Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 18, 2023

Borussia Dortmund take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday, with both sides continuing their push for European football.

Dortmund currently sit 5th in Germany's top flight, with BVB outside the top four by goal difference alone. Leverkusen are currently 8th and sit seven points off the top four.

Both sides have won both of their games since the Bundesliga resumed following the World Cup. Dortmund beat Augsburg and Mainz in two dramatic games to kick off this year, with Bayer 04 beating VfL Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach to claim six points from six.

Edin Terzic's side beat Leverkusen 1-0 in the reverse fixture, with Marco Reus bagging the winner early on to give Dortmund maximum points at the Signal Iduna Park.

BVB also won the last game at BayArena between the two sides, in a 4-3 goal fest which Dortmund came out on top of in 2021.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Charles Aranguiz and Patrik Schick remain on the sidelines for Bayer 04 with injuries, with the pair having not played since November.

Leverkusen have recently signed goalkeeper Patrick Pentz from Stade Reims. However, Finland international Lukas Hradecky is likely to keep his place for the home side.

Englishman Callum Hudson-Odoi was substituted by boss Xabi Alonso in Leverkusen's over Bochum, with Amine Adli potentially being given a start over the former Chelsea man on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic could go with an unchanged team at the BayArena on Sunday.

Julian Ryerson has been vital for BVB since signing from Union Berlin. With Mateu Morey and Thomas Meunier remaining on the sidelines for Dortmund, he will play a key role in the Dortmund backline in the near future, and even got on the scoresheet himself last time out as they beat Mainz 2-1.

Sebastien Haller could be in line for a start after building up his match sharpness in recent weeks. The striker got the assist for Giovanni Reyna's last-minute winner at Mainz and could start over Youssoufa Moukoko.

Predicted Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie, Frimpong, Amiri, Andrich, Wirtz, Adli, Diaby, Hlozek

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel, Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Can, Malen, Özcan, Brandt, Adeyemi, Moukoko

Key Players

Bayer Leverkusen - Moussa Diaby

Diaby always makes a noticeable impact when playing against BVB.

The winger has scored in three of the last five games against Dortmund for Leverkusen, and despite not scoring in their last matchup, the Frenchman made it difficult for Terzic's side with his pace and rapid dribbling.

He has scored six times in 17 games in the Bundesliga this season, whilst also setting up three goals for Bayer 04.

Diaby will be looking to add to his tally against Dortmund on Sunday in order to help Leverkusen in their European push.

Borussia Dortmund - Nico Schlotterbeck

The performance of Schlotterbeck could dictate the result on Sunday evening.

The defender has played a crucial role since signing from SC Freiburg last summer and will be key if Dortmund are to defend well against a pacey Leverkusen side.

Schlotterbeck played a vital part in Dortmund's 2-1 win over Mainz last time out. Despite going a goal down early on, Schlotterbeck and his surrounding defenders stayed composed to ensure they only conceded the one.

With the defender possessing the pace to deal with Diaby in attack, he will be important in helping out his defensive partner Niklas Süle, who will need support in behind if Dortmund are to defend well on Sunday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Leverkusen's BayArena.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday.

How can I watch?

The match will be available for UK viewers on Sky Go Extra or Sky Sports MIX.