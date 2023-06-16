Wales vs Armenia: Euro 2024 Qualifiers Preview, Group D, 2023

Wales face Armenia in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers later today, as both sides continue in their hope of playing in the competition.

Rob Page's side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory against Latvia, just days after a dramatic 1-1 draw with Croatia in Split.

A last-minute effort from Nathan Broadhead caused pandemonium at Stadion Poljud, as the Dragons snatched a point against a side who had recently come third in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

On Friday evening, they face an Armenia side who could not hold on against Turkey in their first and only group game so far in Group D.

Ozan Kabak's own goal inside the first ten minutes of the game still would not be enough for Oleksandr Petrakov's side, who will be looking to register their first points in South Wales tonight.

The last time the two sides met was back in 2001 in the 2002 World Cup Qualifiers, with both matchups ending in draws.

John Hartson scored twice for Wales in a 2-2 draw in the first of the two games, whilst Artak Minasyan and Andrei Movsisyan got on the scoresheet for Armenia that day.

The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw, meaning there is a score to be settled in South Wales later on today.

Team News

Armenia

Tonight's visitors will be without Cologne striker Sargis Adamyan after he was left out of the squad for this set of Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Bayern Munich striker Grant-Leon Ranos could start for Petrakov's side. The 19-year-old bagged a brace last time out in a friendly against Cyprus.

Wales

With several players returning to the side, Rob Page could make a few changes to the eleven that beat Latvia last time out.

Brennan Johnson is back in the side having withdrawn from the squad in the last international break, whilst David Brooks could make his first international appearance in nearly two years after recovering from cancer.

Ben Davies and Wayne Hennessey also return to the squad, meaning Page has a few vital decisions to make ahead of tonight's game in Cardiff.

Likely Lineups

Armenia

Beglaryan; Davidyan, Mkrtchyan, Haroyan, Harutyunyan; Tiknizyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Zelarayan, Barseghyan, Ranos. (4-4-2)

Wales

Ward; Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Wilson, Ampadau, Ramsey, Johnson; Moore, James. (4-4-2)

Key Players

Armenia - Grant-Leon Ranos

With Henrikh Mkhitaryan no longer involved with the national team having retired from the international stage last year, Petrakov will be looking for players to step up for his side to fill that void.

One of those could well be Ranos, who has been in incredible form for Bayern Munich's Reserve team in the German Regional Leagues.

Ranos in action for Bayern Munich's Under 19s (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

With 20 goals to his name this season in the German Fourth Tier, he will be moving to Borussia Mönchengladbach this summer upon the expiry of his contract at the German Champions.

Having scored twice against Cyprus last time out for Armenia, he could cause problems for Wales if he is to play any part in tonight's fixture.

Wales - Kieffer Moore

With his physical presence up top, AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore will be crucial in the Wales frontline this evening.

Having scored the winner against Latvia last time out just before halftime, he has proven that he can be the difference for Rob Page's side, and that could be the case once again later today.

He will definitely be a challenge for Armenia to defend against, and it could well be the deciding factor at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Moore scored the winner last time out against Latvia (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in South Wales.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 19:45 BST on Friday 16th June.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on Viaplay Sports 2 for viewers in the UK, whilst S4C is also an option for both English and Welsh language.