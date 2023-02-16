Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Rennes: Mudryk-less Miners dig out another fine European result

Even without the services of departed Mykhailo Mudryk, Shakhtar Donetsk were able to put in another impressive performance on the European stage. The Miners will take a 2-1 aggregate lead to Rennes for next week's rematch in the UEFA Europa League play-off round.

A first half, during which Rennes mostly looked the more assured team in, led to them heading into the half-time break 0-2 down. First, Dmytro Kryskiv pounced on a rebound to put Shakhtar ahead after 11 minutes. Then, moments before the interval, a penalty from Artem Bondarenko doubled the hosts' lead.

Following the restart, Karl Toko Ekambi was able to pull a goal back form close range for the visitors, following Jeremy Doku's pinpoint delivery.

A few half-chances for both teams followed, with Shakhtar showing some good game management in their first competitive fixture since before the World Cup break.

Igor Jovicevic's side will now aim to ensure that Ukrainian representation in the Round of 16 is assured. Meanwhile, the French side's disappointing recent form continues, with problems in Ligue 1 to deal with, before the second leg comes around.

Story of the match

For the hosts, Kryskiv – a completely different type of player to the sorely-missed Mudryk – filled the sizeable gap which the now-Chelsea man left within Shakhtar’s team. Otherwise, it was a very familiar XI to the one that earned a place in this round, through their UEFA Champions League performances last autumn.

Jeanuel Belocian, Warmed Omari, Chimuanya Ugochukwu and Toko Ekambi were the four new faces in the Rennes XI, from their 1-3 defeat at Toulouse last weekend. Amine Gouiri formed an exciting forward partnership with Arnaud Kalimuendo.

A fairly even first ten minutes saw little in terms of goalmouth action for either side. However, it ultimately culminated with the opening goal of the game, as Rennes’ rotated, inexperienced backline showed its’ vulnerability.

A long diagonal pass from the right side was poorly dealt with by Djed Spence. His missed interception led to the ball running through to left-back, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko, in acres of space. After setting himself for an effort at goal, which ended up being well saved by Steve Mandanda, the ball fell kindly for the onrushing Kryskiv to bury into the corner from close range.

The visitors, who were the favourites going into both this fixture and the tie as a whole, had an effort from Doku end up sailing harmlessly over the bar in response. A dangerous free-kick from the left side, delivered by Benjamin Bouregaud, then caused a bit of panic within Shakhtar’s box, after it was punched into danger by Anatoliy Trubin.

These moments represented how the visitors were able to have a good spell of pressure following the opening goal, with Doku looking very energetic thanks to his pace & dribbling – often locating himself down both the right and left sides.

This was temporarily broken up by a very fluid counterattack from Shakhtar. Good build-up play down the left side ultimately led to the team’s only non-Ukrainian, Lassina Traore, having a wayward attempt at goal from the edge of the box, disappointingly snatching at his effort.

Rennes’ biggest chance of the half came following a catastrophic error from Bondarenko. His loose, off-balance pass was hugely under-hit, setting the ball for Toko Emabi to have an uncontested effort at Trubin’s goal. The goalkeeper did exceptionally well to close down the space between him and the ball, producing a fantastic save to keep his team ahead.

Some more frighteningly quick footwork from Doku led to a cross into the hosts’ box, which sailed out for a throw-in. The momentum was all with the visitors, as the game approached its’ half-time interval.

Yellow cards for Taras Stepanenko and Bourigeaud seemed to be the final bits of action, taking the game into the break. However, against the general run of play, Shakhtar earned themselves a golden opportunity to double their lead.

Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A reckless challenge from the 18-year-old Ugochukwu, unaware of the onrushing Yukhym Konoplya behind him, resulted in a straightforward penalty decision for the referee to make and give. Bondarenko’s tame spot-kick just about creeped into the back of the net, under the dive of Mandanda – the experienced goalkeeper was visibly furious with letting the effort in.

Unexpectedly, it was the hosts rushing out of the blocks following the restart. Oleksandr Zubkov had the first chance of the second half – a whipped effort set just too far outside of the far corner.

The visitors, while controlling possession, did not have their first shot at goal of the half until Bourigeaud's ambitious long-range effort. The midfielder's powerful strike forced Trubin to punch the ball to safety. Belocian's effort from a similarly audacious distance a minute later was significantly less troubling.

Rennes began to pick up the tempo, as a Bondarenko block disturbed Toko Ekambi's effort and Adrien Truffert's cross was redirected by Trubin for a corner.

It was from the second ball of that corner, that Rennes were able to halve their disadvantage. Doku's brilliant cross towards the back post, after the initial delivery was defended, allowed Toko Ekambi to tap-in from close range, beating Mykhaylichenko to the ball.

Stepanenko rose above Spence to almost yield Shakhtar a successful corner of their own just after the hour mark, but he sent his header over the bar. The hosts showed plenty of desire to assert themselves onto Rennes when they could, with Kryskiv and Zubkov both having good sights of goal afterwards.

A great hidden reverse pass from Zubkov gave the energetic Konoplya a chance to have an effort at goal from a tight angle, but his effort from inside of the Rennes box was wayward.

As the game evened out heading into the final ten minutes, substitute Danylo Sikan was denied a goal, thanks to a very good block from Omari.

The game's first major flashpoint, sparked by Mykhaylichenko's pull on Kalimuendo's shirt, led to three bookings spread across the two teams.

The final few minutes were considerably less dramatic. Spence's awful attempted cross was the fitting ending to a disappointing performance from Rennes. Shakhtar were rewarded for a fine last quarter of the game, with their lead remaining intact for next week's second leg.

Player of the match – Bogdan Mykhaylichenko

Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Even though the left-back could have done a lot better to prevent Rennes' goal, over the 90 minutes, he put in a hugely impressive performance.

His powerful run down the left side and subsequent effort on goal led to Kryskiv's opener and he was a positive presence in possession for his team, throughout the evening.