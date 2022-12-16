"Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann will surpass Zidane and Henry" - William Gallas on the World Cup final, Lionel Messi and France's legacy

William Gallas made 84 appearances for Les Bleus including starting in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final against Italy in which Zinedine Zidane scored and was sent off for his infamous head-butt, with his side eventually losing on penalties.

The former Chelsea man, who also played for both North London sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, has faith his country can perform in this year's World Cup final on Sunday, emphasising the legendary status that the players could obtain if they emerge victorious.

Speaking exclusively, the two-time Premier League winner previewed this weekend's final between France and Argentina.

"Mbappé can reach Messi and Ronaldo"

"Kylian will want to be the best," expressed Gallas.

"Messi and Ronaldo set good examples for him so he will to break all of their records. When you have that mentality, you have to work in the long term."

Embed from Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé's respect for Real Madrid and Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo is well documented, with an image of a young Mbappé sitting in his bedroom surrounded by Ronaldo posters constantly circling the internet.

The 23-year-old already has one World Cup to his name, winning the 2018 competition in Russia and scoring the fourth goal for his nation in their 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has already faced off against Argentina's talisman and footballing legend Messi.

They locked horns in France's journey to victory in 2018 in the Round of 16 when the Europeans came away as 4-3 winner in one of the games of the tournament.

His countryman Gallas believes he has all the tools to get to the Argentinian's level over the course of his career.

"With his ability, he can stay very long at a high level and he can certainly get close to the two legends, Messi and Ronaldo."

Mbappé scored two goals to seal the win in France and Argentina's match-up four years ago and has five goals to his name in this winter's World Cup.

"If Messi wins, he's the undisputed Greatest of All Time"

Gallas spoke highly of Argentina's number 10 as he enters what could be his last dance on the international stage, but could not ignore the contribution of his loyal team mates.

"Messi and Ronaldo are both the best, what they have done in the past is incredible. What Messi has done in this World Cup though has been magnificent at 35 years old. However, Messi needs to give credit to his team mates."

"They have made more effort because they know Messi does not need many chances to score or assist," declared the former Arsenal captain.

"The players of Argentina know they have to make sacrifices for Messi. They have done it well, so credit must go to the players of Argentina."

Embed from Getty Images

PSG and former Barcelona playmaker Messi has arguably been the best player at this winter's competition, extinguishing any doubts around his irrefutable brilliance.

"If Argentina do win the trophy on Sunday though, Messi will be the greatest player of all time and Ronaldo will be just behind," declared Gallas.

"Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann will surpass legacy of Zidane and (Thierry) Henry"

The former Chelsea man heaped his praise on the current French generation, unable to hold in his national pride.

"If Mbappé wins the World Cup on Sunday, many will say he has surpassed Thierry Henry," claimed Gallas.

"However Henry is a legend and what he did at Arsenal was incredible. To surpass Henry you have to be a legend too, and if he wins his second World Cup, he would certainly be a legend."

With all the focus on talisman Mbappé prior to the weekend's final, Gallas did not take away from the rest of the two-time finalists.

"It's not just Mbappé though who has this opportunity. The players who won it in 2018, such as (Raphael) Varane, (Hugo) Lloris, (Olivier) Giroud, Griezmann... and (Ousmane) Dembélé will all surpass the legendary French players, such as (Lilian) Thuram, Zidane and (Marcel) Desailly."

Embed from Getty Images

The Frenchman concluded:

"They will become legends."

"It's Messi vs history makers"

"The final is unmissable," Gallas affirmed.

"Messi will be desperate to bring home the trophy. It is his last chance to win it and what he has done from the beginning of the tournament is unbelievable. He has put every player on his shoulders and taken them to the final. Messi will be focused on the final."

Embed from Getty Images

The 45-year-old continued:

"On the other side you have the French. Even though they have won it already, many will want to win it again. There is plenty of motivation for both teams."

One of the biggest motivators for the French will be the opportunity to become the first team to retain the trophy in 60 years.

The last country to do so was five-time winners Brazil after winning it in 1958 and four years later in 1962.

"Deschamps could become the best manager in the world"

"If Didier Deschamps wins the World Cup on Sunday, he will be the first manager to win two in a row in modern history," Gallas asserted.

Embed from Getty Images

"That would make him the best manager in the world, for sure."

Gallas' praise of the captain of the 1998 World Champions led to comparisons between Deschamps and fellow great French manager Arsene Wenger.

The former Arsenal man played under Wenger at The Gunners from 2006 to 2010 before moving to fierce rivals Spurs.

"It is difficult to compare him (Deschamps) and Arsene Wenger because he was the manager at Arsenal for 20 years," continued the former Arsenal No.10.

"What Wenger did and what he brought to English football was unbelievable, making him a legend in England. We cannot compare both managers though because they are working in different ways."

Deschamps has been in charge of the French national side since 2012, winning the World Cup in 2018 and reaching a European Championships final in 2016 on home turf.

Wenger, now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, managed The Gunners for 22 years, winning three Premier League titles including going unbeaten in the 2003/04 season.

Despite this, Wenger never managed on the international stage thus making comparisons between his and Deschamps success difficult.

Sunday's final is the perfect chance for Deschamps to announce himself as one of the world's best as the reigning champions look to extend their reign as the planet's greatest.

This interview is courtesy of Genting Casino.

Please gamble responsibly.