Sevilla vs Roma: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Europa League Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here for Sevilla vs Roma
As mentioned earlier, this crucial clash between Sevilla and Roma is set to be a thrilling watch for all football fans across the globe! Do not miss a detail of the match Sevilla vs Roma live updates and commentary from VAVEL.
Sevilla vs Roma Prediction
Finals are always incredibly difficult to predict, especially in such even games like this. Sevilla head into this clash as favourites, and have shown time and time again that this is their competition. Based on this, our prediction is 3-1 to Sevilla.
Head-to-Head
Sevilla and Roma have met on four separate occasions. The Spanish side have the upper hand historically over the Italians, with two wins compared to Roma's one. The other match ended all even and the most recent encounter between the two sides ended in Sevilla's favour.
Key Player for Roma
Our choice for Roma's key player is the Argentinian magician Paulo Dybala. Dybala brings creativity and flair to Mourinho's Roma side, and has been a remarkable player for years. When Dybala is at his best he is almost unplayable!
Key Player for Sevilla
The key player we have chosen for Sevilla is Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan forward has shown up in the big moments so far in this Europa League campaign. If he is on his best form, his side will be tough to beat.
Probable lineups for Roma
The probable lineup for the Italian side is as follows: Patricio; Ibanez, Smalling, Mancini; Spinazzola, Matic, Cristante, Celik; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham
Probable line-ups of Sevilla
The probable lineup for the Spanish side is as follows: Bounou; Telles, Gudelj, Badé, Navas; Rakitic, Fernando; Gil, Torres, Ocampos; En-Nesyri
Who is the referee and his assistants?
The referee for Sevilla vs Roma will be Anthony Taylor. His assistants for the match will be Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn.
Roma: Looking to win back-to-back European competitions
Jose Mourinho will be hoping to lead his side to their second European title win in two seasons, following their Europa Conference League victory last season.
Sevilla: Looking to win their 7th Europa League title
Despite having a below-par domestic season, Sevilla will be eager to win their 7th Europa League title in this match.
The Match will be played at the Puskás Arena
The Roma vs Sevilla match will be played at the Puskás Arena, in Budapest, with a capacity of 67,215 people. This iconic stadium, named after the legendary Hungarian forward Ferenc Puskás, has hosted countless memorable matches in the past and we expect no different from this one!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Europa League Final match: Sevilla vs Roma Live Updates!
My name is Levi Bass and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. This is set to be one of the most exciting matches of the season so sit back, relax and enjoy the 2023 Europa League Final.