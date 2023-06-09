FC Heidenheim and the Frank Schmidt fairytale

FC Heidenheim’s promotion to the Bundesliga is the type of story usually reserved for video games like Football Manager.

The club were playing in the fifth tier of German football, as recently as the 2007-08 season, when manager Frank Schmidt took his seat in the dugout.

Born and raised in the town, Schmidt spent the final three years of his playing career at the club and then transitioned to the dugout, where he was only supposed to manage two games as interim boss.

Just 16 years later, he is set to lead his team out in Germany’s top-flight for the first time in their history.

The story of a remarkable rise

The original iteration of the club, VfB Heidenheim was founded in 1910, by local engineers working for the Voith Group, and has undergone a number of name changes and mergers since then, most notably the 1972 union with TSB Heidenheim.

They were a lower-league team that featured in the DFB Cup on a few occasions after winning their regional cup, but nothing more.

The modern iteration of the club, FC Heidenheim was founded in 2007, after the club parted ways with the Heidenheimer Sportbund, a sporting organisation responsible for 24 departments.

Playing in the fifth-tier Verbandsliga as recently as the 2003-04 season, four seasons in the fourth-tier Oberliga Baden-Württemberg followed before promotion to the Regionalliga Süd.

However, they would remain in the fourth tier of the German football ladder due to the creation of the 3.Liga as the nation's new third-tier.

They won immediate promotion to the third tier in their first season in the Regionalliga Süd, but their rise would stall with four unremarkable seasons in the 3.Liga.

Frank Schmidt managing in the 3.Liga (Photo: Johannes Simon/Bogarts via GETTY Images)

However, they would eventually pip RB Leipzig to the 3.Liga title on goal difference in the 2013-14 season, as both sides finished on 79 points.

The Baden-Württemberg outfit would fluctuate between 6th and 13th in the league in their first four seasons in the second tier.

The 2018-19 season was the first hint that something special was on the cards for the club, as they finished in fifth place, just two points off of the promotion-relegation play-off.

However, their most remarkable performances that season were saved for the DFB Pokal, eliminating Bayer Leverkusen and taking Bayern Munich to the wire in the quarter-finals.

The minnows led 2-1 at half-time, before coming back from a 4-2 deficit in the 77th minute. Robert Lewandowski would ultimately end the dream with a penalty just six minutes from time.

The following season ended in heartbreak too, as Heidenheim drew 2-2 with Werder Bremen in the promotion-relegation play-off, but lost out on away goals.

That seemed to knock the stuffing out of them, with two mid-table finishes in the following seasons but in 2023 they would bounce back in stunning fashion.

The final day of the 2. Bundesliga was certainly one of the most dramatic endings to a season ever recorded.

Tim Kleindienst celebrates scoring the goal that secured Heidenheim's promotion (Photo: Alexander Hassenstien/GETTY Images)

With promotion to the Bundesliga seemingly secured, Hamburg fans were on the pitch at Sandhausen.

Heidenheim were trailing 2-1 at Regensburg but celebrations proved premature as a Jan-Niklas Beste penalty and a Tim Kleindienst finish turned the contest and the league table on its head at the death.

That was enough to seal promotion in second place for the Baden-Württemberg club but fortunes continued to favour the Heiddenheim.

Darmstadt, who had secured their ascension to Bundesliga the previous week, lost 4-0 to Greuther Fürth, letting Heidenheim snatch the title.

It was a fitting conclusion for a club that had been denied promotion in heartbreaking fashion just three years ago, and with the miracles he has already achieved in the Voith-Arena dugout, what will Frank Schmidt do next?