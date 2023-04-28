Vfl Bochum 1848 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: Black and yellow frustration as Bochum earn a well-deserved point

It was another twist in the extraordinary Bundesliga title race as Borussia Dortmund dropped a crucial two points, giving Bayern Munich the chance to go top on Sunday.

A rocket from captain Anthony Losilla fired Bochum into the lead after just five minutes.

It didn't take long for Dortmund to respond, as only two minutes later, Donyell Mallen's cross found the feet of Karim Adeyemi who leveled the score line.

Credit must be awarded to the determination and fight of Bochum who, although lacking confidence and conviction going forward at times, definitely showed how defensively organised they could be at times, especially with the help of goalkeeper Maunel Riemann.

Dortmund will feel hard done by after two penalty claims and a late disallowed goal, leaving them just two points clear of rivals Bayern Munich.

A win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday will put the Meisterschale back in control of the reigning champions.

Story of the match

Two changes for Thomas Letch’s side which conceded five goals to VfL Wolfsburg saw Cristian Gamboa and Takuma Asano come into the starting eleven replacing Jordi Osei-Tutu and Simon Zoller.

As for Dortmund, the only change Edin Terzic had to make, from their 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, was a like-for-like swap as Niklas Süle came in for the injured Nico Schlotterbeck in the heart of Dortmund's defence.

The stage was set on what was a wet and windy night at Vonovia Ruhrstadion as a huge tifo emerged from the home end that read: "Bochumer jungen in blau und Weiss", which translates to Bochum boys in blue and white.

It was a rip-roaring start to the game as Bochum fans certainly made their presence felt early on in an electrifying atmosphere.

Just five minutes in, great skill and quick feet from Takuma Asano down the right wing, led to a cross that was cleared from Dortmund to the feet of Losilla.

It was truly the strike of a captain as Gregor Kobel's hand wasn't enough to stop a right-footed rocket from the Frenchmen as he ruptured the back of the net to give his side an early advantage.

Anthony Losilla celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Dortmund really stepped on the accelerator after conceding early on and you could say it was the response of potential champions as they instantly replied to Bochum's ferocious start.

A brilliant switch of play from Mats Hummels was missed by Bochum right-back Danilo Soares, allowing Dutchman Malen to break and his delivery into the box was touched in by Karim Adeyemi who made it 1-1 after seven minutes.

Adeyemi was certainly Dortmund's central figure in the first half scoring his fourth league goal of the season.

25 minutes in and a super run from the talented Jude Bellingham, down Dortmund's right-hand side, led to a great effort on goal which was saved by Riemann as Ademeyi sent the rebound wide.

With 10 minutes to go in the first half, Asano found himself in Dortmund's box. If it wasn't for the sliding foot of Sule to stop the shot, Bochum could've found themselves 2-1 up.

Letch's side seemed to be lacking that spark in attack and conviction going forward as the game entered the final stages of the first half. However, they showed their capacity to spring a surprise as Hoffman's header just steered past the post as halftime was approaching.

Bochum would've liked a few more minutes of additional time in that first half as they threatened Dortmund but it was the final action of a frantic first half where both sides had chances.

Second half

Bochum were looking to carry their momentum into the second half as they got the game underway.

Seven minutes in, a deflected shot from Bellingham could've easily ended up dropping in behind Riemann but it was only enough for a corner.

Bochum continued to show their braveness early on, appearing at Dortmund's goal on multiple occasions.

Malen appeared to move across to the left-hand side of Dortmund's attack with 25 minutes to go but his multiple efforts only managed to hit the target once.

Bochum have given away 14 penalties this season and surprisingly, VAR decided that Dortmund wouldn't claim their 15th. The referee decided there was no penalty to be awarded after Danilo Soares seemed to catch the right leg of Adeyemi.

Both commentators felt Soares made contact with the Dortmund winger who was trying to protect the area the ball was coming to, but play went on as normal.

As we entered the final quarter, Dortmund really started to ramp up the pressure and we started to see a big improvement in their attacking play.

Following the decision of the penalty not being awarded, Dortmund started to lose their cool. Specifically, manager Terzic, who looked certain his side should've been given the penalty after seeing a replay in the dugout, consequently receiving a yellow for his verbal actions.

Edin Terzic received a yellow card for his comments following the decision for a penalty not to be awarded to his side (Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/Getty Images)

With the clock ticking, Marco Reus slid a clever pass into the feet of Youssoufa Moukoko, but the 18-year-old, who looked every so lively since coming on with Reus in the 74th minute, was unable to find the net in what would've been an instant impact between the two substitutes.

The game was still up for grabs with ten minutes to go and the questions that were being asked of Dortmund before kick-off, such as if they could cope with the psychological pressure of being top, needed to be answered.

That answer was yes as Dortmund thought they had won it after Julian Ryerson's cross was flicked just past the post by the heel of Malen. I think that would've been the goal of the season had the ball trickled one metre closer to the left-hand post.

With five minutes to go, Dortmund were pushing for the winner and there was chaos from corner after corner, but Bochum's defence held firm.

Then, the ever-so-experienced Hummels thought he had won the game for his beloved side.

A cross from Bellingham met the head of substitute Anthony Modeste and his flick-on found Hummels whose header put the ball in the back of the net past Riemann's left should.

Hummels ran to celebrate with the away fans before the dreaded look to the assistant referee came as he saw the flag raised and the goal was ruled out for offside.

Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring a goal which was later ruled off for offside (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Player of the match - Manuel Riemann

What a performance from the 34-year-old who made six important saves tonight, five of them being from inside the box.

Overall, Riemann had some excellent spells of goalkeeping. He consistently looked confident, had great distribution at times, and was always looking to keep the game going in favour of Bochum.

On some occasions, his attackers let him down from his goal kicks as they seemed to be dropping perfectly behind Dortmund's back four.

You couldn't fault Bochum's organisation and effort, that all stemmed from the man between the sticks.

The performance won a vital point in Bochum's pursuit of Bundesliga survival.