Union Berlin: Champions League debutants and poster-boys of organic Bundesliga

The last Champions League game to be played in Berlin was the 2015 final. It is fair to say that few people, if anyone, would have expected that the next one would involve Union Berlin.

At the time of that final, in which Barcelona defeated Juventus, eight years ago, Union were still four seasons away from being promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history. Now, they are preparing for Thursday’s group-stage draw and embarking on their first campaign in Europe’s premier club competition.

More favourable odds would have been on Hertha Berlin being the next club from the German capital to take part in the Champions League. They had been the much more dominant force in Berlin in recent decades, but where Hertha stumbled, Union pounced.

The very fact that Hertha are playing down in the second division for the first time in a decade just as Union are experiencing their most successful moment highlights the shift in dynamic.

The way in which Union usurped their cross-city rivals and raced into their most prominent position of their 117-year history is symptomatic of the character of the club. Whereas RB Leipzig have stormed up the divisions and made it into European competition in double-quick time with corporate backing, Union are the antithesis.

Union, based in Kopenick, a south-east suburb of Berlin, are heavily embedded in the community. This isn’t the capital of Germany as one would normally think of it. Sightseeing tourists do not often venture here to the working part of Berlin.

The club’s modern-day image of graft and humility was forged in the second half of the 20th century during the Cold War when this part of Berlin was under Russian control. Union played in the DDR-Oberliga, the East German first division, and represented Stasi opposition during the 1980s. This is a club with a social conscience.

Getty: Selim Sudheimer

It’s the people’s club too. Supporters are a key part on matchday; not only bringing the colour through songs and mosaic tifos, but also in aiding the entire set-up. The stewards, groundsmen and snack vendors all bleed Union red.

The fans even helped to renovate the stadium, committing over 140,000 hours of free labour in order to assist in the rebuilding of the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in 2009. Similar stories are traceable down the decades and the locals are not just seeing the fruits of their labour but reaping the rewards too.

Union’s meteoric ascent truly ignited when the unassuming Swiss manager Urs Fischer took over in 2018. For a club that’s biggest achievement had been winning the East German Cup in 1968, sealing a first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga represented a major milestone. Fischer and his team managed it in one season.

They are the only team in Germany’s top-flight to have played in the East German first division; they’re different. But their previous separation from the west is seen as no problem; they have thrived since reaching the Bundesliga and been widely welcomed too.

They finished 11th in their inaugural campaign in 2019/20, then seventh in 2020/21, fifth in 2021/22 and fourth last season, when they were remarkably leading the standings until the 13th round of matches.

Such has been their burst onto the scene that they qualified for the Uefa Europa Conference League in their second season in the Bundesliga and then reached the Uefa Europa League last-16 a season later. Eliminating Ajax with a 3-1 home win was a highlight. It has been hard not to sit up and take note of Union’s rise.

Getty: Selim Sudheimer

Fischer’s methods, however, have been understated and rely on getting the most out of his players. The playbook has been based on numbers in defence and direct counter-attacks, although there are signs of a slight shift to a more progressive style.

Yet, Union are beautiful to watch in their own way. They attack into space, and air, using wingers and Kevin Behrens, their 32-year-old talismanic striker who has spent much of his career in the lower divisions. Some may call it simple but it has taken Union this far already.

They have continued where they left off last season too; winning their opening two games of the campaign, scoring eight goals, and also extending their 23-match unbeaten run at home.

Some investment has been used along the way, but still pales in comparison to other clubs in Germany, let alone the rest of Europe. The supporters would not allow it; they would rather not be competitive than lose their values.

In the 1990s, the film distributor Michael Kolmel secured a potion of Union’s TV rights and loaned them a total of DM15m (€7.5m) but he became a genuine supporter over the years, composed the club anthem and allowed the club to defer the repayment of two-thirds of the loan until 2025.

The manner in which Union have succeeded has won admirers. They have demonstrated that it is possible to get ahead and reshape the existing order without selling yourself. They are now considered the poster boys of the organic Bundesliga model.

Now, the aim is to enjoy the European big time whilst remaining humble. The dream of welcoming the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid to this part of Berlin may becoming a reality but Fischer, and the supporters, demand that the team remain true to themselves.

Getty: Boris Streubel

“It’s surreal,” the manager said once Champions League qualification was confirmed. “We can really be happy about finishing fourth, but it’s important we stay true to ourselves. Yeah, Champions League, it can change things a little bit, but I believe we have to keep this humility and stay modest.”

Excitement is building in the German capital. The Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, which only holds 22,000, will not be used for the Champions League games with the club opting to play in the 75,000-capacity Olympistadion traditionally used by Hertha and the venue for the 2015 final.

The club’s website crashed when the group-stage tickets went on sale and all 40,000 tickets available to members were sold out in a day. Thursday’s draw will introduce names to the dates that supporters have long had circled in their calendars.

Anticipation has also grown further afield. Union, like St Pauli, a Bundesliga 2 team based in Hamburg, are considered a Kultclub and have quickly become a venue for the football tourists. Fischer has also now made Union a destination of choice for many players.

Getty: Mathias Renner

Oliver Ruhnert, the club’s sporting director, has already signed Germany international Robin Gosens for a club-record fee from Inter Milan with former national team forward, Kevin Volland, also joining up.

Among others this summer, Union signed US international Brenden Aaronson on loan from Leeds United, Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea, France midfielder Lucas Toussart from Hertha and Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral from Schalke 04.

They will find themselves at a club that is comfortable in its own skin. Expectations have risen each year but few would have anticipated a Champions League game in Berlin so soon.