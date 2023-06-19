Turkey 2-0 Wales: Arda Guler wondergoal sees Turks ease past poor Wales side

Wales travel to Turkey sat in 4th place of Group D, after their 4-2 loss to Armenia last time out. Turkey come into the match top of the group, after beating both Armenia and Latvia.

After Gareth Bale's retirement, Wales will be looking to the likes of Harry Wilson, Daniel James and Kieffer Moore to provide a goalscoring threat. However, Kieffer Moore will not feature tonight, after receiving a red card in the loss to Armenia. Ben Davies will also not feature, as he is expecting his first child. Tom King is also absent.

Turkey will be looking towards Orkun Kokcu to provide a creative spark. The 22-year-old has recently left Feyenoord to join Benfica. Last season he scored 8 and assisted 2 in 32 games from central midfield.

Starting Line-Ups

Turkey: - Manager: Stefan Kuntz

Starting XI: Mert Gunok, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardacki, Ferdi Kadioglu, Orkun Kocku, Salih Ozcan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cengiz Under, Kerem Akturkoglu, Baris Alper Yilmaz.

Bench: Muhammed Sengezer, Ugurcan Cakir, Samet Akaydin, Evren Eren Elmali, Ozan Kabak, Cenk Ozkacar, Irfan Can Kahveci, Ismail Yusek, Salih Ucan, Arda Guler, Mehmet Umut Nayir, Kenan Karaman.

Wales: - Manager: Robert Page

Starting XI: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Conor Roberts, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell, Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James, Brennan Johnson.

Bench: Wayne Hennessy, Adam Davies, Morgan Fox, Joseph Low, Ben Cabango, Luke Harris, Ollie Cooper, Jordan James, David Brooks, Tom Bradshaw, Liam Cullen, Nathan Broadhead.

Story of the Match:

The match began in an even manner, with both sides recording early spells of possession. In the first five minutes, it was clear the direction this game would take, with big tackles and scrappy challenges flying in everywhere.

Wales would record the first shot on goal as Brennan Johnson was only able to find the side netting, albeit from a tight angle.

Turkey would go on to assert their dominance in possession and thought they had broken the deadlock in the 8th minute. Right back Zeki Celik did well and found space on the right-hand side. He drilled in a low cross, which was converted into his own net by Chris Mepham. Celik and the Turkey players wheeled away in celebration, however the goal was being checked. After a 6 minute VAR review, Mepham and Wales were let off as Celik was adjudged to have been offside. This was an extremely tight decision and the Wales players and staff breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Little happened after this up until the 40th minute of play. After a poor piece of control by Conor Roberts, the ball looped up in the air and Joe Morrell lunged in; attempting to win the ball. However, he got his challenge all wrong catching the Turkish left back on his this thigh with his studs up; leading to the referee to produce the red card without hesitation.

Joe Morell sees Red - (Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Ben Cabango, replaces Brennan Johnson at halftime, while Akturkoglu is replaced by Memhet Umut Nayir. Wales move to a 5-3-1 in an attempt to preserve a point.

Wales came out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with Merih Demiral bringing down Daniel James around 35 yards from goal. Harry Wilson stepped up and fired off a fierce, curling effort that was dealt with well by Gunok; who also made a good save from the resulting rebound. The best chance of the game for Wales.

The next key event of the match arrived in the 62nd minute. Aaron Ramsey blocked the Turkish ball into the box with his arm, resulting in a penalty for the home side. Captain Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up but was denied brilliantly by Danny Ward who guessed right and pushed away the penalty to safety.

Danny Ward saves Calhanoglu's penalty - (Photo by Kemal Ceylan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Just six minutes later, Wales thought their luck had run out as Turkey took the lead in the 68th minute. After Ward parried the first effort back into the penalty area, Nayir converted the rebound and began to celebrate; only for the referee to disallow the goal for handball. As the ball came back off Ward, it hit off Nayir's arm giving him an offensive advantage - thus leading the referee to disallow the goal. Wales survived yet again.

After a heavy period of pressure, it was only a matter of time until Turkey would strike again; and this time it counted. Danny Ward came to close to making a world-class save but Nayir was able to head home from a powerful and accurate Yilmaz delivery.

Wales' frustration was clearly felt as a number of players clashed in the 75th minute. Conor Roberts kicked the ball towards Calhanoglu, who had just been fouled, and as a result tempers rose. A bit of shoving ensued but nothing more than that.

Turkey would solidify their win with a brilliant individual effort in the 79th minute. Talented 18-year-old Fenerbache talent Arda Guler has been attracting attention from a number of big European clubs and it is clear to see why. He came on to replace Ozcan in the 60th minute and was world-class throughout. This goal summed up his performance.

The young winger received the ball on the right-hand side from Kocku. He took one touch inside then fired a wonderful effort into the top left corner of the goal with his left foot, leaving Danny Ward as a spectator.

Arda Guler celebrates his brilliant goal - (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Little happened after this as Turkey ran out as 2-0 winners in Samsun.

Player of the Match: Baris Alper Yilmaz:

The 23-year-old Galatasary centre forward was on fine form tonight. He recorded the most chances created in the match (3) and provided an excellent assist for Nayir's goal, with an inch-perfect delivery into the 18-yard box. He also had a pass accuracy of 87%.

Yilmaz battles with Chris Mepham - (Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



