Jose Mourinho believes Sevilla are favourites ahead of Europa League final

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MAY 30: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma, speaks to the media in the pre match press conference prior to the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma at Puskas Arena on May 30, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho believes Sevilla go into the Europa League final as favourites tomorrow evening after their recent history in the competition.

Mourinho is aiming to become the most decorated manager of all time in European competitions. The former Chelsea manager has currently won five European finals - a win against Sevilla would take him past the record of five, currently held by himself and Giovanni Trapattoni.

The manager trusts his players and believes they can win, but understands that Sevilla must be considered favourites due to their sensational record in European finals. Mourinho criticised Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur in a similar fashion to last week, suggesting Roma allowed him to manage a final, unlike Spurs.

"In Roma, they did not sack me before the final. Roma gave me the chance to manage the final in Tirana; Spurs sacked me a week before a final at Wembley."

The road to the final

Roma have had a challenging route to the Europa League final, having to beat the likes of Bayern Leverkusen, Feyenoord, and Real Sociedad. They have shown resilience and determination in the knockout stages, especially in the semi-final second leg.

Mourinho believes it has been a 'long road' to Budapest, but they deserve to be here.

He said: "It's been a long road. It's been a different route here compared to our opponents. We have played fourteen matches to get here, so there's no doubt we deserve to be here. This is what we have been working towards the last few days. I think we can do so [win] by working hard. We haven't had much time to do so.

(Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

"It's been more a case of resting up and doing as well as we could in those matches involved. In the last two days, I don't think they'll be that much pressure. History makes Sevilla favourites. That's an opinion that needs to be respected. We're in a final because we deserve to be here. Playing a Europa League final for Sevilla has been a run in the mill, for Roma it's an extraordinary experience."

Comparisons to Inter Milan

There continues to be speculation about Mourinho's future in Roma, with several jobs available at the finest clubs in Europe.

When asked if it is similar to the end of his spell at Inter Milan, the Portuguese manager insists it is entirely different.

He said: "I think if anyone has a similar question to yours. His [Mendilibar] situation is more complex than mine. I've spoken to my two captains. They asked me a similar question. Clearly, I was very objective of them. They are perfectly aware of what I think. There's a big difference from the situation I had with Inter Milan. I had not had any contact with Real Madrid, despite it being nearly done, but now I have had no contact with any other club.

"I love Madrid. It's a rather unique experience. I love the president and the head coach as well, but the coach doesn't go out there to play. The coach does a lot before the match, but very little after kick-off. After the training session, our job is done. But ultimately, it is the players that make history. I would say Sevilla have two great teams. They have 25/26 top players. However, they do not know my guys. Essentially, they are not familiar with my team as a unit.

"With the players that Sevilla have got, I don't believe Roma's budget is higher. They have players like Erik Lamela and Gonzalo Montiel. I don't believe Roma has a bigger budget. From my experience, I've had more chances to play in Europe. But we've had the same amount of years of experience."

Pellegrini and Mancini make their claims

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Gianluca Mancini both spoke to the media following Mourinho.

The Italian pair have become a key part of the team for Roma in recent years, and they both suggested they are ready for tomorrow.

They said: "We come into this final aware of what is at stake because when you are involved in a match like this, it means you've played a number of matches which means something. I would use the word 'awareness'. Nervous - that's only natural because it is a final. To make it this far has involved a number of sacrifices.

(Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images)

"You want me to reveal the game plan? You need to approach them the best you can. It is a different game from all the ones we've been involved in. We know that we are worthy of being in the final. Over the course of 90 minutes, we need to make sure Roma are on top. We know what we have prepared for to be the best we can.

"I think there is always something greater for us. The greatest thing that might stay with you is never being settled. We gave our 100% to win the Conference League. Our desire is to win it [tomorrow]. That is thanks to the head coach who is so detailed in the footballing and human part. We've left everything out there on the pitch even if it has not been enough. It's been a difficult process. We have had a number of knockout matches on the way. We can not wait to be out there tomorrow night."