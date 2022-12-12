Preview France vs Morocco: World Cup, Semi-Finals, 2022

When Samuel Eto'o predicted that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final would be contested between his native Cameroon and Morocco, most, if not all, were slightly bemused as to how the former Barcelona striker had arrived at such a conclusion.

He went into detail about how Cameroon would beat the likes of Belgium and Senegal en-route to the biggest game in world football, whilst also making a similarly bold prediction for their North African opponents.

Morocco, he said, would first get past Spain, before overcoming Portugal, and finally France in the semi-finals - and astonishingly enough, it appears as though at least one half of that premonition may be about to fulfil itself.

Already the Atlas Lions have toppled the first two European heavyweights from the Iberian peninsula - now they simply need to win one more game to come within 90 minutes of the biggest shock in World Cup history.

Standing in their way though are arguably their toughest opponents yet, with the current World Champions not ones to give up without a fight, and they too are looking to make history by being the first country to retain their title in over 60 years.

Team News

France

Didier Deschamps' squad has not been afflicted particularly heavily by injuries since the tournament got underway, nor have suspensions proved a problem for Les Bleus as they have made their way through the knockout rounds.

Lucas Hernandez and Karim Benzema will both be unavailable Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The loss of Karim Benzema before their opening game did cause some concern, with the Ballon d'Or tipped to make a big impact, but Olivier Giroud has filled that spot with ease, becoming France's record goalscorer along the way too.

Elsewhere, Lucas Hernandez suffered an ACL injury in the group stage against Australia, but fortunately his brother Theo Hernandez has been able to slot in and has done a fine job of it since his inclusion too.

Morocco

Meanwhile, Walid Regragui has more of a selection headache to work through, with up to five players potentially absent in one of Morocco's biggest ever games in their history, though that is dependent on treatment times.

Romain Saiss had to be stretchered off against Portugal (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Walid Cheddira will definitely miss out, after he was sent off late on against Portugal, whilst captain Romain Saiss will have to pull off something of a miracle if he is to recover from his injury sustained in the quarter-finals.

Nayef Aguerd is in a race against time to get back fit from a hamstring injury, and finally both Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui should both be fit to play, with minor knocks the only issues for them.

Likely Lineups

France

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco

Bounou; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Key Players

France - Kylian Mbappe

It has been said time and time again, but it truly is easy to forget that Kylian Mbappe - despite all the records and feats he has achieved - is still just 23 years of age, and yet could be on course to win his second World Cup.

The winger already has nine goals at the competition in his career, across just 13 appearances, more than Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane got combined, in a sign of the immense talent the forward possesses.

Kylian Mbappe will hope to have an impact against Morocco (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

He might have been kept quiet last time out against England, but few would bet against him having something to say in this game, potentially being the difference-maker in this huge semi-final matchup.

Morocco - Sofyan Amrabat

Prior to this tournament, few would have picked out Sofyan Amrabat as a player to watch in his own country's starting eleven let alone someone who may be of interest in the context of the wider competition.

And yet, such is the astonishing journey that the Atlas Lions have been on, he has now became a staple of World Cup coverage, with pundits around the world commenting on his huge contribution in the middle of the park.

Sofyan Amrabat will have his work cut out against France (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

With 13 tackles, the 26-year-old has proven himself to be integral in his team's resilience defensively, covering large distances every game as he works tirelessly to shut down opposition attacks, making him a crucial member of this unique Morocco side.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This match is being played at the Al Bayt Stadium, with a capacity of just over 68,000 - the same venue which hosted the opening game of this year's tournament.

What time is kick-off?

This second semi-final is set to get underway at 7:00 PM GMT, which is at 10:00 PM local time in Qatar.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can catch this game live on BBC One, with coverage getting going from 6:30 PM GMT.