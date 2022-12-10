World Cup 2022 Day 21 Preview: England face holders France and Morocco meet Portugal in remaining quarter-finals

These feel like a couple of days that may just be talked about with knowing grins and glints in the eye in years to come. And, gleefully, we’re still in the midst of them.

Many will have got in from work on Friday just in time to see Croatia v Brazil transform from a nervy 0-0 into a relatively wondrous 1-1.

Then, later that evening, Argentina and the Netherlands treated us to an all-you-can-eat World Cup buffet of magic, mischief and general, well-rounded, madness within a tumultuous 2-2.

Spot-kicks decided both – and provided no shortage of drama in themselves – as they set up a tasty-looking Argentina-Croatia semi-final on Tuesday night.

All of that simply wets the appetite further for Saturday, which will decide who faces off in the other last-four encounter scheduled for Wednesday.

Surprise-package Morocco take on an increasingly strong-looking Portugal in the day’s first game, before England meet world champions France in another potentially memorable encounter.

Day 20: Penalties see Croatia eliminate Brazil and Argentina overcome Netherlands in heated thriller

Quite the day.

Given that it’s December, it was perhaps apt that it snowballed.

Things started relatively slowly – and then very much sped up.

Brazil, many people’s pre-tournament pick to lift the trophy, struggled to genuinely impose themselves on 2018 runners-up Croatia in the first quarter-final – particularly in the earlier stages.

Throughout, Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović and Mateo Kovačić offered a valuable and familiar level of control and composure for the Vatreni in midfield.

The Seleção did, however, create a steadily increasing stream of chances and, eventually, on the stroke of half-time in extra-time, Neymar’s brilliantly constructed goal gave the five-time winners a lead that looked set to be decisive.

A fittingly brilliant way to match Pelé’s 77 goals for Brazil.

Zlatko Dalić’s team aren’t in the habit of throwing in the towel, though.

That they came from behind in each of their knockout matches en route to the 2018 final demonstrated that.

They did the same against Japan on Monday and did so again – perhaps most impressively of all – against Brazil here.

With less than four minutes of the second 15-minute period of extra-time remaining, two substitutes combined as Bruno Petković swept home Mislav Oršić’s low cross, via a Marquinhos deflection, to take it to penalties.

There, Croatia maintained their 100% World Cup shootout record. Four wins out of four for them now – two in 2018 and two in 2022.

After saving three on Monday, Dominik Livaković kept out Rodrygo’s opening spot-kick here and that ultimately led to victory again.

Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Modrić and Oršić each scored for the Croats, as did Casemiro and Pedro for Brazil, but Marquinhos then struck the post.

That condemned the South Americans to their fourth quarter-final exit in the last five men’s World Cups, and earned Croatia their second successive last-four appearance.

In virtually every sense, the Vatreni just keep on going – however long the odds may look.

There was more where that came from – and in additionally lively fashion.

The later quarter-final saw the Netherlands and Argentina add perhaps the best edition yet to their growing series of immense World Cup battles.

There were four goals, 17 yellow cards – a tournament record – and no shortage of talking points on a genuinely crazy night at Lusail Stadium.

Once more, it felt apt that cards played such a prominent part in a World Cup taking place closer to Christmas than ever before.

There didn’t appear to be all that much goodwill knocking about, admittedly.

The game had looked like it was drifting relatively serenely towards a 2-0 Argentina victory.

Lionel Messi’s sublime reverse pass teed-up Nahuel Molina’s first-half opener before the captain coolly swept home a 73rd-minute penalty to double the lead.

Then things got additionally interesting, in several senses.

Wout Weghorst headed home a Steven Berghuis cross 10 minutes later and, shortly after that, we had one of those full-blown bust-ups that occur every now and then.

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes followed up a foul on Nathan Aké by leathering the ball at the already displeased Dutch bench – thankfully, it only bounced off one of the seats adorning it.

Nonetheless, that cued several new friends wearing orange to race in his direction – along with many of his own teammates.

The latest flurry of cards from Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz duly followed.

Not that the drama was over.

The 12th minute of stoppage time – and its last action – saw Weghorst equalise as he controlled and converted a cleverly threaded Teun Koopmeiners free-kick.

A wonderful moment of ingenuity.

A goalless extra-time period came and went – despite the South Americans pushing hard – and so, once more, it came down to penalties.

Virgil van Dijk and Berghuis both saw their spot-kicks saved superbly by Emiliano Martínez and those interventions proved decisive.

Koopmeiners, Weghorst and Luuk de Jong scored the remaining Dutch penalties, but Argentina scoring four of their five ensured it was they who progressed.

Lautaro Martínez swept home the winner after Messi, Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel scored and Enzo Fernández put his wide.

Quite the day, indeed. If it’s set the tone for Saturday, we could be in for a real treat.

Today’s action

Morocco v Portugal – 3pm GMT

England v France – 7pm GMT

Morocco v Portugal – Quarter-final

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Where can I watch? ITV1 (UK)

The first African quarter-finalists at the men’s World Cup since Ghana in 2010, Walid Regragui’s team look set to pose a considerable set of challenges to a Portugal side who blew away Switzerland 6-1 on Monday night.

That match, of course, saw Cristiano Ronaldo start on the bench – and that looks set to be the case again today.

Understandably so, given the performance that Fernando Santos’ chosen lineup put in.

That feels particularly true for 21-year-old Benfica forward Gonçalo Ramos, who scored a brilliant hat-trick on his first senior start for his country.

Dealing with him, alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and João Félix, feels a sizeable task for the Moroccans.

It also feels like one they’ll thrive off of, though.

They’ve kept clean-sheets against Croatia, Belgium and Spain so far at this tournament – before they beat the latter 3-0 on penalties in the last round.

Their 4-3-3 shape is compact, well-drilled and imposing to play against, while the front-three of Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal pose a genuine, high-quality, threat.

There’s every chance that Portugal will need to be as patient as they are disciplined in what is their first men’s World Cup quarter-final since 2006.

They, perhaps as much as anyone, look capable of picking this lock, but Morocco already have plenty of reasons from recent weeks to back themselves.

England v France – Quarter-final

Kick-off time: 7pm GMT

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Where can I watch? ITV1 (UK)

A match that so many are looking forward to, for so many different reasons.

It has the potential to be a genuine cracker.

They have been two of the most impressive-looking sides so far at the tournament, with 21 goals scored between them.

There is a superb range of talent within both likely lineups and squads.

And there is a sense that they could well be brilliantly, evenly, matched.

Another interesting element is the surprising fact that this will be the first time that these nations have met in the knockout stages at a men’s World Cup.

The only two previous meetings came in the group stage, with England winning 2-0 on home soil in 1966, on the way to lifting the trophy, and 3-1 in Spain in 1982.

This feels, excitingly, a somewhat fresh rivalry.

Gareth Southgate appears likely to go with an unchanged lineup from the one that beat Senegal in the last 16.

That would be goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, a back-four of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, a midfield-three of Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham and a front-three of Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Phil Foden.

Either way, they appear to have a good set of options in terms of both personnel and shape. There have been suggestions that a back-three may be used – as was the case against Germany and Italy at last year’s Euros.

That may have some advantages – and could even be something that the Three Lions switch to within the game, but sticking with the 4-3-3 from the start appears the most plausible option.

They have been boosted further by the return of Raheem Sterling to the camp in recent days, after he travelled home to support his family following a burglary at their home.

Didier Deschamps may well also go with the side that saw off Poland 3-1 on Sunday.

In that case, that would be made up of goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris, a back-four of Jules Koundé, Raphaël Varane, Dayot Upamecano and Theo Hernández, a midfield duo of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot, and a forward line of Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé in support of Olivier Giroud.

Griezmann has done plenty of good work in deeper areas so far at the tournament, too, so Les Bleus’ shape may, at times, look more like a 4-3-3.

France have also utilised a back-three in recent years, so that could be an option for them as well. Once more, though, it feels most likely that they will continue with the approach that they have utilised to good effect so far at this tournament.

There has, understandably, been plenty of focus on the potential battle between Kylian Mbappé – the current top-scorer at this World Cup, with five goals – and Kyle Walker on England’s right, and France’s left, flank.

There are, though, a succession of potentially intriguing matchups across the park.

Winning the collective one will, of course, be the primary point of focus.

The range of attributes both teams possess – and what could be offered from both benches – make that prospect a truly exciting one.

It could be tight and cautious, but it’s certainly not difficult to envisage it going in the other direction.

Either way, fine margins and big moments look set to prove the difference.

Add in the Saturday night element and it feels an increasingly exciting prospect.