Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Mats Hummels was part of the title-winning Dortmund team of 2012
India: 19.00
South Africa: 15:30
Australia: 23.00
China: 21.30
Prediction
Mainz have shown that they are capable over the season and they can go into this one without any fear. It may be tighter than many think because of nerves but Bellingham might make a decisive contribution if he returns to the team.
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz
Past Meetings
Ingvartsen found the net against Borussia Monchengladbach
Key Player from Mainz:Marcus Ingvartsen
Key Player from Borussia Dortmund: Sebastian Haller
He bagged a brace in last weekend's huge win against Augsburg and now he's within touching distance of a league title. That's some comeback story!
Chris Fuehrich of Stuttgart applauds the fans after their big win over Mainz
Likely Line-ups
Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Brandt, Can, Bellingham; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi.
Mainz:
Zentner; Hanche-Olsen, Bell, Fernandes; Da Costa, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci; Stach, Ingvartsen; Onisiwo.
Team News of Mainz
Ludovic Ajorque is missing through suspension because he picked up too many bookings.
In better news, Andreas Hanche-Olsen will slot back into defence after his one-match ban.
Team News of Borussia Dortmund
Soumaila Coulibaly is is in the France U20s squad for their World Cup tournament.
Jude Bellingham missed the 3-0 win over Augsburg last weekend but he should be back for this one.
Mats Hummels should also start in what would be his first appearance since signing a contract extension with the club this week.
Edin Terzic salutes the BVB fans in Augsburg
Who are the officials?
The linesmen are Georg Schalk and Walter Hofmann.
Mainz: On the wane
They were on track for a European place but a 4-1 loss to relegation-threatened Stuttgart summed up the lethargy in their recent performances.
RB Leipzig demolished Bayern Munich 4-1 last weekend
Borussia Dortmund: Title on the line
Ironically, it's Klopp's successor at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel, who is now managing a stuttering Bayern Munich.
Bayern have won ten German league titles in a row but their recent defeat to RB Leipzig has opened the door for a change at the top of the tree.
Where will Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz be played?
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Bundesliga match: Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Live Updates!
Fingers crossed that I'm bringing you lots of goals and drama on what is a match of immense importance at the top of the Bundesliga.This could be the first time in over ten years that someone other than Bayern Munich wins the league. That would also mean Dortmund's first Bundesliga title in 11 years!
One way or another, we will see someone crowned as the champions of the Bundesliga...and it might not be the usual suspects this time around!