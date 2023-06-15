Return to Malta shows how far England have come under Southgate

England may have won 4-0 on their last visit to Malta but they failed to win over the hearts and minds of the travelling supporters. That World Cup qualifier in September 2017 was Gareth Southgate’s fifth game in charge as permanent manager of the national team and more than an eye-opener.

Southgate may have seen his side emerge as victors for only the second time since taking the full-time job, but there were few positives to take from an uninspiring encounter with the team then rated 190th in the world by Fifa.

These qualifiers against minnows can be turgid affairs, with a win deemed mandatory and more expected besides. Perhaps that was the night when Southgate realised the job he had taken on also involved reigniting a fanbase.

On this occassion many of the travelling supporters headed off into the Maltese night long before the final whistle, even prior to England scoring three late goals. They threw paper airplanes to offset the boredom but soon enough turned their backs and left for the pub. This was the height of disenchantment.

There were mocking cries of “We’ve had a shot” when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain conjured a rare effort before half-time. There were boos at the interval with the game scoreless. There were chants of “we’re f****** s***” as the players trooped towards the tunnel.

Even when a goal ahead, England fans remained singularly unimpressed. When a pitch invader sprinted on and accelerated smoothly away from two local policemen, the England fans chanted “Sign him up”.

This was a team that lined up with Ryan Bertrand at left back, Jake Livermore in centre midfield and Dele Alli in the No 10 role. The manager was later left to fend off questions over whether his players were fully committed to the national team shirt.

Getty: Julian Finney

This nadir — in terms of negative feeling towards the team — came only one year after the Iceland debacle in Nice at Euro 2016. Tension between supporters and the national team were already fraught and the one-game tenure of Sam Allardyce only added to the sinking ship feeling.

It is worth remembering this now as England head back to the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Valletta, as it underlines the work Southgate has done in bringing the England national team back from the brink.

Different personnel and distinct principles

Within nine months of that fractious evening, England were roaring in Russia, reaching the World Cup semi-finals. The Southgate love-in during the summer of 2018 kick-started this new positivity around England. Both on the pitch and behind the scenes, there was a concerted effort to make the national team more appealing.

It has certainly succeeded, with the memorable journey to the Euro 2020 final — that Wembley defeat aside — and a credible run at the World Cup in Qatar both adding credence to the improvement under Southgate. He will ultimately be judged on whether he can lead England to a first trophy since 1966 but there are signs of progress everywhere you look.

For instance, although England had Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford for that trip to Malta, there was a pressing need for a passing midfielder. Now, Southgate has arguably two of the best around. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, aged 19 and 24 respectively, are the basis of England’s midfield for years to come.

Reports from that game also highlight how passive and cautious England were against obdurate opposition. The change in style has been gradual under Southgate but signs that the hand-break has slowly been released are there. None more so than in Qatar where England lined up in a 4-2-3-1, scored 13 goals in five games and the players heeded the encouragement to play on the front foot.

Getty: Eddie Keogh

Both Southgate’s tactical nous and the quality of the talent pool available to him have improved during the past six years. Yet, the most noteworthy change has been the atmosphere around the England camp.

Now, receiving a call-up is genuinely something the players cherish and look forward to, not worry about — the weight of the three lions shirt has been lightened. Players now make themselves available for selection, and Bellingham choosing to join up with the squad for this one-week camp even though he is ruled out through injury demonstrates the point.

It has not been progression every step of the way, however. Losing 4-0 to Hungary and suffering the country’s biggest home defeat since 1928 saw boos echo around Molineux last June. A minority of fickle fans? Possibly — Southgate knows he must take the rough with the smooth.

The England manager will hope his team evidence their improvement on Friday. They have already collected maximum points from their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers; possess the country’s all-time leading goalscorer; and have an aura around them that was non-existent when they were last in this part of the Mediterranean.