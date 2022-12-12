Preview Argentina vs Croatia: World Cup semi-final 2022

Lionel Messi could go one step closer to winning his first World Cup as Argentina face off against Croatia in the first World Cup semi-final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

La Pulga and his teammates have made a name for themselves as a dogged and tenacious outfit throughout the course of the tournament in Qatar.

And they could go closer to writing their names in Argentinian footballing history with a win over one of the tournament's many dark horses Croatia.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal now out of the competition, following defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals, Messi now has an ideal opportunity to go one better than his partner at football's top table and be the only one of the two to win a World Cup.

That said, Croatia will be no pushovers for La Albiceleste.

Over the course of two World Cups, Zlatko Dalic's men have beaten all the odds.

In Russia four years ago, they were nowhere near the pre-tournament favourites, yet beat Denmark, Russia and England en route to the final, where they lost to France.

Notably, in the 2018 group stage, the Vatreni actually beat their 2022 semi-final opponents 3-0, so La Albiceleste may see this tie as another chance to right some wrongs of the last World Cup campaign, in which they were knocked out by France in the Round of 16.

Team News

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni will be without Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel due to suspension but will have Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul at his disposal.

Croatia

Dalic has no fresh suspension or injury concerns to contend with and should have a fully fit squad to choose from, with Borna Sosa and Mislav Orsic back from illnesses.

Likely Lineups

Argentina XI: Martinez (GK), Romero, Otamendi, Martinez, Molina, de Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Tagliafico, Messi, Alvarez

Croatia XI: Livakovic (GK), Juranovic, Lovren, Gvaridol, Sosa, Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric, Pasalic, Petkovic, Perisic

Key Players

Time after time La Pulga takes the headlines for Argentina and it should come as no surprise that he should be the one to watch on Tuesday night either.

Argentina have not been particularly attractive throughout this tournament, grinding their way through matches and relying on moments of magic to continue their progression.

And no man has provided more of these magic moments for La Albiceleste in Qatar than Messi.

In the quarter-final win on penalties against the Netherlands, it was Messi who was the beating heart of their attacking play.

An obscene reverse pass set Nahuel Molina in behind to open the scoring on the night and to open his international account, all before Messi coolly converted from the spot to give Argentina a 2-0 lead.

That ridiculous Messi display earned him an 8.69 match rating on WhoScored, and was another piece in the jigsaw which has seen him earn an average tournament rating of 8.09, with four goals and two assists.

A man very clearly on a mission in Qatar, Messi is doing all in his power to get his hands on that elusive World Cup trophy and deliver Argentina's first since the halcyon days of Maradona and Mexico '86.

Nothing more than a bit-part player so far in Qatar, Bruno Petkovic made himself a cult hero in Croatian football with his cameo against Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Having started just once for Dalic's side in the tournament, Petkovic was called upon to break the deadlock against Selecao Canarinho.

But it would be their opponents who took the lead in extra-time through Neymar.

As the minutes dwindled away and Croatia were staring down the barrel of quarter-final defeat, up stepped Petkovic.

A ball to the edge of the area by Orsic was guided into the bottom-left corner by the Dinamo Zagreb forward and sent the tie to penalties.

A Dominik Livakovic save from Rodrygo and an effort against the post from Marquinhos saw Croatia into their second semi-final in as many World Cups and none of it would have been possible if not for Petkovic's heroics in extra-time.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

Argentina vs Croatia is being played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7PM (GMT).

How can I watch the match?

The match is available to watch in the UK on ITV or on ITVX.