England ready for 'next step' in Naples

England’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign will kickstart in Naples with a much anticipated game against the Euro 2020 winners, Italy.

Gareth Southgate emphasised that "these are the sorts of games where we have to show we can go to these places and win. That is the next step for us as a team."

In what will be England’s first game since the 2022 World Cup, Southgate chose to select a similar squad that went to Qatar, with players such as Conor Gallagher, Kalvin Phillips, and Eric Dier all retaining places despite poor runs of form for their respective clubs.

There are a number of noticeable absentees with Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Mason Mount, Nick Pope and the in-form Marcus Rashford all missing out due to injuries and knocks.

Meanwhile, England’s options at right-back continue to be crowded, with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arsenal’s Ben White the latest to miss out.

The England manager also chose to call up Ivan Toney, the only uncapped player in the squad, who has been in fine form yet again for Brentford this season, scoring 16 goals and assisting four across 24 Premier League appearances.

This is despite the cloud hanging over him of being charged with 262 breaches of the FA's betting rules, but as Southgate clarified in his conference there is yet to be any 'trial' or 'judgement' for West London's star man.

England will come up against an Italy side that will be hungry to qualify for what will be there first major tournament since their Euro 2020 triumph, and only the second major tournament they will have attended since the 2014 World Cup.

The country have failed to qualify for the 2016 Euros, as well as the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Roberto Mancini’s side have been buoyed by the arrival of 19 year old Willy Gnonto, who has had his breakthrough season at Leeds United, scoring four goals and claiming five assists across the Premier League and FA Cup.

In addition, Mancini has chosen to call up Argentine born striker Mateo Retegui. He is uncapped at the age of 23, but has enjoyed a fine run at Tigre, where he is on loan from Boca Juniors, scoring six goals in eight matches.

England’s dismal record against the Azzurri

The Three Lion's go into Thursday’s game at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona off the back of a poor run against Italy.

England are winless in their last 6 matches against the Azurri and, despite their poor attendance record at recent major tournaments, they have helped to knock England out of the 2012 and 2020 Euros, with both losses decided on penalties.

With the latter all the more bitter coming in the final at Wembley. Furthermore, Italy played a role in knocking England out of the World Cup in 2014, condemning the country to a 2-1 loss in the group stage, courtesy of a Mario Balotelli header.

An emotional game for Mancini and Italy

Gianluca Vialli acknowledges the Italian prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 Final (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

This will be Italy’s and Mancini’s first game without Gianluca Vialli. The former Chelsea and Sampdoria striker was also a member of Mancini’s backroom staff, but sadly passed away at the age of 58.

Speaking at the time of his death, Mancini described their journey together, and said: "I met him at 16 years old and we never left each other’s side… Italy’s youth and senior teams, Samp, the highs, the lows, the victories and the defeats".

Playing at Sampdoria together they were nicknamed ‘the goal twins’, winning the Serie A, three Coppa Italia trophies, and the 1990 European Cup Winners Cup.

In his pre-match conference, Mancini spoke passionately about his former colleague, and said: "It will be important to remember him. It will be like he is here with us. We need to try and do well for him, and above all, remember what he left for us."