Man City 1-0 Inter Milan: Guardiola steers City to historic treble

At long last, Manchester City added the Champions League to their fast-growing trophy cabinet in Istanbul on Saturday night after Rodri produced a winning moment in the second half against three-time winners Inter Milan.

For a team rightfully dubbed as the greatest on the planet, a first half left much to be desired after Simone Inzaghi’s robust playing style kept Pep Guardiola’s side to scraps. The first period was marred further by an injury to Kevin De Bruyne.

But with something to give, Rodri with his second goal in the competition this season brought delight to the travelling Citizens. After a failed cross from point-blank range, the Spanish holding midfielder latched onto the clearance to smash City into the lead.

It proved to be the winning goal as City became just the 10th European club to win a historic treble, with the FA Cup and Premier League being wrapped up earlier in the season in typical scintillating fashion.

Story of the match

In club competition, nothing comes close to the prestige that the Champions League brings with it. For years, it’s the one trophy Manchester City has failed to bring home. The elusive, big-eared silverware is the pinnacle of continental football, and Pep Guardiola was determined, more than ever, to lift it for a third time, having previously done it twice in Barcelona’s control room.

After failed attempts over the years, including elimination at the final hurdle against Chelsea in 2021, the road to Istanbul, a magical city in itself, looked destined to lead towards the christening of Man City’s European bastion.

Bernardo Silva almost cemented that pre-existing notion in the fifth minute when his drive into the box from the right led to his shot narrowly missing the far-left corner. The Citizens controlled possession from the offset, as they were expected to, with Inter content at picking their right moments.

From a defensive perspective, City’s problems were far less pressing on the night, with Lautaro Martinez’s limited haul in the tournament exacerbating the stubborn tactics that Inzaghi has adopted to navigate third-placed Serie A side Inter to the final.

Yet, despite their low block and unwavering mentality to defend their goal before they attacked themselves, the three-time winners were next to pose a threat. In the 18th minute, a loose pass from Kyle Walker was quickly pounced upon, but Martinez was just as fast to thwart his side’s foray forward as he rushed a hopeful shot from outside the box.

A cagey 25 minutes flew by as both teams matched each other punch for punch, stride for stride. The first notable chance in the night fell to Erling Haaland. After Kevin De Bruyne threaded the ball into the box, the Norwegian talisman powered a shot that was saved by Andre Onana on the cusp of 30 minutes.

Certainly, this was the first time either side had played against one another, the first of its kind in a major European final since the same stadium hosted Milan vs Liverpool in 2005. This translated onto the pitch, with neither side budging closer to goal than their opposition, paving the way for a colourless start.

However, it was Inter who would have entered the break feeling more positive. Just as he did in his last Champions League final appearance, De Bruyne was forced off through injury, producing fearful and devastated faces smeared across the City squad as Phil Foden was chosen as the heir to the creative void the Belgian’s departure left.

Second half

For one of these teams, something had to give. In the buildup to the biggest game in Man City’s history, they were being passionately described as the best football team on the planet, with their new number nine holding the secrets to continental glory.

Indeed, after winning 12 games on the trot to lift their third successive Premier League title surely left them with enough in the tank to flee one final match victorious. To the backdrop of a bouncing Inter end, they found a route to goal difficult to steer.

And instead, the Italian heavyweights conjured the first noteworthy opportunity of the second half through Martinez, who, though lacks a sizeable European tally, has notched 28 goals in all competitions this season, twice as many as second in the squad Romelu Lukaku.

The Argentinian found space on the hour-mark inside the box, but Ederson was alive to the immediate danger and closed the striker down quickly. City replied with a chance themselves. However, Ruben Dias’ headed effort was always sailing above the target.

As with any great side, though, there is always a way. For the sky blue of City, their golden moment came in the 68th minute when, although a cross came to nothing at first glance, an Inter clearance fell to Rodri from just inside the box before the Spanish pivot placed a smashing strike into the right of Onana’s frame.

The City end erupted with adrenaline, but celebrations could have been cut short straight away after Inter failed to convert two chances inside three minutes of kick-off following City’s opener.

Seemingly, Rodri’s strike was just the start of more to come. Phil Foden produced some magic with a roulette beyond his marker with 15 minutes on the clock, barrelling toward goal, only for his final touch to be a shot into the goalkeeper’s gloves.

Guardiola’s Blues continued to control possession and bring the game to Inter in the final 10 minutes, but their one goal proved enough to see the ninety minutes out. This could have been a different story had Lukaku got more on his head to trouble Ederson in the 88th minute. However, from close range, his header fell straight to the Brazilian.