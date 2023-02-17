SC Paderborn 1-0 FC Kaiserslautern: Heuer strike sends hosts up to third

SC Paderborn 07 moved into third place in the 2. Bundesliga table following a narrow 1-0 victory over fellow promotion contenders 1.FC Kaiserslautern at the Home Deluxe Arena.

A superbly struck free-kick by Jannis Heuer in the 78th minute was all that separated the sides with the Red Devils counting themselves unlucky as Terrence Boyd hit the post minutes before Heuer's goal.

Paderborn picked up a fourth successive victory that saw them leapfrog FC Heidenheim 1846 which leaves them just three points behind second-placed Hamburg for an automatic promotion place

Kaiserslautern suffered a second successive defeat after a seven-match unbeaten run and remain fifth, six points off of automatic promotion and four points clear for a play-off place.

The hosts, who held 63 percent of the possession, completed the double against the Red Devils for the first time ever after winning just one of the previous seven meetings.

Story of the match

Paderborn had the early chances as Robert Leipertz and Marvin Pieringer were unable to convert inside the opening five minutes.

Philipp Klement then had a go with his left foot from outside the box, but his effort was both high and wide.

On nine minutes, Julian Justvan received a lovely through-ball inside the penalty area, but his shot failed to trouble Kaiserslautern goalkeeper Andreas Luthe.

The visitors then created opportunities in the 23rd minute through Klement and Boyd with both shooting wide.

Marcel Hoffmeier then centered for Pieringer from close range, but he couldn't place his header in the proper area, causing further frustration for the hosts.

In the 33rd minute, a header by Leipertz from the center of the box was held by Luthe.

Two minutes later, the Red Devils had a neat passage of play that ended with Boyd being muscled off the ball just before he could get into the Paderborn penalty area.

The visitors grew into the game and Nicolai Rapp had a go from long distance was wide and the ever-present Boyd sent a free kick well past the Paderborn goal.

Two minutes into the second half, Boyd saw his right-footed effort blocked and his follow-up attempt was also blocked. At the other end, Florent Muslija tested Luthe from long range, but the netminder was able to save.

Boris Tomiak then had an opportunity, but his shot from outside of the area was well off target.

In the 63rd minute, Paderborn made a double change as Dennis Srbeny and Sebastian Klaas came on for Pieringer and Muslija.

Paderborn's Raphael Obermair (l.) battles with Kaiserslaiutern's Robin Bormuth (r.) during the team's 2. Bundesliga match/Photo: David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images

On 68 minutes, the Red Devils nearly went in front against the run of play, substitute Kenny Prince Redondo, who came on for Ben Zolinski earlier on, won the ball and after a cross from Rapp, Boyd's shot agonizingly hit the crossbar.

Ten minutes later, Paderborn were in front. Heuer circled the ball from the left corner in the penalty area and from a short angle, beat Luthe with a brilliant free kick.

A minute from time, Klement crossed for Kevin Kraus, whose shot was saved in the top right corner by Jannik Huth.

In stoppage time, Felix Platte preserved Paderborn's lead as he cleared Boyd's header off the line and despite the Red Devils frontman getting off another attempt, the hosts saw the game out.

Player of the match: Jannis Heuer (SC Paderborn)