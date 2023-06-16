Four things we learnt from England's win over Malta

England continued their flawless Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 4-0 victory over a lacklustre Malta side.

Gareth Southgate's men took the lead inside nine minutes as Bukayo Saka's cross was turned into his own net by Ferdinando Apap.

The visitors put the game beyond doubt within the half-hour mark as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane scored three minutes apart from each other to extend their lead.

Callum Wilson then netted from the spot late on to score his second goal for his country.

The Three Lions now have nine points from their first three qualifying games and sit top of Group C, whilst Malta are without a point and are bottom of the group.

Here are four things we learnt...

England did not break a sweat

Whilst Malta were not of a particularly high standard, England's players still had to remain professional and vigilant of their opponents, and they did just that by reducing the affair to little more than a training exercise throughout.

The early goal was no doubt a big help as it bridged an unassailable gap from that point onwards, albeit in unfortunate circumstances as Apap could only divert past his own 'keeper.

Alexander-Arnold's goal was a thing of beauty, and Kane dispatched a penalty to become the first man to score 50 competitive goals in an England shirt.

The biggest testament owed to the Three Lions was how they did not seem to slow down or lose concentration to allow their opponents even a sniff of a chance.

A lot has been made of how players are not rested enough, and rightly so, with those from the Manchester City treble-winning squad having no break after their Champions League final celebrations and the Premier League season finishing just 19 days ago.

That did not seem to affect Southgate's men though, with constant pressure throughout on the Maltese players when the ball was lost, resulting in numerous chances from balls intercepted in the final third that England probably should have made more of.

It was a thoroughly respectful and accomplished performance by a group of players that genuinely seem to enjoy playing with each other, and long may that continue in the eyes of England supporters.

Malta spring an unwanted surprise

'Quietly confident' may be slightly over-stating Malta's mindset heading into the game, but there will have certainly been a few thoughts in Michele Marcolini's dressing room that they could take the game to an England team that, as aforementioned, have had little time off to rest from the hectic schedule of the best league in the world.

That was far from the case though, as they conceded an early goal due to being caught out by a high ball into the right channel, which gave a player of Alexander-Arnold's quality way too much space and time to pick his spot for the second, and then were their own worst enemies for the third and fourth goals by conceding two penalties - the second of which was somewhat contentious, in all fairness.

The four goals conceded was their worst in 13 games, since a 6-0 defeat to Slovakia in November 2021, so whilst losing to a team of England's stature is not a shock, it could affect team morale heading into an important qualifier against Ukraine next Monday.

Marcolini's men could not muster a single shot at Jordan Pickford's goal, their lowest total since a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain in 2019.

Whilst qualification will not have been their aim from the outset, they will want to build on a Euro 2020 qualification campaign that was their best since the 2008 tournament qualifiers, and performances like this will not help that cause.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is here to stay

A lot has been made of Alexander-Arnold's England career, or lack of, in comparison to his exploits with Liverpool that have seen him win every trophy on offer with his boyhood club.

His talent is undoubted, yet the 24 year-old has been used sparingly throughout Gareth Southgate's tenure as he instead seems to opt for more defensive solidity with Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier all usually ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at right-back or right wing-back.

The Liverpool-born full-back made just four appearances in the last two years for his country prior to this game, and was not even picked for the last squad in March.

That meant that a lot of the pre-match buzz was directed towards the news of his start against Malta, just his 19th appearance in a Three Lions shirt, and the first in a new midfield position that he began to play in at club level in the second half of the 22/23 season.

Donning the coveted number 10, Gareth Southgate's faith was repaid as he produced a man-of-the-match performance that should thrust him to the forefront of his manager's thinking for the foreseeable future.

A brilliant pass to Bukayo Saka set-up England's opener, but his crowning moment came on 28 minutes as he found space and unleashed a stunning strike into the top-left corner to leave 'keeper Bonello with no chance. That was just his second England goal, and first since 2018.

He also came out on top of a number of stats, with the most dribbles (6), chances created (3), passes in the final third (24) and possession won (10) on the pitch.

It is fair to admit that a game against Malta is not a parameter of a player's performance at the top international level - but it was a new start for Alexander-Arnold, and his best performance in an England shirt to date.

Strength in depth will take Three Lions far

Southgate has had to call upon new and inexperienced international players for this squad, after being without the talents of Jude Bellingham, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Ivan Toney, Ben White, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling due to injuries, lack of form and other factors.

Ebere Eze made his debut in Malta, whilst James Maddison was handed just his second England start, Marc Guehi his third start and Tyrone Mings returned to international action for the first time since March 2022.

Eze and Guehi have been some of Crystal Palace's outstanding performers in recent times, Maddison is currently subject to interest from top Premier League sides and Mings enjoyed a resurgent season at Aston Villa last campaign.

To be able to call upon players of such quality as backups is testament to the strength in depth that has long been a weapon in Gareth Southgate's growing arsenal.

He was able to rest Man City treble-winners John Stones, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, as well as use the firepower of Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson off the bench.

Seeing those two, along with Eze and Phil Foden warming up on the sidelines throughout the game, would do damage to any opposition team spirit. There aren't many, if any, international sides that can call on such quality on a regular basis.

England have had a ruthless streak to their game under Southgate at times, and the ability to leave out Premier League stalwarts and chuck on top-class players at their own free will has put them in a strong position going forward into upcoming qualifiers, and the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany that they continue to charge towards.