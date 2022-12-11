Four things we learnt from Morocco's victory over Portugal

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco, Joao Felix of Portugal and Hakim Ziyech of Morocco battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Morocco have become the first African nation in World Cup history to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, after a famous 1-0 win against free-scoring Portugal.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri grabbed the only goal of the game, just before half-time when he rose highest to head home a cross from the left-hand side, alongside a mistake from the opposition goalkeeper.

Within moments, Bruno Fernandes almost pulled off a superb equaliser, but his half-volley struck the crossbar, before being cleared away by the defence.

Portugal continued to have chances throughout the second-half, but even Cristiano Ronaldo could not prevent his nation from a World Cup exit.

Morocco did suffer a blow, as striker Walid Cheddira was sent-off deep into added time, after picking up a second booking in such a short space of time.

With the full time result confirmed, what four things can we take away from a thrilling match at the Al Thumama Stadium?

The underdogs progress

Ahead of the tournament, nobody would have predicted the rise of the Moroccan national team, but their team spirit has taken them further than they ever thought possible.

Even despite the nation losing their skipper to injury mid-way through the second-half, they continued to defend for their lives, in true World Cup spirit.

There is an argument that they were rather unlucky not to add to their tally.

However, one goal or ten goals, all that they will be concerned about is making history and setting up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against the reigning champions France following their victory against England.

Another goal for En-Nesyri

Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri added another goal onto his total for the tournament, and it may go down as his most important goal that he has scored in his entire career.

The 25-year-old was on the end of a terrific cross, even beating the outrushing goalkeeper to head the ball into the back of the net.

The goal takes his combined season tally to four goals so far, and he will be hoping that there are more to follow.

Teams will always rely on a certain level of luck to progress deep into the competition, and Morocco seem to have that in buckets.

A perfect example of that was the forward's goal, and he will certainly give France a difficult fight in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo makes history

It has been a very difficult year for Cristiano Ronaldo and a tough night for the striker overall.

However, one thing he can be delighted about is that he equalled the record for highest amount of international appearances, with an impressive 196 matches.

Ronaldo started on the bench, and in truth, that was always going to make the task at hand difficult for Portugal.

The 37-year-old finished the tournament with a single goal to his name, further compiling a miserable spell.

However, making international appearance history is just one of the many records that Ronaldo has successfully broken over the years, and despite becoming a more controversial figure of late, nobody can deny that the man is one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game.

Portugal are out

It has been a strange tournament for Portugal.

Despite winning their group and making it to the quarter-final after an emphatic 6-1 victory against Switzerland, they lacked potency or a threat in front of goal when faced against Morocco.

Coming into a difficult match against one of the form sides in the competition, manager Fernando Santosopted to keep star players like Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo and Rafael Leao on the bench.

This is despite them all having parts to play in the tournament so far, especially the AC Milan winger Leao.

Portugal reached the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2006 FIFA World Cup, when they beat England before losing their semi-final match.

Similarly, this was only the third time that they achieved a minimum of three tournament wins, and the first time they finished a competition without registering a single draw.

Whilst on paper it may have seemed an impressive tournament for Portugal, they were dumped out by Morocco in another shock result and their performance on the day left a lot to be desired.