England vs Ukraine: Euro 2024 Qualifiers Preview, Group C, 2023

England kicked off their Euros 2024 qualifiers campaign on Thursday against Italy, where they got two in the back of the net while Italy fell behind with one goal.

West Ham captain, Declan Rice, secured the first, with the new all-time England leading goalscorer following, securing the win with a penalty.

Thursday welcomed two monumental moments for the Three Lions. Harry Kane overtook Wayne Rooney as the new all-time top goalscorer with 54 goals, one of those leading to the country's first victory against Italy since 1961.

Italy caused heartbreak for England in 2021 with the agonising win on penalties that saw Italy be crowned European Champions.

The team will look to continue their strong start to the campaign as they welcome Ukraine to Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England hoping to secure the win as they play at Wembley Stadium for the first time in 2023, and establish their place at the top of Group C.

Ukraine and England last met in July 2021 for the Quarter Finals of the Euros that saw Gareth Southgate's men go all the way to the Final. The match ended in a 4-0 victory for the Three Lions, as Kane scored a brace with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also making the scoresheet.

Team News

England team in training. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ivan Toney and Marc Guehi have both been called up following their first call-ups in 2021, despite missing out on the September call-ups, while Raheem Sterling, Ben White and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been dropped from the squad. Ivan Toney has the potential to make his debut for his country at Wembley.

Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips have been able to regain their spots in the squad following being left out of the call-up in late September.

England Squad regular, Mason Mount, pulled out of the camp through injury. Marcus Rashford and Nick Pope have also pulled out of the squad due to injuries.

Chelsea teammates, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, made a return to the England camp after devastatingly missing the World Cup due to respective injuries. This was following their long-term injuries that saw them miss the majority of the 2021/22 season.

However, worrying news for England as James has returned to Chelsea today and left the camp following a concern for a potential hamstring injury.

Jude Bellingham is a doubt due to the 19-year-old being forced off with a limp against Italy, making the youngster unlikely to start.

Luke Shaw received a red card in the final part of the match on Thursday and will, therefore, be unavailable for selection against Ukraine.

Reece James training for England ahead of Italy game. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Trio Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zubkov and Yukhym Konoplya miss out on the squad due to their respective injuries, with goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk joining them as an absentee.

Andriy Yarmolenko, having previously played for West Ham, is also a doubt to start due to an ongoing hamstring injury in March.

Mykhailo Mudryk makes the squad despite a slow start to his time in the Premier League at Chelsea.

Mykhailo Mudryk against Scotland in Nations League 2022. (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Likely Lineups

Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Gallagher, Rice; Saka, Kane, Foden.

Lunin; Konoplya, Matvienko, Popov, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk.

Key Players

Harry Kane against Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Kane possesses a threat to all teams that come up against him due to his natural goalscoring ability. The leading goalscorer for England manages to find the back of the net for the team in important moments.

The Spurs player has 21 goals so far in the Premier League, only Erling Haaland having more with 28, with England teammate Toney following behind him with 16 goals. The captain plays a key part in the attack of Spurs and England and has been vital for Gareth Southgate's side.

The 29 year-old not only has the skill, but has a sense of authority and experience amongst the dressing room and team.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine)

Oleksandr Zinchenko in Nations League match 2022. (Photo by Oksana Vasylieva/Stanislav Vedmid/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Last summer saw Zinchenko leave Manchester City after 6 years, including two loans. He went to join previous Manchester City assistant coach to Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, at Arsenal for £32m.

The move saw him become a key role in Arsenal's current success as they sit at the top of the table in the Premier League.

His technicality and ability has excelled Arsenal even further as just one of Arteta's successful summer signings. Injuries have limited him slightly this season, but that does not stop the Ukrainian from helping the North London side when he is available and called upon.



Zinchenko has found success and a place at Arsenal that has allowed him to be seen as a top player in the Premier League this season.

The 26 year-old currently has a 88% pass completion with 21 matches and 1,664 minutes played.

Mudryk is another player to watch out for as the 22 year-old looks to showcase his ability following a slow start to the Premier League. The Ukrainian signed for Arsenal rivals Chelsea following rumours he was set to join the Gunners.

The signing, worth a total fee of £88.5m, was one of the Blues most expensive signings. He has struggled to find his feet and a regular position in Graham Potter's starting lineup, but will be looking to prove himself at Wembley on Sunday.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

When will the match take place?

The match will be on Sunday 26th March at 17:00 (UK).

How can you watch the match?

The match will be available to watch on Channel 4 from 16:00 in the United Kingdom, or you can follow updates on social media.