Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Tune in here for Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz

Do not miss a detail of Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz. Live updates and commentary will come right here on VAVEL!

One way or another, we will see someone crowned as the champions of the Bundesliga...and it might not be the usual suspects this time around! 

 

Mats Hummels was part of the title-winning Dortmund team of 2012

Mats Hummels celebrated the title successes of BVB in the 2011-12 season: Ullstein Bild/GettyImages
What time does the game kick-off across the world?

Germany: 15.30

India: 19.00

South Africa: 15:30

Australia: 23.00

China: 21.30

What time does the game kick off?

The match starts at 14.30 BST.  In the UK, people can watch the coverage on Sky Sports Mix. Koln v Bayern Munich is on Sky Sports Arena at the same time.
Prediction

Dortmund never make it easy for themselves. The term "bottle-job" is cruel and often overused but BVB are very close to embodying it. They have to shake off their curse now, surely, right!?

Mainz have shown that they are capable over the season and they can go into this one without any fear. It may be tighter than many think because of nerves but Bellingham might make a decisive contribution if he returns to the team.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Mainz

Past Meetings

BVB have won their last four matches against Mainz. The last time Mainz beat Dortmund was in 2020 when they came away from Signal Iduna Park with a 2-0 victory. 
Ingvartsen found the net against Borussia Monchengladbach

Key Player from Mainz:Marcus Ingvartsen

The Dane is Mainz's top scorer with ten goals in the league this season. He has been in and out of the starting eleven but Ingvartsen is likely to start in a game where Mainz will be huge underdogs. 
Key Player from Borussia Dortmund: Sebastian Haller

Sebastian Haller was out for much of the season due to a battle with testicular cancer but the former Ajax man has come back with a vengeance.

He bagged a brace in last weekend's huge win against Augsburg and now he's within touching distance of a league title. That's some comeback story!

Chris Fuehrich of Stuttgart applauds the fans after their big win over Mainz

Likely Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund:
Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Brandt, Can, Bellingham; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi.

Mainz:
Zentner; Hanche-Olsen, Bell, Fernandes; Da Costa, Barreiro, Kohr, Caci; Stach, Ingvartsen; Onisiwo.

Team News of Mainz

Jonathan Burkardt is out with a knee injury, Alexander Hack has a problem with his groin, Silvan Widmer has an ankle issue and and Maxim Leitsch is short on match fitness.

Ludovic Ajorque is missing through suspension because he picked up too many bookings. 

In better news, Andreas Hanche-Olsen will slot back into defence after his one-match ban. 

Team News of Borussia Dortmund

BVB will be without Thomas Meunier (adductor) and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has a shoulder problem.

Soumaila Coulibaly is is in the France U20s squad for their World Cup tournament.

Jude Bellingham missed the 3-0 win over Augsburg last weekend but he should be back for this one.

Mats Hummels should also start in what would be his first appearance since signing a contract extension with the club this week.

Edin Terzic salutes the BVB fans in Augsburg

Who are the officials?

Felix Brych will be the man with this whistle. The 31-year-old is a lawyer by trade and this is his sixth match covering Dortmund.

The linesmen are Georg Schalk and Walter Hofmann.

Mainz: On the wane

Bo Svennson's men had gone on a ten-game unbeaten run between February and April but that hot streak has been put out with a string of four straight defeats. 

They were on track for a European place but a 4-1 loss to relegation-threatened Stuttgart summed up the lethargy in their recent performances. 

13:494 hours ago

RB Leipzig demolished Bayern Munich 4-1 last weekend

13:444 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund: Title on the line

This is arguably BVB's biggest match in over ten years. Their last Bundesliga title came in the Jurgen Klopp era, way back in 2012. 

Ironically, it's Klopp's successor at Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel, who is now managing a stuttering Bayern Munich.

Bayern have won ten German league titles in a row but their recent defeat to RB Leipzig has opened the door for a change at the top of the tree. 

Where will Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz be played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz match will be played at Signal Iduna Park, which holds 81,365 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Bundesliga match: Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Live Updates!

My name is Jonny Bentley, the site's former editor-in-chief, and I’ll be your host for this game. I will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL!

Fingers crossed that I'm bringing you lots of goals and drama on what is a match of immense importance at the top of the Bundesliga. 

This could be the first time in over ten years that someone other than Bayern Munich wins the league. That would also mean Dortmund's first Bundesliga title in 11 years!
