Four things we learnt from AC Milan's narrow win against Spurs

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 14: Brahim Diaz of AC Milan celebrate with team-mates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on February 14, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)

AC Milan have a one goal advantage going into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the San Siro.

An early goal from Brahim Diaz was enough to separate the two sides, as the Italian giants capitalised on weak defending from the Lilywhites.

Spurs never truly got started in Milan. They were lacklustre throughout, and were lucky to only lose by one late on. Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr shined in the middle of the park, but they were one of the few positives for the North London side.

AC Milan secured a crucial victory despite missing several key players. However, the likes of Mike Maignan, Ismael Bennacer and Fikayo Tomori are expected back for the second leg.

Theo Hernandez's brilliant impact

Theo Hernandez has been widely regarded as one of the best full backs in the world for several years. The 25-year-old showed his quality against Spurs, especially in the first half.

The Frenchman was at the heart of the first goal. He won an aerial duel against Cristian Romero, before forcing a strong save from Fraser Forster.

Theo Hernandez vents his frustration. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The ball eventually crept over the line thanks to Diaz's diving header. Hernandez showed his directness and speed in this phase of play, which caused problems for Romero to deal with.

The full back helped maintain AC Milan's strong defensive structure throughout the remainder of the match, whilst also providing support on counter-attacks. It was an impressive overall performance from the Frenchman.

AC Milan's defensive structure

The Rossoneri have used a five at the back system ever since their humiliating 5-2 defeat to Sassuolo a few weeks ago. The Italian giants have conceded just one goal since then, showing a sign of improvement under the new tactics.

Against Spurs, they showed their defensive quality throughout the match. Pierre Kalulu, Malick Thiaw and Simon Kjær made up the three centre-back positions, and they worked well together in and out of possession.

Pierre Kalulu applauds the fans at full-time. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

In fact, the North London side hardly threatened AC Milan's goal. Eric Dier had a free header late on in the match, but that was the only time Spurs came close to equalising.

The tactics provides a solid foundation for Stefano Pioli to build from in the coming weeks ahead of the second leg on the 8th of March.

Sarr shines again

Spurs have suffered a recent injury crisis at Hotspur Way. Yves Bissouma suffered an ankle injury last week, before Rodrigo Bentancur suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Leicester. This, combined with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's suspension, meant the Lilywhites had just two fit midfielders for the match against AC Milan.

Skipp and Sarr were thrown in at the deep end at the San Siro, but both shone under the lights, especially the latter. The 20-year-old was composed in possession and helped Spurs' transitions from defence to attack. He helped recycle possession on the edge of the box, which saw Spurs control the match throughout.

Pape Matar Sarr in action. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

He won 60% of his tackles, 64% of his ground duels, and 40% of his aerial duels. Despite never featuring in a Champions League match before, the Senegal international looked at home in the biggest club tournament in the world.

Romero's battle to stay calm

Cristian Romero has always been known for being aggressive and hostile on the pitch. It helps him intimidate the opposition and gain control on the attacker. However, that aggression went too far against AC Milan.

For the hosts' goal, Romero lost the aerial duel against Hernandez. If anything, he wasn't aggressive enough in this situation as he was outjumped by the full-back. From that point onwards, Romero became more aggressive, which saw him lose control on the pitch.

Hernandez caused problems for him again down the left flank. The World Cup winner tried to win the ball back, but went in too quickly. It saw the Frenchman race past the Argentina international easily into the box.

In the second half, Romero earnt himself a yellow card with a reckless challenge on the halfway line. The centre-back stopped the Rossoneri's counter-attack with a reckless challenge on Sandro Tonali. Luckily for the Argentinian, he challenged him with only one foot up. Otherwise he could have been sent off at the San Siro.

Cristian Romero earns himself a yellow card. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Romero has been a consistent performer for Spurs ever since his arrival in August 2021. But in recent weeks, he has struggled to control his frustration, which has seen him earn six yellow cards in his past five matches. The Argentina international needs to calm down in Spurs' upcoming matches.