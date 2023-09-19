Brendan Rodgers backs Kyogo Furuhashi to be just as good as Henrik Larsson as Celtic travel to Holland

This evening's fixture will cover a rationale of history and pride for both sides - it's a repeat of the 1970 European Cup final and both Henrik Larsson and Wim Jansen played for both clubs - two legends who sparked Dutch and Scottish football.

Comparisons to Larsson

The game has changed in the last 43 years but there's always that feeling of reflection as Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has backed striker Kyogo Furuhashi to replicate the days of Henrik Larsson and deliver some Champions League success in the form of wins - starting tonight.

Rodgers said: "The historical element to this club and this game is amazing. That’s what the game is about.

"We create our own magic. We take the supporters on a journey that can hopefully give them memories for a lifetime. Back in 1970, the club were going for their second European Cup in the space of a few years.

“What an achievement that would have been. To then lose in extra time was probably a galling experience. But that is success. Integral to that success is failure. It’s a part of it.

“I said to the players, everything is possible. Don’t think so much about consequences or what people might say about budgets or being a pot-four team, all of that. I think we can surprise. I think we can come into this tournament and surprise.

"For us here, we are at the beginning of a journey that excites me. I know we’ll grow and get better, with a bit of experience and patience we’ll continue to improve and develop.”

“The years give you better experience and knowledge helps. The outlook for me is that we have to work very hard and be very smart in our play to achieve at this level because of what we are playing against.

“But we have to write our story here. There will be moments when we are going to have to press really high and be aggressive and impose our style on the game.

“Defensively there are going to be times when you are defending in emergency mode. We saw that at Ibrox recently where everybody was against you and we had to be ready for that mentally. It’s a mental shift.

“But then you have to have that conviction to impose the way you play. And that’s what we aim to do.” You look into each game and what the needs are for each game. Our ultimate feeling is that we want to qualify.

“Listen, Kyogo is obviously a top striker. What made Henrik unique was his longevity at Celtic. In my time we had Moussa (Dembele), who was fantastic, Griff (Leigh Griffiths) was terrific. Henrik was over a sustained period, and that made him really stand out.

“The comparisons come with the movement and the levels of finishing. Kyogo is his own player. Henrik was a special player for Celtic and so it Kyogo. It will be longevity that will decide where he compares. It’s also about creating those moments, like Henrik did.

“It’s about opportunity because there’s no doubt he can score goals at this level. He’s got the speed and the movement – and the finishing. These are his moments.

For Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, he was linked with the Tottenham job in the summer only for former Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou to take the reins in North London.

Slot emerged as a leading candidate to take over at Tottenham; the Dutchman held talks but ultimately, opted to stay in Rotterdam and it was that snub that forced Spurs back to the drawing board and catapulted the Australian to the top of the list.

He said: "We are going to play in the Champions League, which I’ve never done before as a player and as a coach.

"The club is in a real good place. And I want to work longer on the project to see what comes from that, because you can every time leave somewhere after one or two successful seasons but, in the end, where and what are you then?

‘So sometimes you also have to cherish what you have. There’s more to life and to football than only winning a prize.

‘It is also the way you work. It’s not always that you come into the place where you can work as we can here and be happy, professional-wise but also family-wise."