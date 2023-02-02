Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Stuttgart play host to Werder Bremen on Sunday as they look to build on DFB Pokal success midweek.

Die Roten progressed to the quarter-finals of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday night after coming from a goal down to beat second tier SC Paderborn 2-1.

Bremen come into the fixture on high spirits as well after beating in-form Wolfsburg last weekend 2-1.

The away side will have to deal with the absence of key player Mitchell Weiser this week as he serves a yellow card suspension.

How Bremen set up without him is a major talking point going into this game which has huge ramifications for the bottom of the Bundesliga with Stuttgart sitting level on points with VfL Bochum who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart go into the game with a few new signings in the running for making their league debuts.

Gil Dias made his debut in the DFB Pokal midweek, scoring in a comeback victory for Die Roten.

Genki Haraguchi came into the club on deadline day from Union Berlin and could feature this weekend.

Borna Sosa, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Tiago Tomás and Laurin Ulrich are all currently injured and will miss this weekend’s clash.

While Silas Katompa Mvumpa is a doubt after missing the midweek DFB Pokal last 16 match against SC Paderborn with an illness.

Werder Bremen

Bremen go into the match with no fresh injury concerns.

The River Islanders will be without long-term absentees Romano Schmid and Felix Agu.

The away side will also have to cope without wing-back Mitchell Weiser, who is serving a one-match ban after picking up another yellow card against Wolfsburg last weekend.

The travelling Bremen fans will be hopeful of a debut for new signing Maximilian Philipp who joined through the week on a six-month loan until the end of the season from Wolfsburg.

Likely Lineups

Stuttgart

Müller, Vagnoman, Mavropanos, Anton, Ito, Karazor, Endo, Haraguchi, Führich, Guirassy, Perea

Werder Bremen

Pavlenka, Pieper, Stark, Friedl, Mbom, Gruev, Schmidt, Stage, Jung, Ducksch, Füllkrug

Key Players

Stuttgart: Konstantinos Mavropanos

The Greek defender scored one of the most bizarre own-goals against SC Paderborn midweek but he was also making headlines off the pitch with many sources stating he was the target of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid were rumoured to be interested in the former Arsenal player but Stuttgart shut down those rumours and the 25-year-old will be a key man on Sunday.

He is tasked with marshalling the league’s top goalscorer in Niklas Füllkrug.

The defender has excelled in his time at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, as shown by the interest in him but this weekend’s matchup will be one of the defender’s toughest tests to date.

Werder Bremen: Marvin Ducksch

Füllkrug is currently getting the plaudits for the season he is having to date, and rightfully so but Marvin Ducksch, his strike partner has brought the best out of the German.

The forward has played a key role in linking the play in this Bremen side and providing chances for talisman Füllkrug.

The 28-year-old has scored three times himself this season and provided five assists, which is only bettered by Mitchell Weiser in the Bremen side who has seven.

The former Germany youth international has been at seven clubs since his debut campaign in the Bundesliga in 2013 but he seems to have found a home beside the Weser River.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This gameweek 19 fixture is being played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this Sunday match is scheduled to be at 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match will be available on Sky Sports Football for fans in the UK and ESPN+ for fans in the US.