Seoane is next in line at Mönchengladbach but can he be the one to lead them back to the top four?

There is no denying that the appointment of Gerardo Seoane as the new manager of Borussia Mönchengladbach is a step in the right direction for the German club.

The 44-year-old first made his name by winning a number of Swiss Super League titles with Young Boys, before guiding Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League in his one full season in charge.

But the challenge he faces at Borussia-Park is likely to be his toughest one yet.

After two mediocre campaigns under Adi Hütter and Daniel Farke, a period of confusion has set in as to where Borussia stand as a club.

For many years, Die Fohlen were seen as the model outfit in Germany. 'Buy low and sell high' was the mantra as Max Eberl (former sporting director) worked his magic in the transfer market while academy products such as Marc André ter Stegen blossomed and could move on for a profit.

In a financial world where Premier League clubs, the European elite, and now Saudi Arabia top the transfer market food chain. Sides like Mönchengladbach have to sadly be aware of where they stand in the cycle and how they have to operate to stay sustainable.

It's important in this case to look back at the squad and the set-up Borussia had in their last successful season, 2019-20.

Playing a high-pressing effective brand of football, Marco Rose took them back into the Champions League by finishing fourth.

The most used line-up from that season included the likes of Denis Zakaria, Matthias Ginter and Marcus Thuram. It was an incredibly talented squad that also benefitted from strong depth, especially in attack.

However, the biggest reason for their downfall is ironically not moving players on. Their recruitment since has generally been alright, Kouadio Koné is one of Europe's most highly rated young midfielders, Joe Scally has performed well at full back while Ko Itakura is being touted as Kim Min-Jae's replacement at Napoli despite only joining last summer.

Mönchengladbach must move these players on when the time is right and for a substantial fee as they can't keep operating in the way they have been.

Until Jonas Hofmann's €10m move to Bayer Leverkusen last week, the only member of that team to leave for a similar fee was Breel Embolo, who departed for Monaco a year ago.

It's astounding that Rose actually generated a larger sum when he moved to Borussia Dortmund than the combined departures of Zakaria, Ginter, Thuram and Ramy Bensebaini.

The approach taken by the club was a clear one to maximise the potential of the squad and to return to continental football as soon as possible. This, however, turned out to be a risky one that Mönchengladbach never maximised.

Since Rose's last season (2020/21), Gladbach have failed to reach the top seven and each year have missed out on the riches that qualifying for these competitions can give you.

This also means that the talented players at their disposal are less likely to renew their contracts and view Borussia Mönchengladbach as a prosperous place for their careers. Over this period they have seen smaller clubs like Union Berlin and Freiburg claim those lucrative places on leaner budgets than themselves.

Union's transfer policy in particular is a very interesting one; eyeing up Bundesliga free agents that possess strong characters and experience in the league, such as Robin Knoche, Rani Khedira and Janik Haberer. They are given a new lease of life under Urs Fischer with Khedira in line for his first Germany cap.

Whilst the likes of Union and Freiburg have been successful, more storied institutions like Gladbach have struggled.

Some have found themselves in even further trouble; all of Schalke, Werder Bremen, Hertha and Stuttgart have been relegated at least once in the past few years while Hamburg continue to have problems escaping the 2.Bundesliga.

This is a warning to all at Borussia-Park, this could soon happen to them if they are not careful. As mentioned before, there seems to be confusion as to where the club currently stands. An expectation to reach the European places but now without a squad that befits that.

The current iteration could still surprise people, they have the manager now to achieve success. Seoane is certainly an upgrade on Farke who picked up a very strange set of results.

As per typical Gladbach fashion, he was unbeaten against Bayern Munich, and beat Dortmund before the World Cup break but lost heavily at relegated Hertha and failed to win either game versus Schalke, who will also join Hertha in the second tier next year.

A touch of consistency wouldn't go a miss next season that's for sure. But the main two issues currently are; what will the squad look like come September and what are the expectations this year?

The second point is crucial, it can't be another instance of 'Oh, we've failed to get Europe again let's sack the manager'. Seoane deserves a fair chance to start a rebuild at the club that hopefully ends in achieving a return to midweek competition a few years down the line.

As for the team, four key members have already left: Lars Stindl, Hofmann, Thuram and Bensebaini. While Robin Hack and Franck Honorat, who consistently brought goals and assists to a lowly Brest side in Ligue 1, have arrived.

One other player that could have a part to play next term is Grant-Leon Ranos, the Armenian striker that scored twice in a recent EURO qualifier against Wales. Whether Borussia sign a replacement for Thuram or not, Ranos is likely to be involved in more games next term.

But there is still uncertainty over other members in the squad, Florian Neuhaus and Nico Elvedi's contracts expire in 2024 so a decision will have to be made soon on what happens to both of them. In the way that the club has been run in recent years, it would not be a surprise to see them depart as free agents next summer.

While Koné continues to be linked with almost every elite club on the continent. If Borussia were able to obtain their asking price of €40m this would go a long way to giving the team the required refresh it needs despite losing an extremely talented midfielder.

Whatever the case, Seoane has quite the task on his hands for this forthcoming season with a lot of unpredictability ahead of him. All the club can hope for is he brings calm to the chaos that has preceded him.

It will be entertaining to watch.