie with Croatia.

When the side can seemingly improve, it is a promising time for Argentina, who will be desperate to end a 36-year-long run without winning the tournament.

Nervous Netherlands

It may well have been rescued by the Dutch in normal time, but it was a nervy match in which the Netherlands rarely seemed to have control of proceedings.

Interestingly, the Dutch began with a calm and collected style of play, forcing their opponents into changing their system and dominating the ball despite playing in what was effectively an away match given the swathes of blue and white shirts in the stands.

Despite that, as soon as Argentina took the lead through a wonderful moment of individual quality from Messi to set the goal up, The Flying Dutchmen were anything but their nickname.

They struggled to adapt their game plan once behind until very late on in the tie.

They resorted to pumping the ball long late on whilst chasing the game, without the likes of Memphis Depay who was taken off.

Weghorst's brace, including an incredible free kick routine which saved the Netherlands from defeat in normal time was however enough to bring about extra time.

They were hanging on towards the end, as Fernandez smashed the frame of the goal and Messi continued to look dangerous.

Penalties saw the Oranje miss out, with both of their first two penalties missed.

On the balance of play, in spite of a great comeback, it was probably the correct result.

Embed from Getty Images

Louis van Gaal's final farewell?

It is well documented that van Gaal has had a tough few years off the pitch.

Whilst he may well be recovering, his battle with cancer only adds to the fact that he came out of retirement to lead his country again in 2021.

The former Manchester United and Ajax boss has had a wonderful career in management, and with a raft of international managers leaving their positions after crashing out of the tournament, it would be unsurprising if the 71-year-old followed suit.

It was not to be for him this time however, and whilst this may not necessarily be the end for van Gaal, he will certainly have to weigh up his options following his country's exit from the tournament.

Embed from Getty Images