1. FC Union Berlin 4-1 1. FSV Mainz 05: Behrens hat-trick lifts die Eisernen to Bundesliga summit

The new Bundesliga season started with a bang as 1. FC Union Berlin welcomed 1. FSV Mainz 05 to the Capital.

die Eisernen went ahead inside a minute as Kevin Behrens glanced a Jerome Rousillon cross past a helpless Robin Zentner before Behrens doubled the lead inside ten minutes thanks to another emphatic header.

Mainz pulled one back before Behrens finished his hat-trick mid-way through the second half in a memorable opening day win that included two penalty saves from Frederik Ronnow.

Story of the match

Basking in the Köpenick sun, Stadion An der Alten Försterei beckoned in the new Bundesliga season full of hope and excitement.

Pre-game, Union’s Urs Fischer pick up his accolade from Germany’s sports journalists as Trainer of the year but never one to rest on his laurels, the home favourite caused a few surprises with his starting eleven.

Fischer handed Bundesliga debuts to loanees, David Fofana from Chelsea, Leeds United’s Brendan Aaronson, and Alex Karl from Spartak as die Eisernen started in a 3-5-2 formation.

It meant that new signings and German legends, Robin Gosens from Inter and Kevin Volland from Monaco, had to wait patiently on the bench whilst Kevin Behrens was preferred up front to last season’s top scorer, Sheraldo Becker.

For Mainz, the off-season had been relatively quiet compared with recent seasons. With just three in-comings compared with eleven over the course of last season, the starting line-up was a familiar 4-4-2 formation, with Karim Onisiwo and Ludovic Ajorque leading the line.

New signings Tom Krauß from RB Leipzig and Sepp Van Den Berg from Liverpool could only make the bench.

Amidst a typically vocal home support that reminded the players and club ownership to not forget where they’ve come from (“Die zu vergessen, woher wir kommen”), Union Berlin came out of the traps flying.

In the opening 60 seconds, Union were ahead.

A cute back-heel from Aaronson to Rousillon on the left sideline, created time and space for a pin-point cross into the middle.

Six yards out, Behrens made no mistake with a glancing header in off the back post. Zenter was left scrambling across his goal line but could not keep the ball out as Köpenickers erupted into euphoria.

The cheers had barely subsided when Behrens doubled the lead.

In the ninth minute, Aïssa Laïdouni turned the provider as Mainz were left chasing shadows down the right side.

Another delightful cross was met with power by Behrens six yards out. Same distance, same corner, same result as the Union striker grabbed his second of the afternoon, heading past a despairing Zentner.

Union continued to dominate proceedings until the half-hour mark.

The first foray of Mainz into the Union box came in the 30th minute as the visitors capitalised on some lackadaisical passing. After some scrambling defence, the ball eventually fell to Danny Da Costa but his rushed shot from the edge of the box sailed over the bar.

Two minutes later and Union were back on top and nearly grabbed their third.

Thanks to a cheap foul from south Korean, Jae-Sung Lee, Fofana curled the resulting free-kick against the bar from 25 yards with Zentner again well-beaten.

In added time, Union went close again but a leaping Zentner denied recent signing Diogo Leite from Porto.

With time and space on the left corner of the box, Leite curled the ball towards the top right corner. However, a finger tip save kept Mainz within two at the break.

Second half

die Eisernen carried on where they left off in the second half.

In the 52nd minute, Behrens was inches away from a hat-trick as he met Christopher Trimmel’s corner from the right. Challenged in the air for the first time today, Behrens was unable to divert his header on target, as it dropped agonisingly wide of Zentner’s right-hand post.

After that, the game spun on its head as Mainz grabbed a foothold.

In the 61st minute, the ball was running out of play when a needless foul by Leite on substitute, Brajan Gruda gifted the visitors a penalty.

Accompanied by a chorus of whistle, Ajorque stepped up to the spot and wasted the opportunity. His passive effort was gratefully gobbled up by Frederik Ronnow, diving to his left.

Mainz got the goal they deserved a couple of minutes later with Anthony Caci spectacularly volleying in from the left corner of the box from a deflected cross.

Mainz were back in it but not for long.

In the 70th minute, Behrens finished off the hat-trick.

Only substituted on a few minutes before, Sheraldo Becker seemed like he had a point to prove as he commanded the right wing. With Caci and Edimilson Fernandes Ribeiro struggling to contain Becker they backed off, to their peril.

Becker crossed into Behrens in his trade-mark six yard position and you know the rest. Behrens rose highest and calmly found the bottom corner with another header.

But Mainz, to their credit, did not give up.

Ajorque headed against the bar in the 74th minute from six yards and had another penalty in the 88th minute after a soft handball.

Again, Ronnow denied Ajorque.

In front of the Waldseite, another soft penalty without power from Ajorque saw Ronnow fall to his right as the locals celebrated once more.

There was just about time for one more goal in added time.

With Mainz pushing forward, Becker caught Mainz on the counter-attack, squaring for fellow substitute, Milson Pantovic to dance past Zentner for a tap in and Union’s fourth of the afternoon.

Reminiscent of last season’s memorable 3-1 home win against local rivals, Hertha, that started Union Berlin’s unbeaten season at home, die Eisernen were a force to be reckoned with today.

It will take something extraordinary to beat Union Berlin at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Player of the match: Kevin Behrens

Before kick-off, Behren’s selection may have raised eyebrows. At full-time, he left no doubt about his place in the starting line-up.

Lesson learned. Urs Fischer was voted Trainer of the season in Bundesliga for a reason.

With Union’s top-scorer last season, Sheraldo Becker on the bench, it seemed natural to question if Behrens would be ‘enough’ for a side that scored just 51 goals last season, fewer than half the league. Behrens was more than enough.

His aerial quality is undeniable and today, Behrens was formidable in the box.

A hat-trick of headers carried Union Berlin to victory but, in truth, it showed the embarrassment of riches Urs Fischer has at his disposal.

Union Berlin are not a flash in the pan, they are cooking up a storm.