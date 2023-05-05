Borussia Monchengladbach vs Vfl Bochum 1848: Bundesliga preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

Mid-table Borussia Monchengladbach face-off against relegation threatened Vfl Bochum on Saturday with the hosts aiming to break their two-game losing streak as they look to climb the Bundesliga table.

The home side sit in tenth on 36 points, a win would keep them hot on Eintracht Frankfurt's tail who sit above them in ninth following their 1-1 draw last month.

Vfl Bochum occupy 16th position, the blues could climb out of the relegation zone and go as far as 14th if they secure a win and results elsewhere go in their favour.

A decline in form for Borussia Monchengladbach has seen the side face similar problems they encountered last season. Daniel Farkes' side secured only five points out of a possible 15 in the entirety of last month and currently sit in the same position they finished in last year.

Following a five goal thrashing at the hands of Wolfsburg in Gameweek 29, Bochum bounced back in their last game holding title contenders Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw at home.

Vfl Bochum will be tested but ultimately come into this game with high spirits and momentum on their side. However, Borussia Monchengladbach need to end their poor run of form and will throw everything at their opposition to gain three points at Borussia-Park.

When these two met back in November, goals courtesy of Phillip Hoffman and Christopher Antwi-Adjei helped Bochum to a 2-1 win.

Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Daniel Farke is again without his top goal-scorer Marcus Thuram, the French international misses the fixture due to injury, the attacker has also made it known that he is leaving Monchengladbach in the summer as a free agent.

Marcus Thuram during Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Following his straight red card in the defeat to Stuttgart earlier this week, Kou Itakura carries out his suspension and therefore misses the upcoming fixture.

Marvin Friedrich is anticipated to fill in at centre back, while Ramy Bensebaini is expected to return from injury and start on the left side of defence, Bensebaini has also made it known that his intentions are to leave the club in the summer.

Vfl Bochum

With no major injury or suspension concern, Thomas Letsch is likely to use the same side that held Dortmund to a draw in their previous game. Phillip Forster is the only missing player in the Bochum side, the midfielder has been absent since Gameweek 28.

Philipp Förster during Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and VfB Stuttgart (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Likely Lineups

Borussia Monchengladbach

Omlin - Lainer, Friedrich, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Weigl, Kone; Ngoumou, Stindl, Hofmann; Plea

Vfl Bochum

Riemann - Gamboa, Ordets, Masovic, Soares; Losilla , Osterhage; Asano, Stöger, Antwi; Adjei; Hofmann

Key players

Borussia Monchengladbach - Jonas Hoffman

Jonas Hofmann after Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Mönchengladbach (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

A prominent name on the scoresheet for Monchengladbach, Jonas Hoffman continues to wave the flag for his team since Marcus Thuram's absence. With nine goals and nine assists in 27 games, the winger is enjoying a good season under Daniel Farke.

The 'late-blooming' German midfielder has struggled with injuries and only started to get recognition after the 2018/19 season. Hofmann is an excellent dribbler who is at ease with the ball at his feet. He has good tight control and is also a creative player who can find his teammates with precise passes and crosses.

Vfl Bochum showcased their defensive toughness and ability against Dortmund therefore Hoffman will be crucial to Monchengladbach's success, he will look to build on his goal tally and push his side over the line to ensure three points.

Vfl Bochum - Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Christopher Antwi-Adjei during Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Bochum 1848 (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The 29-year-old has two goals and seven assists this season, Antwi-Adjei has been an integral part of Thomas Letsch's plans since joining the side back in 2021.

Scoring the decisive goal in Bochum's 2-1 win over Monchengladbach last time out, the Ghanian will be hoping he can repeat the same performance and save his side from possible relegation.

Antwi-Adjei is a quick and explosive player who enjoys going one-on-one with defenders. He has excellent ball control and beats his opponents with his quickness and fast feet. He can play both wings and is at ease cutting inside to shoot or create opportunities for his teammates.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Vfl Bochum will travel to Borussia-Park for this fixture.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 14:30 BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown on ESPN+

The match will be shown on ESPN+