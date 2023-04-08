Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

DFB Cup second round match between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Schalke 04 (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Five points separate relegation safety and rock bottom, and Hoffenheim and Schalke are in the heart of the action, fighting tooth and nail to retain their place in Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim occupy 15th position and are three points above the relegation zone, whereas Schalke are trying to stay afloat in 17th, a win for the Royal Blues will leave them one point off Hoffenheim.

The stakes are as high as they can possibly be down in the depths, with four of the bottom six teams playing against each other this weekend, the league standings could take a drastic change.

Oliver Baumann of Hoffenheim celebrates the team's victory between SV Werder Bremen and TSG Hoffenheim. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

Hoffenheim travelled to the northwest when they beat Werder Bremen in their previous match, the three points helped them climb outside the relegation play-off spot.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's job was hanging by a thread a couple of weeks ago but his resilience and his sides turn of form is the reason he still stands on the touch-line at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Having previously been beaten eight times in their last eight fixtures, Hoffenheim will be looking to build on their recent form of two wins in their last two, one last push would be vital to their survival.

Following on from their 2-1 win against Werder Bremen, Hoffenheim are now without a clean sheet in 16 Bundesliga matches much to the delight of their upcoming opponents Schalke.

With only eight games remaining, the end of this campaign will be Hoffenheim's most challenging finish to a season they have ever had.

Rodrigo Zalazar of FC Schalke 04 after conceding their fourth goal against Werder Bremen (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images).

It is a season to forget, highlighted by their last performance with a loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Schalke need to focus on their upcoming matches if they're to do what many thought was the unthinkable and survive.

Thomas Reis's side has lacked imagination and a final product this season, the main reason they're underachieving in such remarkable fashion.

Schalke have failed to score a single goal on five occasions in their last ten games giving them the title of the lowest-scoring team in the league with a mere 21 goals.

Only Schalke have picked up fewer points and recorded fewer wins at home than Hoffenheim this season. Schalke picked up 13 points and three wins whilst Hoffenheim picked up 14 points and four wins.

The Schalke players will look to reward the undisputed support of their deflated fanbase with a much-needed three points this weekend.

Team news

Hoffenheim

Jacob Bruun Larsen remains on the sideline with a long-term injury that has seen the youngster miss a total of 12 matches this season.

Centre forward Munas Dabbur continues to serve his lengthy suspension with his return date unfortunately still a couple of weeks away.

A knock to Stanley Nsoki means the Frenchman is in doubt for this weekend's fixture whilst teammate Robert Skov's possible appearance is questionable.

Schalke

Good news for Schalke fans as central defender Moritz Jenz returns to the side following injury.

Schalke have been wrestling with a long list of injuries but the tide is beginning to turn as manager Thomas Reis stated in a recent press conference.

With the injury list currently standing at: Tim Skarke, Sebastian Polter, Thomas Ouwejan, Soichiro Kozuki, Jere Uronen, Sepp van den Berg and Justin Heekeren, any returnees are likely to boost morale and hopes of survival.

Cedric Brunner of FC Schalke 04 goes down injured during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images).

Key Players

Hoffenheim - Kramaric

With goals in two consecutive Bundesliga matches for the first time since May 2021, the Croatian has been and will be key to Hoffenheim's success in this fixture.

Eight goals in 24 appearances puts Kramaric at the top of Hoffenheim's goal-scoring chart but 13th in the Bundesliga standings.

The striker is only four goals off matching the all-time Hoffenheim scoring record, which he is expected to break before the end of the season.

Andrej Kramaric in game between TSG Hoffenheim and Hertha BSC at PreZero-Arena (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)

Schalke - Bulter

The German winger will be looking to add to his Bundesliga tally ahead of this fixture. He has been Schalke's talisman and currently has the most goals within his squad.

Seven goals in 26 appearances for the 30-year-old this campaign, the lack of goals highlights Schalke's struggle to put the ball in the net.

Bulter will need his team to step up if they are going to chance to pick up a win away from home this Sunday.

Marius Bülter of Schalke 04 celebrates his side's second goal during Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Borussia Mönchengladbach (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

Predicted Lineups

Hoffenheim - Baumann; Vogt, Brooks, Akpoguma; Kaderabek, Geiger, Becker, Angelino; Kramaric; Bebou, Baumgartner

Schalke - Fahrmann; Brunner, Yoshida, Jenz, Matriciani; Kral, Krauss; Drexler, Zalazar, Bulter; Frey

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

This matchday 27 clash will take place at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Rhein-Neckar-Arena stadium (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this Sunday's fixture will be 18:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

You can watch the match on ESPN+ or follow all the Bundesliga coverage right here on VAVEL as the season reaches its conclusion.