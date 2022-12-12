Pre-Match Analysis - Argentina vs Croatia

With both teams boasting a wealth of talent and a history of success on the world stage, can Croatia continue their unbeaten run towards the final and potentially redeem their previous World Cup final outcome, or could Messi edge his way closer to his first international trophy?

Argentina have proven their goalscoring ability in this World Cup, scoring at least two goals in six of their last seven matches.

The current Copa América champions are piloted by stalwart Lionel Messi, who currently has four goals and two assists in five games, and four man of the matches.

Gung-Ho Blue and Whites

La Albiceleste lost composure when it came to player management in their previous quarter final with the Netherlands. Late into the game, Parades smashed the ball into the dutch bench after a late challenge on Nathan Ake and resulted in an altercation between both sets of players.

The South Americans’ may have implemented an aggressive game plan to towards the Dutch, and play to the referee and avoid further sanctions, and as a result, a total of eight Argentina players were carded and no players were lucky not to be dismissed as this would be resulted in a ban going into the semi final.

Clash between Argentinian players and Dutch players in the quarter final match (Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Argentina also exhibited weaknesses in their game management - they managed to throw away a two goal lead and were left with a cagey penalty shoot out, but stoic goalkeeper Emilano Martinez palmed away two spot kicks to rescue their hopes of reaching the final.

Messi is supported by a cast of talented attackers, including Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, who’s future potential has shined through during this World Cup campaign, scoring two goals in his three appearances for his home country.

Going into the semi final, Argentina face suspensions in fullback’s Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel, with also fitness concerns from attackers Angel Di Maria and Papu Gomez.

This may result in manager Lionel Scaloni optimizing defense and using wingbacks in a three-five-two formation, bringing Lyon fullback Nicolás Tagliafico and Nahuel Molina to assist the Argentine offense in countering the strong Croatian defence, in addition to providing the team with a solid, compact core.

If Di Maria is fit, this would benefit the blues’ offense and would push Scalioni to go for a more offensive formation with Alvarez and Di Maria supporting Messi on the flanks.

Angel Di Maria during training, showing potential to feature in the starting XI. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Currently unbeaten, Zlatko Dalic's team levelled the score with Brazil late in extra time to force a penalty shootout in their previous quarter final tie.

Control the Tempo

This generation of Croatian players are known for their strong midfield values and their ability to control the flow of the game, using quick rotations and mobility to gain advantage.

Their midfield is anchored by the experienced Luka Modric, who should be more than capable of dictating the rythm of their upcoming semi-final.

Modric is neighbored by midfield powerhouse Marcelo Brozovic, who has played the full 90 minutes in each of Croatia’s last five World Cup games, and covered more than ten miles in their last sixteen match against Japan.

Croatia captain Luka Modric in training. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Waiting Game

The Checkered Ones have won their four penalty shootouts at a World Cup, so will look to adopt a similar conservative approach to frustrate Argentina.

A conservative approach mixed with Argentina’s previous composure issues may lead to them not being able to play at their best, allowing Croatia to take advantage.

It's anticipated that Dalic will minimise the adjustments made against Argentina. The only Croatian player that is still questionable for Tuesday's semi-final is Josip Stanisic.

This match may see Bruno Petković being given a a start after his impressive late equaliser deep into added time.

However, after playing the long game against Brazil, Croatia eventually succumbed the the winding run from Neymar in the 105th minute. Will Croatia still have enough in the tank, and be able to handle similar twists and turns from Messi?

Key players

Croatia - Josko Gvardiol

Twenty year old Joško Gvardiol has burst onto the international stage and has attracted recent Premier League clubs interest, originating from his run of good form for home club RB Leipzig.

The Croatian centre-back has very appealing defensive contributions and has won sixty percent of his duels in the Bundesliga this season, and tops the club for the most average touches per match.

His presence on and off the ball will be essential for Croatia, and his red-hot form should help his team see off the threats of Messi and Alvarez.

Josko Gvardiol during the quarter final match between Brazil. (Photo by Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Argentina - Emiliano Martinez

Copa America hero Emiliano Martinez displays stellar performances whenever he is between the sticks. He managed three penalty saves, won golden glove and was selected in the team of the tournament in the South American tournament. In his first season at his home club Aston Villa, he kept a club record of 15 clean sheets.

Martinez will be an excellent counter to Croatias potential patient game plan, who will be looking to push for penalties, and should command his defence to handle the likes of striker Andrej Kramaric and the potency of Modric.