Wales vs Latvia: Euro 2024 Qualifiers Preview, Group D, 2023

Wales host Latvia later today in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers at the Cardiff City Stadium, as the Dragons look to build on a brilliant point away to Croatia.

Nathan Broadhead's last-minute equaliser in Split meant Rob Page's side claimed a point at the Stadion Poljud against the side who came 3rd at the World Cup in Qatar.

The hosts had not qualified for a Euros until 2016, but have qualified for both competitions since that and will be hoping to make it three in a row where they have made it through to the finals.

Tonight's clash will be Latvia's first in the Qualifiers. Dainis Kazakevics' side was unlucky last time out against the Republic of Ireland.

Having brought the score back to 2-2 at the Aviva Stadium, Chiedozie Ogbene's goal for Ireland was enough to finally defeat the side ranked 133rd in the World.

Latvia fell just short in a 3-2 defeat against the Republic of Ireland last time out (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Roberts Uldrikis and Arturs Zjuzins were the scorers for Latvia, who will be looking to take a positive display into tonight's game in South Wales.

Team News

Latvia

After their goal contributions last time out, Zjuzins and Uldrikis are likely to keep their place in Latvia's starting eleven.

Daniels Balodis was brought off at halftime by Kazakevics and may well be rested at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales

Rob Page may well look to change up his side to give other players an opportunity after what felt like a victory in Croatia.

Wales battled well against Croatia to salvage at point (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

EFL Championship Player of the Month for February Tom Bradshaw could be in contention for a start. The Millwall frontman played 20 minutes in the second half last time out.

Broadhead may be given his first start for Wales after his display in Split. He scored in the 93rd minute to claim a vital point for the Dragons.

Predicted Lineup

Latvia

Steinbors; Savalnieks, Oss, Cernomordijs, Sorokins; Ikaunieks, Zjuzins, Tobers, Ciganiks, Uldrikis, Krollis (4-4-2)

Wales

Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Wilson, Ampadu, Ramsey, Thomas; Bradshaw, Broadhead (4-4-2)

Key Players

Latvia - Roberts Uldrikis

If the visitors tonight are going to take anything away from the game, Uldrikis could play a key role in that.

Playing his football for Cambuur in the Eredivisie, he is one of the players playing in the highest quality league when it comes to the stature of the Eredivisie, playing against the likes of Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord.

Uldrikis in action for Latvia against the Republic of Ireland last time out (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Whilst he has struggled for game time at Eredivisie's bottom side, he will be a threat for Wales going forward this evening after scoring against Ireland last time out.

Wales - Nathan Broadhead

At a time of rebuilding for the Wales National Team, the development of younger players is crucial in the success of the Dragons in years to come.

One of those is Nathan Broadhead, who scored that dramatic equaliser in Split which Welsh fans will never forget.

Broadhead celebrates his goal in the final moments against Croatia (Photo by Jurij Kodrun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Broadhead has six goal contributions to his name in League One for Ipswich Town this season from just eleven games played, as the Tractor Boys go in pursuit of promotion back to the EFL Championship.

If he is to start later today against Latvia, it is a chance for him to carry on the brilliant form he has had this season in an Ipswich shirt, and what he has begun in a Wales shirt.

Match Details

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in South Wales.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 19:45 BST today, March 28.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on Viaplay Sports 2 and Premier Sports for viewers in the UK, whilst S4C is also an option for both English and Welsh language.