Ukraine 1-1 England: Walker's first goal can't save ponderous England

This is the closest Ukraine get to a home game, for now at least. Since the Russian invasion last year, the Ukraine national football team have been forced to play on the road, away from their homeland under siege.

However, the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland was filled with blue and yellow. This may have been a European Championship qualifier on neutral ground in name, but in practice it felt very much like a Ukrainian home match.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have crossed the border into Poland in the past 18 months and a large majority have settled in this Polish city in the east of the country. That is why the venue was chosen for this high-profile Group C match against England.

Whenever a Ukrainian player takes to the pitch, or especially together as a unit for the national team, the driving force behind them is clear. Using football as a reminder of the troubling situation back home is currently viewed as an important part of the remit for these inspirational statesmen who emerged draped in their national flag.

And so England came to Poland to take on Ukraine and Gareth Southgate’s expectation of a “passionate and partisan” atmosphere in this 40,000-capacity stadium proved correctly judged. Yellow and blue was omnipresent and the supporters’ encouraging cry barely dropped.

Few could begrudge the collective celebration that greeted Oleksandr Zinchenko’s goal midway through the first half either. England did respond through Kyle Walker, who scored his first England goal in this his 77th appearance for the national team, but could not muster much else.

Getty: PressFocus

This was a proud evening for Ukraine and the sound at the final whistle said as much. But it was far from a satisfactory game for Southgate’s side. They were largely subdued and lacked both the intensity and creativity that have been present in their recent outings.

These were England’s first dropped points of this qualifying campaign and although they remain on the driving seat to secure a place in next summer’s finals in Germany, they will have to wait a little longer for confirmation. Ukraine will be emboldened by the result and still harbour hopes of making it themselves.

Story of the game

On the eve of this match, Southgate made it clear that he has not and will not pick his team “based on external reaction” and so at the end of the week in which Jordan Henderson came under scrutiny for his justification over moving to Saudi Arabia, the midfielder started alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

There were also starts for Ben Chilwell at left back, James Maddison — who has started his Tottenham Hotspur career so explosively — in attack while Marc Guehi partnered Harry Maguire in central defence.

This was always going to be a test of attrition for Southgate’s men but they started rather ponderously despite seeing plenty of the ball.

Ukraine — and their trio of Premier League players: Vitalii Mykolenko, Zinchenko and Mykhailo Mudryk — may have been unbeaten in four games under new manager Serhiy Rebrov but they were content to let their visitors try and find their way through a low block.

Mykolenko went in hard on Bukayo Saka and Taras Stepanenko, the Ukraine captain, received a booking for a challenge on Maddison as Rebrov’s side tried to assert themselves. But Ukraine were soon advancing via fair means rather than foul, and with their first attack of note made England pay for not using their early possession effectively.

It was a neat move down the left in the 26th minute that cut England open rather too easily. Viktor Tsygankov played the ball to the overlapping Yukhym Konoplia, who had ran off the back of Rice, and his pull back into the area was met first time by Zinchenko who slotted firmly past Jordan Pickford.

The breakthrough goal certainly gave fresh impetus to those donned in yellow and blue in the stands. England’s first half showing was epitomised by Henderson scooping a shot over the crossbar and Maddison failing to take a nice pass from Bellingham in his stride on the edge of the area.

But England were level by half time and came as a result of Harry Kane dropping deep and turning provider with a cultured 30-yard pass that picked out Walker. The right back timed his run well, sprinting in behind Mykolenko, and brought the ball down expertly before firing a shot beyond Heorhiy Bushchan for a goal that had been a long time in coming.

Getty: Maja Hitlj

With parity restored, Southgate will have asked for more from his players at the break — they had been vastly under-par. They continued to see plenty of the ball but it simply was not clicking.

Maguire lifted a header onto the roof of the net from Madisson’s free-kick, though he was possibly trying to head back across goal and find a team-mate. Saka also whipped a left-footed shot against the crossbar.

Double changes from either manager were made just after the hour in an attempt to steer the game their team’s way but little impact did they make. Marcus Rashford was late into a tackle on Mudryk that should have brought Ukraine a free-kick on the edge of the England area but play meandered away from the incident — a fair representation of the game itself.

Player of the match: Kyle Walker

The full back has had to bide his time — almost 80 appearances — for his first goal in an England shirt and it was worth wait. The way in which he controlled Kane’s ball over the top was winger-esque and his powerfully poked finish ensured England left his qualifier with a point.