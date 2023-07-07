A new era for La Roja - Spain's 2023 World Cup preview

Football fans are in for a treat, as the highly anticipated Women's World Cup approaches, hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament boasts fierce competition, featuring both established sides and dark horses - Spain will kick off Group C as they face Costa Rica, on July 21st in Wellington.

Despite the pre-tournament controversy, Spain enter the competition as contenders to top the group and go all the way but will need to look over their shoulder, with Japan racing behind them.

However, there is always a possibility for Costa Rica and Zambia to create some upsets and surprise everyone down under.

Qualification

Spain have teed themselves up well coming into the tournament after winning their last four international fixtures, only losing one of their last twelve games.

La Roja slipped up slightly after a 2-1 loss to Australia during the Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Spain's place in the World Cup was secured after they dominated their qualifying group, triumphing over opponents including Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary, and the Faroe Islands, winning all eight of their matches.

Their outstanding performance was demonstrated by their attacking dominance - they scored fifty-three goals and conceded none.

Spain has been placed in Group C alongside Zambia, Costa Rica, and Japan ahead of this year's World Cup.

Their objective will be to surpass their previous round of 16 performance, where they narrowly lost 2-1 to the eventual champions, USA.

Maia Jackman holds up the card for Spain during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Tournament Draw at Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

History

Fans and neutrals will be well accustomed to the controversy of the 'Las 15', which exposed broken relationships between the players and the manager Jorge Vilda.

It was reported that fifteen players expressed their concerns regarding the managerial style, believing that they required a new beginning following their exit from the Euros.

The players involved claimed that the environment within the national side had a detrimental effect on their emotional well-being and health.

Nevertheless, Vilda will still lead the team for the third time in the upcoming World Cup after receiving backing from the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The lingering discord could potentially dominate conversations during the tournament, particularly if results fail to meet expectations.

This situation is undoubtedly a source of anxiety for all involved, and it remains to be seen how it will ultimately impact the team's performance this year.

Questions may even be asked at the top of the tree, towards the Spanish football's governing body - the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Spain during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Players to watch

Alexia Putellas

Spain's chances of going all the way have received a boost with the return of Alexia Putellas - The two-time Ballon d’Or recipient is widely considered one of the world's best players but had to sit out Euro 2022 due to an ACL injury.

With over 100 international caps and a goal for Barcelona since returning from her injury in April, there's no doubt that she's a talented player for club and country.

However, it's unclear which version of Putellas will make an appearance in Australasia - Regardless, she's sure to impress and steal the show.

Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona pose for a photo with the Ballon d'Or Feminin award prior to the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Spotify Camp Nou on October 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Ona Battle

Meanwhile, another player who has caught the eye is Ona Battle, thanks to her impressive performances in the WSL.

Her excellent form earned her a well-deserved transfer to Barcelona, where she will join forces with international teammates such as Putellas, Irene Paredes, and Salma Paralluelo.

The Spaniard played a crucial role in Manchester United's rise to the top of the WSL table in February.

She will arguably be the best fullback in the competition, with her attacking prowess essential for Spain to emerge as group toppers.

Ona can be seen as a complete full-back, with impressive statistics that place her in the top 96th-99th percentile for her position.

Her prowess on the field is highlighted by her 7.21 Progressive Passes per game and 4.79 Progressive Carries. Her defensive abilities are also outstanding, averaging 1.74 blocks per game.

Ona Batlle of Spain controls the ball during the Women´s International Friendly match between Denmark and Spain on July 5, 2023 in Soborg, Denmark. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Expected Line Up

Misa; Battle, Carmona, Andres, Paredes; Bonmati, Abelleira, Putellas; del Castillo, Caldentey, Hermoso.

Prediction

There will be a lot to play for this year, with England and previous champions United States pipping for the trophy. Spain’s best finish at the World Cup was a Round of 16 finish in 2019.

La Roja should have enough to comfortably win the Group, but their match against Japan will be key - we cannot expect the previous World Cup champions to roll over so easily.

They could potentially face opposition from Group A, out of co-hosts New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway or the Philippines in the Round of 16.

They will then likely face The Netherlands or Sweden in the Quarter Finals.

Spain will need to establish their dominance early - especially after scoring fifty-three goals during qualification.