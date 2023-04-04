FSV Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

FSV Mainz 05 host Werder Bremen on Saturday, with the aim of moving into the European qualification places in the Bundesliga.

Mainz sit in eighth on 40 points, just one point behind the UEFA Conference League qualification spot, whilst their opponents sit eleventh on 31 points but struggling to find form.

The hosts are unbeaten in seven, winning five, including last weekend's shock 3-0 win away to RB Leipzig. Marcus Ingvartsen scored early to set the wheels in motion and the three points were secured with second-half goals from Ludovic Ajorque and Dominik Kohr.

Ludovic Ajorque scored in Mainz's 3-0 win away to RB Leipzig last weekend PHOTO CREDIT: Martin Rose

In contrast, Bremen are trying to find meaning to their season.

A 2-1 defeat at home to strugglers TSG Hoffenheim last time out sees Bremen slip to four games without a win. They are nine points clear of the relegation playoff spot but Head Coach Ole Werner will be hoping to put an end to a poor run of form.

Bremen are winless in four and will look to stop their bad run of form PHOTO CREDIT: Cathrin Mueller

When these two faced off earlier in the season, Mainz ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Ingvartsen and Lee Jae-Sung but they will not be taking this game for granted.

Team News

FSV Mainz 05

The bad news for Mainz is that joint top scorer Karim Onisiwo will miss out on this game due to a knee injury. Leaving Ingvartsen likely to partner Ajorque in spearheading the attack.

Karim Onisiwo is set to miss this weekend due to a knee injury PHOTO CREDIT: Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga

The main positive team news to come out of the Mainz camp is that striker Jonathan Burkardt is making good progress. He looked set to return in February but suffered another setback and is expected to be return by the end of April.

Bremen are at full strength for this game and Werner will have big selection decisions to make to get back to winning ways. Having both Mitchell Weiser and Anthony Jung back in the wing-backs is great news for fans having both been integral to their strong start to the season.

Mitchell Weiser has been impressive from the right wing-back role this season for Bremen PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

Top scorer Niclas Fullkrug is essential to everything they do but two goals in the last eight games represents a dip by his standards. Other players will be looked at to assist him in the final third as relying on him to win points single-handedly could see them fighting for survival.

Likely Lineups

FSV Mainz 05

Zentner; Fernandes, Bell, Hanche-Olsen; Widmer, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci; Jae-Sung, Ingvartsen, Ajorque

Pavlenka; Stark, Veljkovic, Friedll; Weiser, Gross, Schmidt, Jung; Schmid, Ducksch, Fullkrug

Key Players

FSV Mainz 05 - Marcus Ingvartsen

The Danish forward has been mentioned plenty already but it is for good reason. Joint top scorer for the side with nine goals, he has played a massive part in Mainz pushing for European qualification.

Danish forward Marcus Ingvartsen has nine goals this season for Mainz PHOTO CREDIT: Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga

Last season he only managed six goals. In his last eight games he has scored four as Mainz have found themselves climbing the Bundesliga table.

Against Leipzig last weekend he was superb, not only in scoring he also had 22 tackles during the match, doing the hard work that has been so key in Mainz sides over the years.

Werder Bremen - Niclas Fullkrug

The key man for Bremen is of course the divisions top scorer; Niclas Fullkrug. His tally of 15 goals to his name is a great return and takes up almost half of the team's 40 goals scored this season.

His form to start the season saw him receive a call-up to the Germany national team for the World Cup. Since then, Hansi Flick has consistently selected him for the squad and he scored three goals in the recent international break.

A physical presence with an eye for goal, Fullkrug leads by example with his work race and his holdup play brings his teammates into play. Expect him to be in the penalty area looking to get onto the end of crosses from the wing-backs.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Bremen make the journey south to visit Mainz at the MEWA Arena.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 14:30 BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The game will not be available to UK viewers but highlights will be uploaded to the Bundesliga YouTube channel shortly after the game has finished.