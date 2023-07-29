Liverpool FC vs Leicester City FC: Preview, Prediction and more

Liverpool FC is gearing up for an exciting friendly match against Leicester City FC in Singapore's National Stadium. The last time Liverpool visited Singapore, they emerged victorious against Crystal Palace in 2022. This time, they will face both a championship side and the Bundesliga champions before locking horns with Chelsea in their first encounter of the new season.

During their pre-season, Liverpool has demonstrated remarkable productivity, securing a win against Karlsruher and a late draw against Greuther Furth. However, the fans were disappointed not to catch a last glimpse of their long-serving skipper, Jordan Henderson, who recently made a move to Al-Ettifaq Football Club.

When asked about Henderson's departure, Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, expressed his surprise but respected the player's decision, stating, "He knew the situation that we wanted to keep him but if he wanted to leave, we weren't going to throw rocks and stones in the way. It was about reacting to it. Jordan will miss us and we will miss him. We have to go on and we will. That is clear"

New Signings

In an effort to fortify the squad, Klopp has brought in some promising new signings. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been acquired as alternatives to fill the void left by Henderson in the number eight position. Klopp expressed his optimism about the new additions, saying, "It's definitely important to strengthen in midfield, we have to do something, that is clear. We are working on solutions. First people want changes, now everyone is worrying about the changes. We are really optimistic about it, excited as well" (source: Sky Sports).

Leicester City FC's Preparations

Leicester City FC, on the other hand, is eager to get back on the pitch after a two-week break due to a game cancellation against Spurs. Head coach Enzo Maresca emphasized the importance of adapting to and achieving important objectives, regardless of the opponent. He said, "It’s a huge test. We face, for me, the best team in the world in terms of transition and pressing. It will be nice and a good test for us, and then finally, we can then start the season. We started less than one month ago. There is big, big, big work to do. We try to keep the ball every time. It doesn’t matter the opponent. Sometimes we’ll do it more, sometimes less. The most important thing is the idea that we show day by day"

Head-to-Head

Liverpool has a historical advantage in matches played against Leicester City, having won 55 out of 121 encounters, while the Foxes secured victory in 41 matches.

Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool FC: Alisson, Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

Leicester City FC: Hermansen, Castagne, Souttar, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare, Ndidi, Iheanacho, Albrighton, Vardy.

Liverpool FC vs Leicester FC Team News

Both teams have no reported injuries or suspensions for the upcoming friendly.

Prediction

With Liverpool's strong preseason form and historical advantage over Leicester City, they are expected to secure a 2-0 victory in the friendly encounter.