England C vs Cymru C: International Challenge Match Preview, 2023

It's been almost a year since these sides were last in action, when Cymru C put England C to the sword with a 4-0 victory, and here they are again, ready to clash on Tuesday night for a friendly.

The Three Lions side is majorly made up of various talents within the Vanarama National League, the top tier of non-league football in England, while the Dragons' 16-man squad showcases the quality of the JD Cymru Premier, the highest division in Wales.

Altrincham's J Davidson Stadium will act as venue for the fourth International Challenge Match between these fierce rivals, and once again, it will be experienced bosses Paul Fairclough and Mark Jones in the dugouts, the latter aiming to make it two consecutive victories over England.

Team News

England C

As the National League prepares to enter the vital closing stages, it comes as no surprise that few players have put the league at the forefront of their mind, pulling out of the squad.

One of those is Notts County striker and leading goalscorer Macaulay Langstaff, who is practically banging them in for fun at the moment - he has a title race to focus on.

Oldham 'keeper Magnus Norman's injury unfortunately prevents him a cap for the Non-League Lions, with National South candidate Harrison Male replacing him.

Chesterfield midfielder Darren Oldaker is also out with injury, and it is Latics' Joe Nutall who takes his place.

To fill in for missing members, James Vennings and Olly Dyson also receive a late call-up and will be involved on Tuesday.

Cymru C

For the Dragons, there aren't any pull-outs, with the regular league season completed, however the format in the Cymru Premier sees the 'playoffs' well underway, which run through to the end of April.

While there are no injury concerns either, manager Mark Jones is expected to hand three of his six uncapped players an international debut.

Likely Lineups

England C

Howes; Scott-Morriss, Cordner, Debrah, Harper; Booty, Lundstram, De Havilland; Acquah, Sbarra; Nuttall

Cymru C

Roberts; M.Davies, Lewis, Sears, Owen, D.Davies; Price, Green, Smith; Ahmun, McLaggon

Key Players

Gus Scott-Morriss (England C)

A star for Southend this season, stand-out Scott-Morriss has provided excellence from his natural right-back position, popping up with four crucial goals for the Shrimpers, and becoming a fans' favourite during a particularly tough time for the club.

Previously playing his trade in the lower leagues of English football, with the likes of Hemel Hempstead Town and Royston Town, a likely start on Tuesday evening will mark the 25-year-old's first ever international cap.

Scott-Morriss is on course to make his first Three Lions appearance (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Ben Ahmun (Cymru C)

It may come as a surprise that Wales' 'one to watch' is not a regular for league leaders The New Saints, rather a goalscoring genius for Pontypridd United, in Ben Ahmun.

Although not even coming close to becoming a divisional champion, the experienced 31-year-old has already scored ten goals this season, in 25 times, which isn't a bad achievement at all.

Not just a tall striker, but somehow who also likes to play on the ground, it seems about time that the Welsh wizard received a Cymru call-up.

Previous Meetings

England C and Cymru C have met three times over the years. Take a look:

30/03/2022: Cymru C 4-0 England C (International Challenge Match)

10/03/2019: England C 2-2 Cymru C (International Challenge Match)

20/02/2018: Cymru C 2-3 England C (International Challenge Match)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This international friendly will be hosted by Altrincham's J.Davidson Stadium, otherwise known to many as Moss Lane, in England.

Altrincham's J.Davidson Stadium (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

What time is kick-off?

This game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday.

How can I watch?

Tickets are still available to purchase ahead of kickoff.

If you are unable to make the match, there will be a Youtube stream bringing you all the action live.

In Wales, S4C Online will too be broadcasting the game live too.

You can expect all the post-match reaction to come right here on VAVEL following the full time whistle.