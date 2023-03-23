Four things we learnt from England's win against Italy

England held on to seal a tough and important win in Italy, to get their EURO 2024 qualification campaign to a dream start.

Harry Kane broke the English international goal-scoring record with an impressive goal from the penalty spot.

Luke Shaw was sent off, leaving England down to 10 men. However, the Three Lions were still able to hold on for the victory.

Declan Rice demonstrates goal-scoring ability

Declan Rice's performance for England against Italy was exceptional, and his goal in the game highlighted his potential to add a new dimension to his game.

As Rice is primarily known for his defensive contributions, his goal-scoring abilities have been somewhat limited in the past. However, with his recent goal-scoring form, it is clear that he is a versatile player who can contribute to England's attack as well.

Adding goals to his game will undoubtedly enhance Rice's England career. As a holding midfielder, his primary role is to break up opposition attacks and distribute the ball efficiently. But, in modern football, midfielders who can contribute goals are highly valued, and adding this dimension to his game will make him a more complete player.

Additionally, it will make him a more significant threat in the opposition's box and provide England with more options going forward.

The goal against Italy tonight showed promise and exemplified his ability to get into advanced positions and make the most of his opportunities.

It was a well-executed finish, which showcased his composure in front of goal. With EURO 2024 approaching, Rice's ability to score goals can be a huge asset to the English team.

Kane's record-breaking penalty bounce back

Harry Kane scored his 54th goal for England, calmly slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner, after sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot. This historic goal made him the all-time leading scorer for England.

For Kane, the goal was more than just a goal on the scoreboard. It was a chance for him to bounce back from his previous World Cup blunder that had haunted him for the last few months. In the 2022 World Cup, Kane had missed a crucial penalty in the quarter-final match against France, ultimately costing England their chance at the winning the World Cup.

The missed opportunity had left Kane devastated and had led to criticism from fans. However, with his goal against Italy, Kane proved that he was still a force to be reckoned with from the spot. He showed that he had not let his past mistakes define him and that he was capable of rising to the occasion when it mattered most.

As the English team celebrated their hard-fought victory, Kane could be seen smiling and embracing his teammates, a sign that he had put his World Cup blunder behind him and was focused on achieving success in the future.

Italy's leaky backline

Italy have been struggling defensively, as they have conceded more goals this year than they are used to. The Azzurri have always been known for their solid backline, but their recent performances have been a cause for concern. In tonight's game, Italy conceded two goals in the first half, highlighting their ongoing defensive issues.

The team's defensive frailties have been exposed in recent matches, with opponents finding it easier to breach their backline. Italy's inability to keep clean sheets has not only put them under pressure, but has also made them vulnerable to counterattacks.

Italy must address their defensive shortcomings if they are to compete at the highest level. The Azzurri have always prided themselves on their defensive stability, and their recent performance has fallen short of the standard expected from a top Italian team.

It remains to be seen if Italy can turn things around in the remaining Euro 2024 Qualifiers, but one thing is for sure, they will need to tighten up at the back to avoid conceding further goals.

Lack of attacking depth for the Italians

Italy's attacking capabilities fell short tonight even with England down to 10 men. While Italy has amazing talent, they has been known for their lack of depth in offensive presence in recent years.

One of the main concerns for Italy's coaching staff is the lack of depth in their attacking positions. While they have a few standout players, their supporting cast is relatively weak and inexperienced, making it difficult for them to create consistent scoring opportunities.

Additionally, injuries to key players leaves them even more vulnerable in the final third. If Italy hopes to compete with other top national teams, they will need to develop a more robust attacking lineup to complement their strong defence.

Italy's team will need to reevaluate their offensive strategies and make necessary adjustments if they hope to be a serious contender in future matches. Overall, tonight's match served as a reminder that even the strongest teams can struggle when their offensive capabilities fall short.