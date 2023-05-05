Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

Hoffenheim will look to restart their push to avoid relegation on Saturday as they hope to defeat newly-qualified DFB Pokal finalists Eintracht Frankfurt on home turf.

Having sped away from danger with three consecutive wins - including against relegation rivals Hertha Berlin and Schalke - a three game winless run has seen Hoffenheim slip back towards the bottom three.

The home side will have been particularly disappointed with a 3-1 home defeat to FC Koln in their last outing at PreZero Arena, with Kasper Dolberg’s goal coming as mere consolation in stoppage time.

Having moved across-state after his sacking by Stuttgart in October, Pellegrino Matarazzo began his second tenure in Baden-Württemberg this season with five successive defeats. Results have been much improved since then, and Die Kraichgauer now find themselves in 14th place, hovering just a point above Bochum in the relegation playoff spot.

Pellegrino Matarazzo must make the most of his key players, such as Andrej Kramaric, if he is to lead his team to beat the drop this season. PHOTO CREDIT: Christian Kaspar-Bartke / Getty Images

A return for Matarazzo to 15th-placed Stuttgart on the final day of the season could be crucial for both sides, and will certainly be interesting given the American boss’ history. They will need to focus on this game first though, and just one win from their last 11 against Frankfurt says it could be a very difficult day indeed for Hoffenheim.

As well as that excellent recent record against their opponents, Die Adler will be in celebration mode following a dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 win against Stuttgart in the week in the DFB Pokal semi-finals.

That win was just as well as victory in the Pokal final might be Frankfurt’s only chance at securing European qualification for next season, after a torrid run of form has seen them slip to 9th, with Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Mainz all picking up points aplenty in recent weeks.

Oliver Glasner was delighted with his side's comeback win against Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal semi-finals in midweek. PHOTO CREDIT: Fantasista / Getty Images

They now have 5 points to make up on Leverkusen if they want to qualify directly for Europe, but they have just four games remaining to do so, including matchups against high-flying Mainz and Freiburg.

It looks as though that might be a tricky task, but their opponents’ dire situation could be the perfect opportunity for the visitors to earn a first league win on the road since early November, a run of nine matches without three points.

One trick Oliver Glasner does still have up his sleeve is Randal Kolo Muani, one of only six players in Europe’s top-five leagues to hit double figures in both goals and assists this season, but he may not be a Frankfurt player for much longer as Bayern Munich have reportedly made the Frenchman their ‘top priority’ in the summer.

Frankfurt's star man Randal Kolo Muani celebrates his penalty in the DFB Pokal semi-final against Stuttgart. PHOTO CREDIT: Fantasista / Getty Images



Team News

Hoffenheim

There are issues at centre-back for Hoffenheim, with Kevin Akpoguma suspended after his yellow card against RB Leipzig last week, and Kevin Vogt sidelined with a knee injury. A pivot to a back two is a possibility, but Matarazzo will likely prefer to recall either Ermin Bicakcic or Stanley Nsoki to play alongside Ozan Kabak and John Brooks.

Meanwhile, a long-term injury keeps Jacob Bruun Larsen out of contention alongside Justin Che, while Pavel Kaderabek is ruled out with a thigh injury which took him off the field against Leipzig.

Attack looks to be less of a problem for Matarazzo though, and Mu’nas Dabbur, Andrej Kramaric, Ihlas Bebou and Kasper Dolberg are all available for Der Blau.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The injury Kristijan Jakic sustained in the first half against Borussia Monchengladbach keeps him ruled out for this one, alongside Philipp Max and fellow Croatian Hrvoje Smolcic, who likely won’t be risked again this season.

It was a sparkling display from Daichi Kamada in the week, and he will almost certainly retain his place behind Kolo Muani despite being in and out of the side of late.

Elsewhere, there could be wholesale changes with players jaded from midweek, and there could be a return to the starting lineup for Aurelio Buta after a strong second-half display against Stuttgart, alongside potential reappearances for Jesper Lindstrom and Rafael Santos Borre.

Likely Lineups

Hoffenheim

Baumann; Kabak, Brooks, Bicakcic; Skov, Kramaric, Geiger, Baumgartner, Angelino; Bebou, Dabbur

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Dina Ebimbe, Lindstrom, Sow, Buta; Kamada, Borre; Kolo Muani

Key Players

Hoffenheim - Ozan Kabak

It has been a mixed reception for Turkish defender Kabak since he burst onto the scene at Stuttgart and then Schalke, with loan spells to Liverpool and Norwich City not going entirely to plan.

Central defender Ozan Kabak has been important for Hoffenheim this season. PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images / Getty Images

It has been a strong season for him on his return to Germany however, and the 23-year-old is now a fixture in the Hoffenheim defence.

He can be prone to an error, though, and so his performance on Saturday could be key in determining his side’s defensive capabilities.

Eintracht Frankfurt - Daichi Kamada

A glittering performance in the week for Kamada was capped off with a wonderful solo goal, in which the Japanese evaded a couple of challenges before firing into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Daichi Kamada celebrates his solo goal to put Frankfurt 2-1 up against Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal semi-final. PHOTO CREDIT: Fantasista / Getty Images

He has struggled to retain his place in the side recently with the embarrassment of riches Frankfurt have in his position, but the 26-year-old has hit form at the right time as his side need a strong finish to the season to secure European football.

Nevertheless, Kamada is expected to leave Frankfurt upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, with a move to the Premier League or La Liga on the cards.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at PreZero Arena (also known as Rhein-Neckar Arena) in Sinsheim, approximately 5 km from the village of Hoffenheim.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 14:30 BST on Saturday 6th May.

How can I watch?

The match won't be available for viewers in the UK but all the news and views will be available here on VAVEL.