A "corruption ring" in Greece? - What is happening in Greek football?

Greek football is in a crisis.

There has been much controversy surrounding the Super League in the past - the top flight of Greek football.

However, the football federation of Greece, EPO, led by Takis Baltakos, is under incredible pressure after events that occurred in the past few days, and it has increased further today.

Steve Bennett, a former English Premier League referee currently head of refereeing in the Greek Super League, is also once again under pressure having been involved in controversy in the last few months.

So, what is happening in the Greek Super League, and why is the EPO under extreme pressure from both fans and the elite football clubs in Greece?

"Drunk" officials and a former Premier League referee under pressure

What exactly happened in Greece to get to this point?

The EPO has been under pressure in the past. There has been controversy leading up to this point. However, this time, Greek clubs have had enough.

More specifically, one of the biggest clubs in Greece - Olympiacos.

Owned by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, the regular title winners released a statement slamming the EPO after events on Sunday.

The game did not involve Olympiacos but had a huge impact on the title battle in Greece.

With the league already split off into the Championship and Relegation groups, AEK Athens faced Aris Thessaloniki in the former group.

Whilst Aris has no hope of winning the title, it is all still to play for between Panathinaikos, Athens, Olympiacos and PAOK Thessaloniki.

AEK Athens beat Aris 3-1, however, it was overshadowed by more controversy at the EPO.

Polish officials Pawel Raczkowski, Radoslav Siecka, Adam Kupsik and Krzysztof Jakubik were the original officiating team for the game. However, they were alleged to have arrived in Greece "drunk" and caused disruption at the airport they arrived at.

Olympiacos released a statement on the matter, claiming that the EPO is operating in a "corruption ring" after the Polish referees had to be changed for Greek referees.

Having filed a complaint to UEFA, the European governing body is investigating the EPO on the events.

Controversy in the past

This is not the first time that Olympiacos has been at the forefront of criticising EPO, and more specifically, former English Premier League referee Steve Bennett.

Back in December 2022, Olympiacos B was being officiated for one of their games by Bennett.

However, they refused to come out for the second half after several decisions going against them.

A statement from the club labelled the referee as "corrupt" after Olympiacos were frustrated by the decisions.

With Bennett having been criticised in the past, he will be under enormous pressure with the latest events that have unfolded in Greece.