Ajax 0-0 Union Berlin: Lacklustre Ajax hold Union Berlin in Amsterdam

A goalless first leg in Amsterdam sees Jonny Heitinga’s Ajax suffer a night of frustration to Union Berlin.

It was a night of firsts before a ball was even kicked for Urs Fischer’s Union Berlin, with it being their first competitive meeting with the four-time European champions, and their first ever European knock-out tie.

The occasion wasn’t lost on Die Eiserne, with the referee delaying kick off to wait for flare smoke created by the Union fans to dissipate.

With the game touted to be a battle of contrasting footballing philosophies, Union immediately showed their intended game plan from kick off, with an up field hoof giving them a corner after just 13 seconds.

With the chants of ‘Eisern Union’ ringing round the Johan Cruyff arena it didn’t take long for Union’s energetic start to offer up a chance, with Norwegian midfielder Morten Thorsby hitting a shot just over the bar.

A few minutes later it was time for the home side to introduce themselves.

A long switch over to Ajax wing-back Owen Wijndal saw the dutchman put it into the box, finding Dusan Tadic, with the Serbian not able to get it out of his feet.

After just 15 minutes it had become clear that this wasn’t going to be walk in the park for the Dutch champions, with Union’s rigid midfield block largely confining Ajax to passing round the back in their own half, searching for an opening.

For the next 10 minutes, it was all Union.

A good counter from Union was stopped by Calvin Bassey, a brilliant bit of skill and cross from Sheraldo Becker was well claimed by Ajax keeper Geronimo Rulli, and former Ajax man Danilho Doekhi mugged Steven Berghuis with the ball falling to Kevin Behrens, only to see his shot blocked.

After another spell of Ajax possession, Urs Fischer’s men would have two huge chances in quick succession with Becker having a volley from 25 yards blocked, and a flick on from Thorsby finding Left Back Jerome Roussillon unmarked, only for the Frenchman to smash it wide.

With Union midfielder Rani Khedira doing his best N’Golo Kante impression intercepting almost everything, frustration was clearly creeping in for Heitinga’s men with Edson Alvarez lucky not to get booked for a cheeky elbow on Union Striker Behrens just before the break.

With only 45 minutes left of their home advantage, a big second half was needed from the Dutchmen. The introduction of Eredivisie top scorer Brian Brobbey for Wijndal being a statement of intent.

The substitute made an immediate impact, after a perfect long ball from Tadic saw Brobbey attempt to chest the ball around Union keeper Frederik Ronnow, with the Dane lunging to take it away from the 21-year-old’s control.

With Ajax’s dominant start to the second half fading, new Union signing Josip Juranovic’s free kick was well saved by Rulli, whilst a similarly positioned free kick for the home side just two minutes later was blazed halfway to Rotterdam by Berghuis, seemingly symbolic of Ajax’s night so far.

Union would come agonisingly close to taking the lead, a ball into the box from Juranovic and a clever dummy run from Becker gave Thorsby a free header, only for it to be straight at a frozen Rulli.

With Union’s knocking getting louder they thought they’d finally broken the deadlock. A Roussillon cross was chested down by Thorsby with the midfielder hammering it into the centre of the goal from six yards, only for it to be disallowed by VAR for handball.

Ajax had gotten away with one, and it lit a fire. Ajax started pressing and they’d have their best chance of the night with Mohammed Kudus struggling to get a Tadic cross out of his feet, much like Tadic’s chance in the first half.

And that was pretty much all she wrote.

In a frustrating night for 2019’s finalists, Union Berlin will be taking the positives out of the game.

Union were disciplined, solid, and executed their game plan perfectly, leaving it all to play for in Köpenick next Thursday.