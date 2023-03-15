Four things we learnt from Napoli's win against Frankfurt

Napoli were able to breeze past Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the Round of 16 after beating the German side by three goals. This result sees Napoli progress through to the Champions League Quarter-finals, courtesy of a Victor Osimhenbrace and Piotr Zielinski penalty

A dominating performance from Osimhen gave Napoli the strength to progress to their first ever Champions League quarter-final, giving Gli Azzuri a European fairytale story to remember.

Osimhen is dangerous on the big stage

The forward is proving to the world that he is an incredibly dangerous player, in both the Serie A and now the Champions League. The Nigerian is leading the goalscoring charts in Italy and has become the first Napoli player to score in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie, as well as becoming the first Nigerian to score twice in a Champions League knockout game.

Since the additions of Giovanni Simeone, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giacomo Raspadori, Osimhen has been allowed to thrive in the number 9 role. His teammates are also able to pick up goals in Luciano Spalletti's system - and have frequently - with four Napoli players reaching four or more goals in the current Champions League campaign.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images







Fantastic Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti is a top class manager and has certainly proven it this season, with masterful tactics to not only nullify an attack, but to get the best out of his attack and midfield. Spalletti has also made history as the first Napoli manager to reach a Champions League quarter-final, as Napoli join Inter Milan and AC Milan in the final eight.

Spalletti seems to be able to get the absolute best out of his men; specifically Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen and Zielinski. He has the Italian side leading Serie A by 18 points ahead of Inter Milan, even after the loss of former club captain Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Eintracht have room to improve

Eintracht Frankfurt faced elimination from the competition at the hands of Napoli, and last year's Europa League winners have room to improve.

The German outfit currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga, and with key players such as Kolo-Muani and Daichi Kamada rumoured to be leaving in the summer, Oliver Glasner needs to find ways for this Eintracht team to work.

The elimination from the Champions League allows Frankfurt to focus on their league campaign and could perhaps be a blessing in disguise for Glasner's side as they push for consecutive Champions League campaigns.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kolo-Muani's suspension

The suspension of Randal Kolo-Muani hurt Eintracht Frankfurt's chances of progressing past Napoli significantly. Kolo-Muani, 24, has played a key part in Frankfurt's league campaign this season and is being tracked by many of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

The French international has 11 goals and 10 assists in the Bundesliga over 23 matches for Frankfurt, as well as three goals and two assists in the DFB Pokal.

The suspension of Kolo-Muani hindered Frankfurt's chances in the final third and his eye for goal and presence in the team was certainly felt by his teammates today as they lacked a goalscoring threat.

The German side were only able to manage one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes from the eight attempted and had Kolo-Muani not been suspended, their threats in the final third may have been more prominent and threatening to Spalletti's side.